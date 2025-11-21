Nina Turner on Democratic Failures, Gerrymandering and the ‘Democratic Firing Squad’ Marks Season Two Launch of Pamela Price Unfiltered

Season Two of Pamela Price Unfiltered opens with force, clarity and urgency.

In this episode, host Pamela Price sits down with Senator Nina Turner — former National Co-Chair of the Bernie Sanders presidential campaigns and founder of Our Revolution — for a blunt, unsparing conversation about the current state of American politics and the crisis inside the Democratic Party.

Turner, known for her unapologetic truth-telling, wastes no time naming what she sees as systemic failures of Democratic leadership. She criticizes party leaders for what she calls a pattern of capitulation and corporate alignment, arguing that everyday Americans have been left paying the price. Turner points specifically to the loss of SNAP benefits for millions, soaring living costs and what she views as a retreat from bold moral and economic commitments the party once claimed to champion.

Throughout the episode, Price and Turner dig into the consequences of voter suppression and extreme partisan gerrymandering — not just as abstract policy failures, but as deliberate strategies shaping power, elections and lived reality in communities across the country.

The discussion also turns inward, as Turner describes what she calls the party’s “circular firing squad” — Democrats attacking their own reformers, activists and truth-tellers instead of confronting the structural forces driving inequality, voter disenfranchisement and political backlash.

With vivid language and grounded urgency, Turner challenges listeners to rethink what political accountability looks like, who is being served by current power structures, and what it will take for working people to win a multiracial democracy that delivers material gains — not just messaging.

Season Two begins with the same spirit that defined Season One: unapologetic truth, struggle, resilience and the ongoing demand for justice.

Because, as Turner reminds listeners — change never comes by asking politely.

