NYC’s Congestion Pricing Program Exceeds Expectations, Shows Early Success

NEW YORK — Nearly one year after New York City launched the first congestion pricing program in the United States, early evidence suggests the long-debated policy is delivering measurable gains in traffic reduction, air quality and transit funding, according to Bloomberg.

The program, which took effect Jan. 5, places a $9 toll on most drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street. Its stated goals were to reduce congestion in one of the most traffic-choked areas of the country, improve air quality and generate long-term funding to modernize the city’s aging transit system. Bloomberg reported that the plan was also intended to raise $15 billion in capital investment for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Congestion pricing faced intense political resistance before it was implemented, drawing opposition from officials across party lines. Critics argued the toll would discourage economic activity in central Manhattan and impose unfair costs on working families and small businesses, particularly as the city continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite years of political disputes and legal uncertainty, the program narrowly survived and became a reality at the start of 2025.

Bloomberg’s analysis shows traffic volumes have fallen sharply inside the tolled zone. From January through November, an average of 71,500 fewer vehicles entered the area each day, an 11% decline compared with 2024, based on data from the MTA. Over that period, nearly 23.7 million fewer vehicles entered the zone. Bloomberg reported that the reduction has modestly improved bus speeds in and around the central business district, strengthening the appeal of public transportation.

Environmental indicators are also trending in the intended direction. Bloomberg cited a Cornell University study that found a significant decline in pollution in parts of Manhattan following implementation of the toll, aligning with the program’s stated public health objectives.

“I undoubtably see it as a success, in the reduction of traffic, the improvement of public safety and air quality and the funding of public transportation needs,” said Sarah Kaufman, director of New York University’s Rudin Center for Transportation.

Financially, congestion pricing is outperforming expectations. Bloomberg reported that the MTA set a goal of generating $500 million in net revenue in 2025 after expenses, or roughly $42 million per month. According to MTA documents reviewed by Bloomberg, the agency expects to bring in $548.3 million by the end of December. The new revenue stream is central to the MTA’s long-term capital plans, which include issuing congestion-pricing-backed bonds beginning in 2026 and eventually borrowing $15 billion to upgrade signals, add elevators to subway stations and extend the Second Avenue subway to Harlem.

Fears that congestion pricing would drain economic activity from Manhattan’s core have not borne out so far. Bloomberg reported that visits to neighborhoods south of 60th Street rose 3.4% from 2024, exceeding the 1.4% increase recorded across Manhattan as a whole. Commercial indicators also showed improvement, with a 15.5% vacancy rate in Midtown and downtown neighborhoods in the third quarter, down 0.9 percentage points from the same period last year. That decline was larger than the change seen across the rest of the city, which remained flat.

Consumer spending has remained resilient as well. Bloomberg reported that New York City collected $9.9 billion in sales-tax revenue from January through November, a 6.3% increase compared with the same period in 2024. The city outperformed neighboring counties, which saw smaller gains in sales-tax collections.

Despite the positive results, Bloomberg noted that challenges remain. The MTA’s plans to borrow against congestion pricing revenue are clouded by ongoing legal disputes connected to the Trump administration, leaving uncertainty over how quickly the agency can fully leverage the new funding source.

Even with those unresolved issues, Bloomberg concluded that congestion pricing is “working as planned” based on early data. If the trends continue, the New York experiment may serve as a model for other U.S. cities seeking to reduce congestion, improve air quality and stabilize transit funding.

