SF Supervisor Fielder Introduces Ordinance Aimed at Protecting Immigrants From Notary Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder introduced a new ordinance at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting aimed at protecting immigrant communities from notary fraud, a persistent problem that can place families at risk of detention or deportation. The ordinance focuses on stopping notaries and immigration consultants from providing illegal legal advice that can seriously harm immigrant families.

“This ordinance seeks to further inform and protect immigrant clients who pay unwittingly for fraudulent legal counsel,” Fielder said. She explained that inaccurate legal advice can put immigration cases at risk and may lead to detention or deportation that could have been avoided.

If approved, the ordinance would require notaries to provide clients with a list of low-cost and free immigration legal service providers. These resources would be supplied by the San Francisco Office of Civic Education and Immigrant Affairs.

The City and County of San Francisco notes that notaries or immigration consultants who are authorized only to provide nonlegal services may face penalties if they do not comply with the law. A first violation would result in a warning, while subsequent violations could include fines of up to $1,000.

According to the city, the ordinance would also allow the San Francisco Human Rights Commission to assist community members in filing complaints against notaries or immigration consultants who provide false or illegal legal advice.

California law already requires notaries to post signs stating that they are not attorneys and cannot provide legal advice, but poor enforcement has allowed fraud to continue. San Francisco has seen several cases of notaries taking advantage of immigrants, including a case involving Leonard Lacayo.

In Lacayo’s most recent case, the city attorney won a lawsuit that resulted in $600,000 in damages for targeting hundreds of immigrants. Fielder’s ordinance aims to prevent similar harm by ensuring immigrants have access to legitimate legal help and clear options for reporting abuse.

Fielder’s ordinance represents a significant step toward protecting San Francisco’s immigrant communities from deceptive and harmful practices. By requiring notaries and immigration consultants to provide verified resources, the ordinance addresses gaps in consumer protection and could serve as a model for other cities seeking to prevent legal misinformation and exploitation.

