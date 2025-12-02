UC Davis Law Professor Argues for State-Level Approval of Experimental Housing Projects Like California Forever

A recent Los Angeles Times opinion piece written by Chris Elmendorf, a professor of law at UC Davis, and Harvard economist Ed Glaeser argues that California must decide whether large-scale experimental housing developments such as California Forever should move forward under reformed statewide approval processes.

The authors frame the proposal not simply as a housing project, but as a test of California’s willingness to overcome regulatory delays, overlapping jurisdictions and local political veto points that have stalled large-scale development throughout the state.

California Forever began with a series of land purchases starting in 2017, when Jan Sramek and his affiliated entity Flannery Associates began buying farmland in Solano County. Over several years, the company assembled more than 50,000 acres of land near Travis Air Force Base and between existing communities. The project’s long-term vision includes a walkable, dense city built from scratch, housing up to 400,000 residents.

Concept drawings show dense neighborhoods designed with row houses, multifamily housing, greenways, transit corridors and grid-style streets. The plan includes a manufacturing hub and commercial districts alongside residential zones. The proposal describes a community built around transit, walkability and sustainability rather than traditional car-dependent suburban development.

Elmendorf and Glaeser argue that California Forever represents an attempt to apply decades of urban economics research in real time.

They write that dense cities provide economic benefits through what economists call agglomeration, a phenomenon in which proximity among people, jobs and services increases innovation, productivity and opportunity. They note that traditional development markets underproduce dense housing because individual developers only capture revenue generated by their own buildings rather than the broader economic gains density creates.

In contrast, they write that California Forever’s control of residential, industrial and commercial areas gives its investors incentives to support dense construction, infrastructure and public services because the long-term value of the development depends on those conditions.

According to the authors, the main obstacle is not economic feasibility but the structure of California’s housing approval system. Under existing rules, the project must secure approval from Solano County, the city of Suisun and multiple state agencies.

Each approval triggers review under the California Environmental Quality Act, exposing the project to potential legal challenges and delays.

Elmendorf and Glaeser highlight that a single county supervisor has already told project leaders, “Go somewhere else.”

Under local governance rules, support from only two additional supervisors could effectively halt the proposal.

The authors write that California has passed hundreds of housing bills intended to address the statewide shortage, but local governments retain the authority to block projects.

They argue that a single jurisdiction should not have veto power over development intended to address regional or statewide needs.

To address the issue, they propose a permitting system similar to the existing framework used for large-scale clean-energy infrastructure, where a single statewide decision-maker would evaluate and approve proposals after consulting relevant agencies.

While supporters describe the project as an innovative response to California’s housing crisis, the plan has also drawn intense criticism.

A coalition called Solano Together formed soon after public details emerged. Members argue that the proposal threatens agricultural land, wildlife habitat and open space.

Environmental advocates have warned that large-scale development in a rural region could strain water supplies, increase traffic, and damage sensitive ecosystems.

Some critics have raised concerns rooted in process rather than land use, pointing to the secrecy of the land acquisition phase. For several years, land purchases occurred without public disclosure of the buyer’s identity.

The scope of the holdings became public only after reporting revealed the scale of the transactions. The manner of acquisition led some residents and officials to question whether the development would operate transparently or prioritize public interests.

Opposition also centers on practicality. Critics argue that building a new city from scratch may prove more expensive and resource-intensive than increasing housing capacity in existing communities with infrastructure already in place.

They contend that infill development, upzoning, and transit-oriented housing could achieve similar housing goals without converting agricultural land or constructing entirely new infrastructure systems.

Polling conducted among Solano County voters indicated broad skepticism toward the proposal when it appeared as a ballot measure.

The earlier initiative, which sought voter approval to convert agricultural land into urban use, was later withdrawn. The company stated publicly that it would pursue traditional planning processes rather than asking voters to authorize zoning changes directly.

Despite the controversy, California Forever continues to refine and resubmit proposals. Recent filings shift the project strategy from founding a new city to expanding Suisun City boundaries as a framework for the project.

The updated plan includes dense residential housing and manufacturing districts intended to generate jobs and create what supporters describe as a self-sustaining urban economy.

The debate now extends beyond the project itself. Supporters of reform argue that the fight over California Forever exposes a systemic issue: major developments with statewide implications can be blocked by local jurisdictions.

Opponents counter that local approval protects communities from outside interests, environmental harm and large-scale speculation.

The project has become a symbol in California’s broader housing debate, illustrating the tension between environmental protection, local governance and the severe statewide housing shortage.

The future of California Forever remains uncertain, but the arguments surrounding it are shaping discussion about how — and whether — California can build at scale to address housing affordability, economic inequality and urban planning challenges.

