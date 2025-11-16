Ann Warner to Lead Collaborative for Gender and Reproductive Equity

Ann Warner – via LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Collaborative for Gender + Reproductive Equity, a national donor and foundation network advancing gender, reproductive, and racial equity, announced longtime gender justice advocate Ann Warner as its next executive director, marking a major leadership transition at a time of escalating national conflict over reproductive freedoms.

According to the organization’s recent press release, Warner will take over from current Executive Director Margaret Hempel, who will step down in early 2026 after leading the organization since its founding in 2019.

During Hempel’s tenure, CGRE distributed $266 million in grants to more than 270 grantee partners across 17 states, according to the announcement.

The release noted that CGRE’s approach centers on low-burden, general-operating support grants that allow flexibility and encourage collective action. Hempel described the moment as “consequential” for gender and reproductive rights and noted that these methods strengthened statewide movement infrastructure.

Hempel’s statement also credited the organization’s partners, writing that the “impact and ability of our partners to create lasting change” has shaped CGRE’s growth, success and stability as it transitions leadership to Warner.

CGRE stated that Warner will also oversee the Gender Equity Action Fund, an independent but aligned project advancing similar equity goals.

As incoming director, Warner is expected to expand CGRE’s funding base and partner network, with a goal of raising at least $40 million annually to support organizations led by and serving communities most affected by gender, reproductive and racial inequities.

Warner brings more than two decades of leadership experience in gender equity work and global advocacy on behalf of women and LGBTQ+ communities. Before serving as interim CEO at the International Center for Research on Women, she founded and led the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network in South Carolina, now considered one of the South’s most prominent gender justice advocacy organizations.

Under her leadership, WREN successfully advanced initiatives expanding reproductive rights, contraceptive access, paid family leave and anti-discrimination protections for pregnant workers, according to CGRE.

“I am honored to join this team of devoted advocates and to return to my roots in domestic and state-based advocacy work, especially at this critical juncture in our nation’s history,” Warner said. “Right now, as attacks on our rights intensify and multiply, our partners and our communities dedicated to the pursuit of equity need our support more than ever before.”

CGRE noted that Warner’s leadership comes during an era of mounting restrictions on reproductive rights nationwide. The organization said it hopes to strengthen grassroots advocacy efforts and advance gender autonomy and equity, a mission Warner will continue when she assumes the role on Jan. 5, 2026.

