Restoring Men, Restoring Families: The Miracle Work of Metropolitan Fresh Start House

Top: Kinwood DeVore Left: Samuel DeVore and Right: Rod Kearney

By Journalist Malik Washington | Destination Freedom Media Group & The Davis Vanguard

In a world where too many doors slam shut on men battling addiction and homelessness, there stands one institution where faith, discipline, and love still open them wide — The Metropolitan Fresh Start House.

For over two decades, this humble yet powerful network of recovery homes has done what city bureaucrats and big-budget nonprofits often fail to do: restore broken men into responsible fathers, taxpayers, and leaders.

RESTORING MEN TO DIGNITY, RESPONSIBILITY AND PURPOSE

Founded by Minister Kinwood H. DeVore on October 1, 1989, Fresh Start began as one small house and, through sheer grit and the grace of God, grew into six homes across the Bay Area. Each home is more than shelter — it’s a sanctuary of second chances, where the battle against addiction is fought with faith, sweat, and accountability.

Carrying the Torch: The Leadership of Rod Kearney

Today, the legacy of Kinwood DeVore continues under the steady and inspired leadership of Rod Kearney, the Interim Executive Director.

Kearney has ushered in a new era of growth and revitalization, ensuring that Fresh Start remains a beacon of hope for men across the Bay Area. His approach honors the faith-based principles laid by Minister DeVore while adapting the organization to meet the modern challenges of addiction, reentry, and homelessness.

Under his guidance, Fresh Start is not just maintaining — it’s thriving, with renewed partnerships, expanded programs, and a deepened commitment to holistic recovery. Kearney’s leadership represents the perfect blend of legacy and vision — keeping the flame of faith burning while lighting the path forward.

“When faith meets hard work, miracles happen. One man restored equals one family rebuilt.”

~Minister Kinwood H. DeVore

The Gospel of Transformation

Fresh Start’s philosophy is simple yet revolutionary: true recovery doesn’t begin in a pill, program, or paycheck — it begins in the renewal of the mind. As Minister DeVore says, “People are who they are because of the way they think; therefore, wrong thinking is the problem, and right thinking is the solution.”

Here, men are not treated as statistics or cases — they are sons, fathers, and brothers rediscovering their worth. They’re taught to build families, repair credit, hold jobs, and most importantly, to dream again.

“Men without dreams are like dead men waiting to be buried,” says DeVore. At Fresh Start, those dreams are resurrected — one prayer, one counseling session, one job placement at a time.

Vet Helping Vet: The Heart of Fresh Start

If there’s one truth that stands out at Fresh Start, it’s that healing happens when those who’ve walked through fire guide others out of the flames.

Samuel R. DeVore, the Program Coordinator, is not just an administrator — he’s a Vietnam Veteran, a living testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Sam’s journey mirrors those of the men he now mentors: overcoming pain, trauma, and addiction through purpose and perseverance.

In a setting where so many veterans wrestle with invisible wounds, Sam DeVore’s presence brings credibility and comfort. He embodies the motto of “Vet Helping Vet,” transforming shared struggle into shared strength.

The Power of Partnership: Fresh Start and the VA

Behind every success story is a community of believers — and that includes the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Over the years, the VA and Metropolitan Fresh Start House have developed a quiet but powerful partnership, joining forces to rescue veterans who have fallen into the spiral of addiction, incarceration, or despair.

It’s a relationship built not on bureaucracy, but on compassion and results. VA social workers and case managers routinely refer veterans who have exhausted other options to Fresh Start, knowing that this program delivers something government systems rarely can — spiritual restoration and holistic healing.

Together, the VA and Fresh Start form a bridge between service and salvation, helping men who once wore the uniform reclaim the honor that never truly left them. For many veterans, this partnership is the difference between life and death.

Unsung Heroes: The Heartbeat Behind Fresh Start

Names like Sam DeVore and Richard Suydam may never make the front page of the Chronicle — but they are the backbone of hope at Fresh Start.

Sam, the veteran and counselor, helps men rewrite the narrative of their lives through discipline, empathy, and unwavering faith.

Sam Devore is the heart and soul of Metropolitan Fresh Start. He is a tireless servant who answers pleas for help from the community 24/7. I can tell you this Fresh Start is an amazing program and they are looking for a few more good men to help continue this work.

Richard Suydam, the Senior Case Manager, embodies the term servant leader. His compassion is matched by his discipline, ensuring each resident is not just surviving but truly growing. Richard came through the fire of addiction recovery and has served at Fresh Start for over 15 years. The same can be said of Samuel Devore.

A Call to Action

The men of Fresh Start aren’t looking for handouts — they’re working for transformation. But even the most determined soldiers need allies.

Now more than ever, we must stand with programs that deliver results through compassion and accountability. Write to your city supervisor and urge your local representatives to expand funding for transitional housing, job training, and veteran recovery services.

And if your heart is moved, consider making a donation directly to the Metropolitan Fresh Start House. Each dollar helps another man reclaim his dignity — another father return to his children — another veteran finds peace.

Jed York, CEO of the San Francisco 49ers

Photo credit: https://www.sfgate.com/49ers/article/49ers-Jed-York-transcript-You-don-t-10830985.php

Mr. York, this is a perfect opportunity for the San Francisco 49ers to support veterans in need right here in this City.

Closing Thoughts

Fresh Start proves that when faith meets hard work, miracles still happen. One man restored equals one family rebuilt. One family restored brings hope to a community. And one community restored can transform a nation. That’s not just a mission — it’s a movement.

SUPPORT THE METROPOLITAN FRESH START PROGRAM

P.O. Box 12190, San Francisco, CA 94112

(415) 242-2412 | admin@freshstarthouse.org

www.metropolitanfreshstart.org

We end this article today with the following video and song. Please listen and watch:

Toby Keith – American Soldier

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group. For over 14 years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues. You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

Please follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/destfreedom13

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/destinationfreedom13/

X: https://x.com/dest_freedom

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: