Tentative Deal Ends 17-Month Standoff Between UC and UPTE

BERKELEY, CA – After 17 months of tense bargaining and three weeks of mediation, the University of California and the University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE-CWA 9119) have reached a tentative agreement, ending what was shaping up to be the largest strike in UC history.

The breakthrough was announced Friday in a joint statement, just days after UPTE had called for a two-day statewide strike on Nov. 17–18 that was expected to involve more than 80,000 UC workers. UPTE confirmed that it has rescinded the strike notice pending a ratification vote by its members this week.

UPTE President and Chief Negotiator Dan Russell called the outcome a major milestone. “We are pleased to announce a tentative agreement with the University of California,” Russell said. “Our tentative agreement is a hard-won victory for 21,000 healthcare, research, and technical professionals across UC—and one that will benefit millions of UC patients and students, as well as people across the world who benefit from UC’s cutting-edge research.”

Russell added that UPTE members will vote on the agreement this week. “UPTE has rescinded our strike notice pending a membership ratification vote, which we plan to begin this week,” he said. “Details about this and the TA will be provided shortly. Congratulations to all of our members and leaders and thanks to our many allies who stood with us in this long fight. We continue to stand with AFSCME and CNA members as they fight and strike for a similar agreement for their members.”

The University of California and UPTE issued a joint statement acknowledging the challenges of the negotiations and the significance of the deal. “The finalized agreement reflects the University’s enduring commitment and UPTE’s advocacy for our employees who play critical roles across the University,” the statement read. “This outcome was the result of constructive dialogue and a shared commitment to finding common ground while maintaining financial responsibility in uncertain times.”

“Both parties acknowledge and appreciate the collaborative spirit that allowed us to move forward and reach a resolution that supports our valuable employees and the University of California’s mission of excellence,” the joint statement continued.

The tentative agreement comes after months of mounting frustration among UC employees who cited severe understaffing, burnout, and unsafe working conditions across campuses and medical centers. UPTE, which represents healthcare, research, and technical professionals, had joined forces with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 3299 and the California Nurses Association (CNA), both of which represent tens of thousands of additional UC workers still fighting for new contracts.

Union members had warned that UC’s ongoing staffing crisis was jeopardizing patient care, student services, and research capacity. Many cited chronic short-staffing, low retention, and rising turnover rates as evidence of systemic neglect. “Every day in the UCSF ER, patients are waiting hours for care,” said Matt Stephen, a senior physician assistant at UCSF and UPTE member, in a prior statement. “Our wait times are now much longer than other comparable hospitals, and we simply don’t have enough staff to treat patients safely.”

Russell, who has led the negotiations for UPTE since 2023, previously described the campaign as part of a larger fight to hold UC accountable to its public mission. “This fight is about the future of UC’s patients, students, and research,” he said. “For more than a year, multiple unions across UC have been raising the alarm about unsafe staffing, overwork, and critical gaps in care and services. The fact that these warnings are being ignored proves there is a real crisis, and UC’s inaction is unacceptable.”

The tentative deal, while not yet ratified, marks a turning point in a long labor standoff that has drawn national attention. It also temporarily eases fears of widespread disruption across UC’s 10 campuses and five medical centers.

Both parties have indicated that details of the agreement will be made public in the coming days, with Russell noting that UPTE will have “interview availability and additional details to share early next week.”

