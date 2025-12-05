Analysis: Scholars and Solano Residents Clash over Lessons from the California Forever Debate

A recent Los Angeles Times op-ed by UC Davis law professor Chris Elmendorf and an extensive public response from Solano County resident and educator Jim DeKloe have brought renewed attention to a central question in California’s housing politics: what should the state learn from the California Forever proposal, and who should decide the fate of transformative land-use projects?

Although both pieces address the same controversy, they offer sharply different interpretations of what is at stake, where the real problems lie, and what lessons policymakers should take from the ongoing debate.

The contrast between the two perspectives is not simply a disagreement over one development proposal. Instead, it reflects a deeper tension between statewide housing goals and local governance, between academic models of planning reform and the lived experience of communities navigating rapid change, and between abstract theories about how to fix California’s housing shortage and the granular realities of a project proposed for a highly specific and historically protected landscape.

Elmendorf’s Los Angeles Times piece places California Forever within the larger context of California’s decades-long housing underproduction. His core argument is that California’s fragmented land-use system—where counties, cities, special districts, and multiple regulatory layers all hold veto points—makes it nearly impossible to approve large-scale projects that could meaningfully expand the state’s housing supply.

He draws parallels to renewable energy, citing legislation in Massachusetts and California which allows a single state-level official to approve projects deemed to have statewide significance. For Elmendorf, innovations in housing governance that reduce veto points could be essential to solving California’s affordability crisis.

From this vantage point, the California Forever proposal is not primarily a referendum on the viability of a new city in eastern Solano County but rather a case study in how difficult it is to build anything ambitious under existing rules. Elmendorf does not endorse every aspect of the proposal, but he suggests that the resistance it has encountered—legal, political, and procedural—illustrates why California needs new tools for approving housing.

His piece argues that localized opposition, even when rooted in legitimate community concerns, has contributed to the statewide shortage; thus, a reform that shifts some decision-making to the state could provide a more predictable, coherent path for large housing projects.

In contrast, Jim DeKloe’s lengthy response—sent directly to the op-ed authors and circulated widely within Solano circles—focuses not on the theoretical problem of housing scarcity but on the specifics of this project: how the land was acquired, how the community was engaged, what the environmental constraints are, and what financial burdens may fall on existing residents.

He emphasizes that Solano County’s Orderly Growth initiative has guided development for decades by encouraging housing within existing city boundaries rather than through leapfrog expansion. From his perspective, the proposal’s location under the Travis Air Force Base flight path, far from transit, and at the edge of the county’s agricultural core undermines the central planning principles that local residents and officials have long supported.

DeKloe documents a series of events—secret land purchases, litigation against farmers who resisted selling, shifts in messaging from the developer, and public information sessions that generated heated reactions—that he argues eroded trust.

He also cites polling indicating widespread opposition among Solano County residents and points to the company’s failed effort to win voter support in a previous initiative attempt.

To DeKloe, these episodes show not just flaws in the proposal but a broader disconnect between the project’s backers and the community they hope to build within.

Where Elmendorf focuses on systemic housing barriers, DeKloe highlights the fiscal risks of creating a sprawling new city with extraordinary infrastructure demands.

He argues that sewer systems, schools, transportation networks, and emergency services for a city of the size envisioned by California Forever could cost tens of billions of dollars—far more than the property tax revenue the new city might generate.

For him, this raises the question of who would ultimately bear those costs and whether the proposal’s benefits would justify the burden placed on Solano County taxpayers.

These two essays, taken together, illuminate why the California Forever proposal has become a symbolic battleground in California’s broader housing debate. Supporters of state intervention often view local resistance to projects—whether infill, suburban, or exurban—as part of a pattern that limits housing production statewide.

From that perspective, the specifics of any single project matter less than the structural dynamics that prevent supply from keeping up with population and economic growth. Elmendorf’s piece articulates this view: the state cannot achieve affordability without mechanisms to overcome local gatekeeping.

But critics of California Forever, including DeKloe, question whether this particular project is an appropriate example to use in making that argument.

They note that Solano County is not a high-opposition jurisdiction in the mold of many Bay Area cities.

Several Solano cities have certified Housing Elements, have rezoned industrial land for housing, and are pursuing infill growth in downtowns and transit corridors.

For those residents, the proposal to build an entirely new city far from job centers, in a location with significant noise and airspace constraints, is not a test case for statewide housing reform but an outlier whose flaws have little to do with the typical challenges facing infill or suburban housing projects.

The debate also raises a fundamental question about democracy and governance: should California empower a state-level authority to approve transformative development proposals over the objections of local voters and officials?

Elmendorf frames such authority as a necessary reform to address the mismatch between local incentives and statewide housing needs. DeKloe sees it as a troubling centralization of power that could force communities—especially those with limited resources—to absorb projects that carry long-term costs and uncertain benefits.

It is this clash of frameworks, rather than any single factual disagreement, that makes the exchange noteworthy.

One side emphasizes urgency, scalability, and statewide outcomes; the other stresses place-based planning, procedural legitimacy, and community trust. Both raise legitimate points.

California’s housing crisis is real, and many communities have resisted needed growth. At the same time, the specifics of large proposals matter, and ambitious visions can falter if they fail to address local concerns or demonstrate transparent, feasible plans.

The California Forever debate is still evolving, with environmental review and regional discussions underway.

But the exchange between Elmendorf and DeKloe reveals how far apart stakeholders remain on the question of how to balance the state’s housing mandate with local autonomy.

Whether or not the proposal ever moves forward, this tension will continue to shape California’s housing policy in the years ahead.

