Judge Orders Hospitalization of Accused Despite Psychologist’s Recommendation against It

WOODLAND, Calif. — At a hearing Friday in Yolo County Superior Court, Deputy Public Defender Andrea Pelochino urged the court to adopt a recommendation for outpatient treatment made by licensed psychologist Dr. Reed rather than order hospitalization of the accused. Despite the medical professional’s recommendation, Judge Paul K. Richardson ordered the accused hospitalized.

The accused had been recommended for hospitalization by what Deputy Public Defender Pelochino described as a “master’s level, conduct worker” who met with the accused online “for a short period of time,” Pelochino added.

By contrast, Pelochino told the court that “the licensed clinical physiologist, who wrote the original report, spent an extended amount of time with (the accused)” and “noted in the competency report that she does not recommend hospitalization.”

Deputy District Attorney Frits P. Van Der Hoek told the court that the placement report also stated the accused “wishes to have little to no interaction with the probation department, and (they are) not cooperating with the supervision of the department.”

Pelochino emphasized that the accused had been out of custody and remained in the community without incident. “I understand that lack of insight is a concern, but that’s always a concern with this population of folks who are struggling with these issues,” Pelochino said.

Pelochino explained that the accused had been checking in with their probation officer every day, sometimes multiple times a day, even after being removed from supervised own recognizance.

“While there were some concerns about some of the content that was indicative of (the accused’s) underlying symptoms, I don’t think that rises to the level of needing to place (the accused) in a locked facility just to restore (them) to competency,” Pelochino said.

Van Der Hoek responded that both the placement report and Dr. Reed’s report identified “significant risk factors that are present,” adding that the accused “continues to display unpredictable behavior toward the probation department,” which he characterized as making the accused a “risk to the community.”

“Based on the overall picture of what is going on with the (accused), this is the only available avenue, as indicated in the report, that the court should file the placement report recommendation and order to enter the state hospital,” Van Der Hoek said.

Judge Richardson ultimately said the court was inclined to follow the report from Harper Medical Group, which recommended hospitalization of the accused, notwithstanding Dr. Reed’s recommendation against it.

During a discussion of transportation to the state hospital, Pelochino reiterated that it was “unusual” to order state hospital commitments for individuals who are out of custody.

“I don’t see any justification for remand when this is specifically for restoration purposes. That would be turning restoration into something punitive,” Pelochino said.

The next court date on the commitment order is set for Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. at Yolo County Superior Court, where the accused is ordered to be present.

