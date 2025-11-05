Historic Victory: Zohran Mamdani Elected NYC Mayor, Breaking Barriers

“The election of New York City’s first Muslim mayor represents a historic turning point for American Muslim political engagement.” – The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

NEW YORK, NY – In a historic victory that shattered political and cultural barriers, 34-year-old Democrat Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, becoming the city’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor.

According to The New York Times, Mamdani’s win was propelled by an unprecedented surge in voter turnout, uniting working-class immigrant communities, young voters, and progressive activists across the five boroughs.

The Associated Press called the race just 35 minutes after polls closed, confirming Mamdani’s decisive win over former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani, a state assemblymember from Queens, was the first candidate since John V. Lindsay in 1969 to earn over one million votes in a New York City mayoral election. More than two million New Yorkers cast ballots, nearly doubling turnout from the previous cycle.

Standing in his suit at halal carts during the campaign, Mamdani spoke with vendors about what he called “halal-flation”—why rice and meat plates now cost $10 instead of $8. Mohamed Attia, managing director of the Street Vendor Project, said at the time, “Would New York City elect a Muslim mayor?” Vendors were inspired, he said, and word of Mamdani’s authenticity spread through mosques and markets across the city.

His victory marked a significant moment for Muslim Americans. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called the election “a major turning point” and “a historic rebuke” of both Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian politics.

In a statement, CAIR said, “We congratulate Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani on his historic election as Mayor of New York City and we congratulate the people of New York City, including many New York Muslims, for exercising their right to vote in massive numbers.”

CAIR continued, “The election of New York City’s first Muslim mayor represents a historic turning point for American Muslim political engagement. Mayor-Elect Mamdani’s ability to win while openly advocating for Palestinian human rights and experiencing a barrage of anti-Muslim hate also marks a historic rebuke of both Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism in politics.”

They also commended young people and student organizers who “just one year after being smeared and brutalized for protesting the genocide in Gaza, helped elect a mayor who vocally opposes that genocide and supports the right to peaceful protest.”

Progressive organizations also hailed Mamdani’s victory as a defining political shift.

Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution, said, “Here’s the topline takeaway: Mamdami and his message about the crisis of affordability defeated Donald Trump, the Democratic establishment, and the donor classes of both parties. But don’t expect the entrenched political establishment or corporate media pundits to acknowledge this political reality.”

He added, “Our message to the establishment is clear: Mamdami’s victory is a bellwether. Progressives are poised to defeat the establishment of both parties in 2026 and beyond with a populist message that focuses on raising the standard of living of working-class people and taking on the corporate class.”

Despite being outspent four to one, Mamdani’s campaign overcame $40 million in super PAC spending from billionaires including Michael Bloomberg and Bill Ackman, who supported Cuomo. Attack ads targeting Mamdani’s Muslim faith and his positions on Gaza were denounced as “naked bigotry.”

Mamdani’s broad coalition spanned working-class South Asian and immigrant communities in Queens and the Bronx, younger residents in gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhoods, and progressive professionals in Manhattan. He also made significant gains among working-class Black and Latino voters who had favored Cuomo in the primary.

Ana María Archila, co-director of the New York Working Families Party, said, “It is really without a question an electoral victory that belongs to working-class and middle-class people who are dissatisfied with a political system that tells people who are struggling to just wait or endure.”

Cuomo, once one of the most powerful Democrats in New York, faced his second major defeat in five months despite strong backing from Republican enclaves and major donors. Voters across the city cited fatigue with establishment politics. “We need someone who’s trying to turn a new leaf for New York City,” said Brooklyn resident Alexis Pierson. “Cuomo? Been there, done that.”

Mamdani’s victory speech echoed his campaign’s populist message—one centered on housing affordability, workers’ rights, and justice for marginalized communities. As the first Muslim mayor of the nation’s largest city, his election stands as a milestone in American political history and a testament to New York’s evolving democratic landscape.

