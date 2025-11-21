CalFresh Program Relaunches to Make Healthy Food More Affordable

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO – A statewide program offering financial incentives for fresh food purchases relaunched in November with an investment of $36 million secured by Assemblymember Alex Lee.

The CalFresh Fruit and Vegetable EBT Program allows recipients to earn back $1 on their EBT card for every $1 spent on fresh fruits and vegetables at participating retailers. The rebate can then be used on any CalFresh-eligible food.

Assemblymember Lee, Chair of the Human Services Committee, said the program comes at a critical time for families.

“The CalFresh Fruit and Vegetable EBT Program is a lifeline for Californians who live paycheck to paycheck to access healthy food. By relaunching the program, we are providing critical relief for people hit hard by the Republican federal government shutdown,” Lee said. “The program is a proven solution in reducing hunger, serving as a national model in ensuring nutritious and affordable meals for families.”

The program first launched in 2023. According to state officials, more than 90,000 CalFresh families have earned over $10.5 million in rebates since its inception. Similar programs have also been implemented in states including Colorado, Rhode Island and Washington.

CalFresh recipient Sylvia Baruch said the program has made a meaningful difference in her family’s ability to afford nutritious groceries.

“Words can’t express how the CalFresh Fruit and Vegetable EBT Program has benefited my family,” she said. “In these difficult economic times, the extra CalFresh benefits make such a difference for families like mine. Not only does it support our health, but receiving the free fruits and vegetables also helps us financially by stretching our food budget.”

More than 90 grocery stores statewide are participating in the relaunch.

“With the cost of food skyrocketing, families are feeling the strain at the checkout line,” said Lupe Lopez, President of Arteaga’s Food Center. “Produce assistance programs are not luxuries—they are lifelines. They ensure that hardworking families can continue to put food on the table and maintain a healthy diet. Access to nutritious food should never be a privilege, it should be a basic right for every household.”

Santa Fe Foods is also participating across locations in Santa Clara, Alameda and Monterey counties. The owners issued a joint statement supporting the effort.

“By partnering with this initiative, we’re not only empowering our customers to make healthier choices but also supporting local farmers and strengthening the food systems that sustain our neighborhoods,” the statement said. “We’re committed to ensuring a seamless experience for CalFresh shoppers at 3 of our locations, and we look forward to seeing the transformative impact this program will have on the families and communities we serve.”

Organizations supporting the relaunch also issued statements praising the investment.

“With hunger on the rise and federal cuts to the safety net, we are thankful that the Governor and Legislature have demonstrated their commitment to low-income Californians by reinvesting in the CalFresh Fruit and Vegetable EBT Program,” said Eli Zigas, Executive Director of Fullwell. “The program’s comeback means tens of thousands of families across the state will once again have an easier time affording fresh fruits and vegetables, just in time to bring some much-needed relief during the holiday season. This effective and efficient program is not just a win for CalFresh families — it’s also a smart investment in our farmers, our local economies, and the overall health and well-being of our communities.”

Betzabel Estudillo, Chief Engagement Officer with Nourish California, emphasized the timing of the relaunch.

“Food is at the heart of the holiday season. Restarting the CalFresh Fruit and Vegetable EBT Program ensures Californians have access to fresh foods during this critical time of year,” Estudillo said. “We are grateful to the Governor and Legislature for their leadership in making this possible, so families can focus on celebrating the holidays with the foods they need and want.”

