Judge Rules Trump-Appointed US Attorney in California Unlawfully Serving

LOS ANGELES — A federal judge ruled on Oct. 28, 2025, that Bill Essayli “is not lawfully serving as acting United States attorney” for the Central District of California, finding that the Trump administration’s appointment violated federal law.

The decision, issued by Judge J. Michael Seabright of the Federal District Court in Hawaii, stated that Essayli “cannot continue to perform any role” tied to the position.

Judge Seabright, a George W. Bush appointee, said he shared concerns that the outcome offered “little remedy at all,” agreeing with attorneys who argued that the Department of Justice had been “circumventing the intent of the law.” Still, he said he was constrained “to apply the statutes as written.”

The court declined to dismiss three ongoing criminal case challenges on the basis of Essayli’s appointment, ruling that while he could not oversee them as a U.S. attorney, he could continue to supervise them as deputy.

“They are trying to get around congressional oversight,” said attorney Mark Windsor, who represented a client challenging Essayli’s appointment. “I don’t think that this court can avoid the conclusion that this really is an intentional, knowing, deliberate attempt to circumvent some of the key safeguards within our Constitution.”

The case is expected to be appealed. During the hearing, Judge Seabright acknowledged that “no matter what” he ruled, the dispute would “inevitably end up before a higher court.”

Essayli, a former California state assemblymember and assistant U.S. attorney, has been a visible Trump ally and vocal political figure. In past media appearances, he said many state lawmakers appeared to have “a disease in the mind” and “want soft-on-crime policies.”

He has also played a prominent role in federal enforcement actions in Southern California, including those related to immigration protests. “I don’t care who you are — if you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted,” Essayli said in June after one protest led to arrests.

The ruling follows similar decisions in Nevada and New Jersey, where federal judges found that interim U.S. attorneys appointed by the Trump administration were “not validly serving.” Those cases are currently under appeal.

For now, Essayli remains in the Los Angeles office as top deputy, as questions continue over the legality of federal appointments under the administration.

