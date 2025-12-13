Op-ed | Our Beloved Davis Copes with Trumpism

By Alan “Lorax” Hirsch

Dear Nora:

You mentioned your need to curtail your exposure to politics and reading news as it too often becomes too much.

I offer you an opportunity to recharge. Come down to the Saturday Davis Farmers Market between 8 and 1 and table with me as I pass out free “Love Your Neighbor” lawn signs.

As strangers walk by my booth I call out “Free lawn signs!” And “Make your neighborhood a friendlier place!”

Like a carnival barker. Rudely, Intruding into their conversations, texting or thoughts of their shopping lists.

In response I get not ignored, but smiles, hundreds of smiles. And people responding, “glad you’re here!” And “Thanks—I’ve got a sign.” “I wish I had a lawn—I live in an apartment” or “You inspire me.” Half the people feel obligated to respond somehow. And I get hugs from total strangers every Saturday.

About once a Saturday, someone, usually from Davis who has seen me before, will spontaneously offer a donation so someone else can have a sign, often as they live in an apartment or have a landlord that forbids signs. (Hey city council—this is social equity: why does Davis allow HOA or landlords to forbid signs, even in windows? It makes places impersonal, an abridgement of speech for renters.)

I frequently have heartfelt conversations with strangers who are struggling to maintain their equanimity in face of The Darkness. People from out-of-town express regret that the 18×24 lawn signs won’t fit in a suitcase.

Today a visiting UCD alumna now living in “deep red” Iowa suggested I was needed there to table. Someone from rural Nevada told me about her neighbors…first demurring on a “Love Your neighbor” sign afraid it would upset them …then came back and took one.

Also today: an older homeless man pushing a shopping cart came by. The cart was filled with empty soda cans and liquor bottles he was collecting, presumably to recycle for cash. He stopped across from me in the market, slowly read my signs, and then came over to give me $1.17 in change as a donation.

These Saturday mornings’ experiences are like no other I have had in my entire life giving out my Love lawn signs. “Love is one thing you get more of when you give it away.”

But I remember; it’s not about me.

It’s about people’s desire for a different way of being in an America now permeated with Trump’s rhetoric, a message that everything is transactional. We all feel vulnerable, helpless to push back. I am just offering one way: post a sign affirming the power of “Love” “Neighborliness” or Truth, i.e. my “Support Science” Lawn Sign.

Or my new sign, an ML King quote: “Love is the only force that can turn an enemy into a friend.” I come home after the market overflowing and want to share this experience.

I have shared it with my politically engaged wife Vera who comes often to drink in hope. Nora, I welcome you or both you and Dean to join me in our beloved Davis’s community market area, even for an hour one Saturday to charge your batteries.

Alan

There is a mental health crisis in the US, my therapist says. He has intimate conversions with Davisites and is in a group with other local therapists. He reports Americans are in need of comfort and hope, of a message of goodness from the larger world. Or as another of my lawn signs say: “Please end the lies, chaos and fear.”

This crisis has deepened as Trump’s public rhetoric has gotten rawer and rawer in his second lamb duck term. As I finish this up, the New Yorker magazine has just posted a piece by Susan Glasser titled: The Curse of Trump 2.0: subtitled “What does it say that the President doesn’t even feel he needs to hide his most profane and radical views anymore?” Unlike Trump term 1 he make no denials of the ugliness of his words (and actions) and his spokesmen/apologist don’t bother to claim his statements are a joke. And there are no leaders in the GOP who raise objections to his words like in his first term (“good people on both sides”). The old “family values” GOP party, if it every really existed, has been replaced by Trumpism.

Strangely, as a Jew, the best metaphor I can summon to characterize the troubling “virtues” now celebrated by our national leadership is “un-Christ-like.”

So, I share these stories from our Davis Farmer Market at this season as a bit of a pallet cleanser—a simple lawn sign can be a way to light a small candle to chase out the darkness.

Alan “Lorax” Hirsch has been in the market most every Saturday since 2017 (with time off for Covid), passing out free “Support Science” and “Love your Neighbor” lawn signs. He is traveling for the holidays but will be back in the market’s community group areas in January. He offers everyone who says hello a small heart sticker.

