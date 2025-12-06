Possible Amendments to Measure J/R/D to Be Discussed by Davis City Council

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to receive and discuss a staff report outlining options for possible amendments to Measure J/R/D, the voter-approved ordinance that requires citywide elections before agricultural or open space land can be converted to urban use.

The report, prepared by Community Development Director Sherri Metzker and Assistant City Manager Kelly Stachowicz, does not recommend specific amendments but instead asks the council to provide direction on which exemption concepts should be researched further and potentially developed into a ballot measure for voter consideration .

Any amendment to Measure J/R/D would itself require approval by Davis voters. Staff outlined two possible election timelines: June 2026 or November 2026. According to the report, a June 2026 standalone ballot measure would likely cost between $150,000 and $250,000, while placing the measure on the November 2026 general election ballot could reduce costs to an estimated $40,000 to $60,000 by sharing election expenses. All costs would be paid from the General Fund, which staff noted is already strained .

The discussion stems from commitments the city made in its current Housing Element, which was reviewed and certified by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. That document includes a program calling for amendments to Measure J/R/D to exempt certain types of projects, including affordable housing or facilities needed for city services, while acknowledging that any such change must go before voters .

In response to those obligations, the City Council formed a subcommittee initially focused on long-range growth, later consolidated into the General Plan Subcommittee, composed of Mayor Bapu Vaitla and Councilmember Josh Chapman. Staff met with the subcommittee in April 2025 to discuss potential revisions to Chapter 41 of the Davis Municipal Code, which codifies Measure J/R/D.

The full council then held a public discussion in May 2025, concluding that a November 2025 ballot measure was infeasible but directing staff and the subcommittee to continue exploring amendment options with input from city commissions .

That commission input came during a joint meeting in October 2025 involving the Climate and Environmental Justice, Fiscal, Open Space and Habitat, Social Services, and Planning commissions.

While no formal votes were taken, commissioners offered a range of perspectives on whether and how the ordinance could be amended.

Staff reported that a consistent theme across commissions was the need for any amendment to be simple, easy for the general public to understand, and based on objective, measurable criteria rather than subjective judgments .

Based on that feedback, staff identified several categories of potential exemptions that could be considered for further study. One concept involves linking exemptions to environmental performance, such as projects that achieve carbon neutrality, zero net vehicle miles traveled, or measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Staff cautioned that such approaches would require the city to establish baseline assumptions and standardized evaluation methods .

Another frequently discussed idea was allowing exemptions in exchange for significant contributions to community funds, such as the Housing Trust Fund, Climate Fund, or a new fund to manage city-owned natural areas.

Staff noted that council would need to determine which funds, if any, would qualify and what contribution levels would be required for an exemption to apply .

The most commonly raised concept during commission discussions was the creation of an urban limit line. Under that approach, areas inside a defined boundary could potentially be exempt from Measure J/R/D’s voter approval requirement, while properties outside the line would remain subject to existing rules.

The staff report lists multiple unresolved questions associated with that idea, including how the line would be drawn, what metrics would be used, who would set or adjust it, and how frequently it would be updated, particularly in relation to future Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers .

Affordable housing-based exemptions were also widely discussed. Some commissioners indicated support only for exemptions tied to projects with very high levels of affordability, with suggestions ranging from 25 percent to 50 percent of total units.

Staff summarized this feedback as reflecting a general consensus that any threshold adopted would need to be both ambitious and realistically achievable .

Additional ideas summarized in the report include tying exemptions to the general plan update process, requiring projects to satisfy a full RHNA obligation; conditioning exemptions on the provision of significant transit or transportation infrastructure benefits; and allowing exemptions on land with lower-quality agricultural soils, provided objective soil metrics could be established .

Staff emphasized that no environmental review is required at this stage of discussion, but warned that depending on the scope of any eventual ordinance amendment, review under the California Environmental Quality Act could be necessary to ensure legal compliance.

Tuesday’s council discussion is expected to focus on whether any of these concepts should move forward for formal analysis and drafting. If the council chooses to proceed, staff would return at a later date with more detailed proposals, at which point the city would need to decide whether and when to place a Measure J/R/D amendment before voters.

