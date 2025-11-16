Residents Say Downtown Davis Feels Less Welcoming as Cleanliness Concerns Grow

“There is a significant difference in the last 25 years.” – Keli Martinez

DAVIS, Calif. — Once known primarily for its charm and walkable college-town atmosphere, the City of Davis is now facing growing concern from residents about the cleanliness and maintenance of its downtown core. As the community navigates the needs of both long-time residents and the large UC Davis student population, some say the balance feels increasingly strained.

The city has long taken pride in being a quaint, welcoming college town. Locals and students enjoy strolling the Arboretum, biking along the greenbelt, playing soccer in community parks, and walking through a downtown known for its character and small businesses.

Recently, however, some residents have begun expressing concerns about the upkeep and appearance of Downtown Davis. Their worries have sparked a broader conversation about how the city allocates resources and prioritizes services.

Emily Monley, a mother of three and long-time Davis resident, visits downtown several times a week for workouts, errands, or meeting up with friends. Still, she said she rarely brings her kids because the area no longer feels as “family-friendly” as it once did.

“It feels dirty and not well-maintained,” Monley said. She has also noticed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals downtown as overall cleanliness has declined.

Monley believes changes such as adding planter boxes, sweeping sidewalks, and clearing leaves more regularly could help make the area feel more “welcoming.”

Another Davis parent, Keli Martinez, shares Monley’s concerns. She believes the large number of vacant storefronts contributes to the area feeling less inviting and allows more space for unhoused individuals to gather.

Martinez said she worries about the “unpredictability of the people who are downtown,” and notes that things have shifted dramatically since she attended UC Davis. “There is a significant difference in the last 25 years,” she said.

While Martinez appreciates the “unique” blend of ages in Davis, she feels the city often caters more to students because they make up a large portion of the community’s economic base. At the same time, she believes this can make it harder to maintain a balance that supports families as well.

“It would be nice for us to work on the downtown,” Martinez said. “It’s a special town, it’s worth working together to continue the town.”

While parents worry about the family experience downtown, businesses see the impacts in their day-to-day operations. For some workers, the challenges show up right outside their storefronts.

Baskin-Robbins employee Anna Detrick has seen how these issues affect businesses firsthand. “We used to have tables outside for people to sit at,” Detrick said. “But now with people living out there and leaving their trash, we had to remove the tables.”

Detrick feels the city tends to prioritize students and younger residents more than families. She believes creating a safer, more comfortable environment for people of all ages, especially at night, would make a noticeable difference.

UC Davis student Harrison Taillon offers a different perspective. He feels the city actually prioritizes residents more than students, although he believes downtown businesses focus heavily on student customers.

He describes downtown as “hectic” on weekends due to the student crowd but agrees with residents that improvements in maintenance, such as adding more trash cans and encouraging businesses to clean up after busy nights, could help.

As concerns about cleanliness and safety continue, residents, students, and businesses all recognize the need for thoughtful solutions. Many believe that improving downtown doesn’t require choosing between supporting students or families, but rather investing in a cleaner, more welcoming environment for everyone.

With collaboration between the community and the City of Davis, many hope downtown can remain the vibrant and inclusive gathering place that defines the local identity.

