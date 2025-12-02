UC Davis Law Professor Argues for State-Level Approval of Experimental Housing Projects Like California Forever

A recent Los Angeles Times opinion piece written by Chris Elmendorf, a professor of law at UC Davis, and Harvard economist Ed Glaeser argues that California must decide whether large-scale experimental housing developments such as California Forever should move forward under reformed statewide approval processes.
The authors frame the proposal not simply as a housing project, but as a test of California’s willingness to overcome regulatory delays, overlapping jurisdictions and local political veto points that have stalled large-scale development throughout the state.
California Forever began with a series of land purchases starting in 2017, when Jan Sramek and his affiliated entity Flannery Associates began buying farmland in Solano County. Over several years, the company assembled more than 50,000 acres of land near Travis Air Force Base and between existing communities. The project’s long-term vision includes a walkable, dense city built from scratch, housing up to 400,000 residents.
Concept drawings show dense neighborhoods designed with row houses, multifamily housing, greenways, transit corridors and grid-style streets. The plan includes a manufacturing hub and commercial districts alongside residential zones. The proposal describes a community built around transit, walkability and sustainability rather than traditional car-dependent suburban development.
Elmendorf and Glaeser argue that California Forever represents an attempt to apply decades of urban economics research in real time.
They write that dense cities provide economic benefits through what economists call agglomeration, a phenomenon in which proximity among people, jobs and services increases innovation, productivity and opportunity. They note that traditional development markets underproduce dense housing because individual developers only capture revenue generated by their own buildings rather than the broader economic gains density creates.
In contrast, they write that California Forever’s control of residential, industrial and commercial areas gives its investors incentives to support dense construction, infrastructure and public services because the long-term value of the development depends on those conditions.
According to the authors, the main obstacle is not economic feasibility but the structure of California’s housing approval system. Under existing rules, the project must secure approval from Solano County, the city of Suisun and multiple state agencies.
Each approval triggers review under the California Environmental Quality Act, exposing the project to potential legal challenges and delays.
Elmendorf and Glaeser highlight that a single county supervisor has already told project leaders, “Go somewhere else.”
Under local governance rules, support from only two additional supervisors could effectively halt the proposal.
The authors write that California has passed hundreds of housing bills intended to address the statewide shortage, but local governments retain the authority to block projects.
They argue that a single jurisdiction should not have veto power over development intended to address regional or statewide needs.
To address the issue, they propose a permitting system similar to the existing framework used for large-scale clean-energy infrastructure, where a single statewide decision-maker would evaluate and approve proposals after consulting relevant agencies.
While supporters describe the project as an innovative response to California’s housing crisis, the plan has also drawn intense criticism.
A coalition called Solano Together formed soon after public details emerged. Members argue that the proposal threatens agricultural land, wildlife habitat and open space.
Environmental advocates have warned that large-scale development in a rural region could strain water supplies, increase traffic, and damage sensitive ecosystems.
Some critics have raised concerns rooted in process rather than land use, pointing to the secrecy of the land acquisition phase. For several years, land purchases occurred without public disclosure of the buyer’s identity.
The scope of the holdings became public only after reporting revealed the scale of the transactions. The manner of acquisition led some residents and officials to question whether the development would operate transparently or prioritize public interests.
Opposition also centers on practicality. Critics argue that building a new city from scratch may prove more expensive and resource-intensive than increasing housing capacity in existing communities with infrastructure already in place.
They contend that infill development, upzoning, and transit-oriented housing could achieve similar housing goals without converting agricultural land or constructing entirely new infrastructure systems.
Polling conducted among Solano County voters indicated broad skepticism toward the proposal when it appeared as a ballot measure.
The earlier initiative, which sought voter approval to convert agricultural land into urban use, was later withdrawn. The company stated publicly that it would pursue traditional planning processes rather than asking voters to authorize zoning changes directly.
Despite the controversy, California Forever continues to refine and resubmit proposals. Recent filings shift the project strategy from founding a new city to expanding Suisun City boundaries as a framework for the project.
The updated plan includes dense residential housing and manufacturing districts intended to generate jobs and create what supporters describe as a self-sustaining urban economy.
The debate now extends beyond the project itself. Supporters of reform argue that the fight over California Forever exposes a systemic issue: major developments with statewide implications can be blocked by local jurisdictions.
Opponents counter that local approval protects communities from outside interests, environmental harm and large-scale speculation.
The project has become a symbol in California’s broader housing debate, illustrating the tension between environmental protection, local governance and the severe statewide housing shortage.
The future of California Forever remains uncertain, but the arguments surrounding it are shaping discussion about how — and whether — California can build at scale to address housing affordability, economic inequality and urban planning challenges.
18 comments
I did not check out the op-ed, but it’s clear that you’re not really interested in process since you don’t mention from the get-go the pretty much nuclear level of anti-transparency that went on for years… including to Garamendi.
“… built around transit…” is equally ridiculous because you don’t challenge it: Holistically – but also low hanging fruit conceptually – there’s exactly zero plan for external connections aside from highway widening. It’s not mentioned in the State Rail Plan, and this would require a completely new rail corridor on two sides and going through it… shuttles to the current rail corridor will not be attractive compared to private automobiles… And how would it be served by high-speed rail services based on a split line to the east and west? I’ve been watching this for years and I’m surprised there’s not even a pretense in this regard…
To bring it slightly closer to home… What happens when all these people decide to head east (and south) by car? A lot of it will go via 12 to 5 and so on, and a lot via 113 to 80… I’m not holding my breath that the In-n-Out on Richards will be mentioned in the EIR…
“Polling conducted among Solano County voters indicated broad skepticism toward the proposal when it appeared as a ballot measure.”
70% opposed.
The project developers haven proven they are not trustworthy. This is not a good project for housing supporters to align with.
I disagree. Elmendorf is correct. Local control has failed to produce the housing California needs for a healthy society. While the Davis Vanguard still clings to the myth that local control can solve our housing shortage the evidence continues to mount that it has failed to do anything but under produce the housing California needs.
“I disagree. Elmendorf is correct. Local control has failed to produce the housing California needs…”
Solano County and all of its cities have housing plans that are in compliance with the state laws.
Solano County and its major cities are all pro-growth. Housing development has been very robust in Fairfield, Vacaville, and Dixon.
This project has many problems, but the major one is the development team itself.
Ron G
You’re overlooking the importance of building some amount of consensus and trust before pushing forward. These developers blew it at the outset by trying to hide their land acquisitions. LA is still hearing about its land grab in Owens Valley more than a century ago. Democracy involves a lot of messiness to accomplish objectives. Remember what Churchill said about democracy.
Solano County already is sprawling outward from its city centers, and doing only the minimum to divert from automobile hell-scape domination paid for by your tax dollars. The C-Forever project (fill in your own “C” word) is located on a 2-lane highway that connects to other two-lane highways and in two directions two-lane bridges. It is in a rural area designated that way by Solano County, which made the wise decisions long ago to develop out only from it’s city centers. Do you also want to see Pleasants Valley destroyed like Tustin just because there is a housing shortage? And Pleasant’s Valley Road a four-lane expressway? Is everything a target, because . . . housing shortage? This is sick thinking. It’s one thing to argue Davis should expand, it is quite another to plop down a mini-Orange-County on Solano range land.
My dislike of Chris Elmendorf is eclipsed only by my dislike of Scott Weiner; or maybe it’s the other way around.
I remember when liberals fought for the environment, not for developers to ruin it. Progressives now largely align with what ultra-conservatives once supported.
C-Forever (you can fill in your own “C” word) is an abomination. Chris Elmendorf fails at what all the blind developer supports fail at, to recognize that transportation is the issue. Oh they say all the right words, but the implementation is a bastardization of reality, gaslighting all. They are trying to minimize what they will need to contribute as they put strain on the whole system from I-5 and the Rio Vista 2-lane bridge to the east, to Antiocha and the Antioch bridge to the south, through to Suisun/Fairfield to west on 12 and 80, and 113 to the north through Dixon. It’s still all about cars, and they aren’t adequately addressing even that.
And the batards aren’t even smart enough to realize they have a solution right in their pocket — there is an all-but abandoned rail line running right through their project, a former trolley line that once ran from San Francisco to Chico via Sacramento. They could propose making this the core of their project, a new rail line connecting to BART at Pittsburg going south, and at Sacramento going north. There’s even a branch of the right-of-way that goes west right to the Vacaville Capitol Corridor stop.
This would actually make the project less car-dependent and less of a strain on the highway system if done right (super fast to be competitive). But of course this would be a multi-billion-dollar investment, requiring new bridges over the Carquinez Straight and the Ship Channel. But these are the real costs of development, and of course the developers want the taxpayers to pay for it, and of course the state does not yet have the vision to make northern California a different transportation paradigm than Orange County and its auto hell-scape system.
On another note, the stupid “anti” people can’t even see that “Greenbelt Alliance” has stepped in to organize the opposition, even though that organization as a way of cozying up to developers and rubber stamping sprawl if it’s “green”. Step away from the spell, fools; and beware false prophets . . . and multi-billion-dollar profits.
The fact that this proposal has gotten as far as it has demonstrates that there’s something wrong with the entire political system, itself.
The fact that a UCD law professor is apparently leading the charge (in regard to writings) demonstrates that there’s something wrong with the UC system, as well. Is he essentially getting paid with taxpayer dollars for this type of advocacy (under the guise of research)?
How far has it gotten?
The fact that we’re even talking about it? The fact that some of the local officials support it (and have already taken steps to support it)?
The fact that there’s an organized group opposing it and the related actions of their local representatives? There’s a Facebook page which explains more about this. (Haven’t looked at it lately.)
But it is interesting that (as usual) the argument is being framed as “state” officials being supportive, when it’s actually some of the local representatives who are (despite the opposition from their own constituents).
Somebody bought land, paid money to plan something… that’s as far as it’s gone. There is no way to prevent that in a free society.
“There is no way to prevent that in a free society.”
But it is evidence of a very sick society.
It’s low down on the list if it belongs there
You are incorrect, regarding how “far its gone”. Again, some local officials have since taken action to ensure that ranchland is considered for future development. As I recall, their argument for doing so was something along the lines of, “this has nothing to do with California Forever”, which (obviously) seemed incredulous to the local opponents.
There is also no way that “somebody bought some ranchland” in expectation of future ranching. If you believe that, then you’d also believe that Whitcombe’s interest is in farming.
You’re not actually making that argument, are you?
OK
“some local officials have since taken action to ensure that ranchland is considered for future development.”
There is very high likelihood that those local officials will be recalled by the voters.
Actually, in land development; buying the land is probably the largest commitment in the process. Usually you already have your approvals or their in hand and practically assured before you fully commit to buying the land.
The whole California Forever thing is a unwieldy monstrosity of straight up ego. But the idea of building a new city/community is not a bad one. It just needs to be done in a more practical and smaller scale way….one that is far less offensive. It would be far easier to get approved at the county level a 5,000 unit community than a 400,000 unit one. So 5K units added adjacent to this city, 5K units added to another one….and before long you’ve collectively added 400,000.
So one of the things I’ve been saying for years is that if the state wants to get more housing produced; then it needs to stop trying to force cities into approving new housing. Sure they can incentivize it. But it just doesn’t work really well to put developers at odds with the cities they’re trying to build in. The only reason a builder would go the route of the builder’s remedy is to finish a project they can’t get out of (because of a hostile city partner)….or if it’s EXTREMELY lucrative…enough to warrant the risk of developing with a hostile city partner. Yes, in theory the state could force the approvals (if for example the state takes over a local community’s right to approve projects) but even after getting those approvals that developer will still have to try to work with city that doesn’t want them there. Cities are fighting back and developers aren’t really going to force the issue unless they have to. So forcing cities to create more housing is a suboptimal solution.
So what’s the solution? Build new communities on unincorporated land; adjacent to existing cities.,/b> The state could manage water access. Funding/financing could be made for new sewer treatment plants….or these new communities could pay the adjacent communities for access to their infrastructure. These new communities could be designed to be as economically self sufficient as possible. That would require commercial development (biz and retail) integrated with residential development. This would create both property tax revenue and biz/sales tax revenue. These new communities could be designed with a mix of single family, medium density, high density and mixed use product. State money could be better directed to pay for additional bus lines that service these communities that go into the existing adjacent cities….as likely the city itself or the county has bus lines already in place.
With these new “mini-cities” adjacent to existing cities; these cities will have the option of annexing them and absorbing their tax revenue and obligations. In the past many cities ended up absorbing other cities on their periphery.
So let’s stop trying to force square development pegs into round NIMBY holes. (Note: I’m not saying you should try for infill redevelopment). You can argue about the righteousness of how the NIMBYs should allow for more housing. Or you can just get down to planning and building housing.