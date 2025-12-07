Op-ed | Why is a Portion of the Village Farms DEIR being Recirculated and has the Proper Process been Followed in Doing So?

A portion of the Village Farms DEIR (contained in the Utilities and Services chapter) is being recirculated because the City, as the “lead agency” in the EIR process, has received a last-minute report from Brown and Caldwell dated November 7. This report indicates that the City’s existing Wastewater Treatment Plant (“WWTP”) is perilously close to exceeding its maximum flow capacity and needs to be upgraded to meet the City’s wastewater treatment permit issued by the Regional Water Quality Control Board. This information was not known by the City when they prepared and circulated the current Village Farms DEIR for comment.

However, since the new information impacts the analysis of the Village Farms project’s impact on the City’s WWTP, the City determined that the portion of the Village Farms DEIR addressing Utilities and Services needs to be recirculated with the updated information for public comment prior to consideration of the revised FEIR for certification by the City.



Unfortunately, the City has done a poor job explaining this need to the public when they recirculated the portion of the DEIR needing additional comment. Two questions immediately come to mind that should have been answered by the City in more detail and explained better when the DEIR was recirculated.



1) What Information Came to Light that Necessitated the Recirculation of the Portion of the Village Farms Davis DEIR?, and



2) Is this Process Proper and Legally Compliant with CEQA and State Regulations Regarding Public Noticing and Subsequent Consideration by the Planning Commission and the City Council?

The following discussion addresses these questions.



1) What Necessitated the Recirculation of a Portion of the Village farms Davis DEIR?

The City (as the lead agency in the Village Farms DEIR) has determined that recent information has come to their attention about the current capacity of the City’s Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) that necessitates recirculation of that portion of the DEIR (in the Utilities and Services chapter) concerning the impact of the Village farms project on the WWTP.

From my reading of the Brown and Caldwell report, it appears they have determined that that one of the 3 primary components of the the WWTP no longer has sufficient excess capacity to meet the regulatory requirements imposed by the Regional Water Quality Control Board (“RWQCB”) for the City’s WWTP.



The City’s WWTP has 3 primary components –



1) A primary treatment system for filtration and removal of the bulk of the solids from the flow into the WWTP – This is typically accomplished by bar screens to remove bulk physical contaminants and subsequent chemical treatment to increase flocculation and sedimentation of the largest portion of the incoming suspended organic solids,



2) A secondary treatment system that removes smaller suspended solids and dissolved organics that can present a biological or chemical oxygen demand in downstream water – This is typically an aerobic biological digestion system in which the waste stream is aerated and endemic bacteria substantially consume the organics in the waste stream as a food source breaking down the organics so they are not discharged downstream. , and

3) A tertiary treatment system that provides final disinfection of the waste flow stream before it is released back in the environment – in this case, the Davis wetlands. Chlorine, UV light, and/or other disinfecting agents are used in this process dependent on the final degree of treatment required.

All of the processes must meet rigidly regulated standards established by the Regional Water Quality Control Board under Davis’ existing wastewater treatment permit



My understanding is that the Brown and Caldwell report indicates that the primary and tertiary treatment components of the City’s WWTP have sufficient capacity to handle not only the City’s current waste water flow but can also accommodate the newly proposed additional Willowgrove and Village Farms Davis waste flows as well as other new development projects being built or proposed in town.



It is the secondary treatment system that apparently is the problem. Although the system can seemingly marginally handle the City’s existing and anticipated wastewater flow rates, it is perilously close to the upper limit of this capacity. RWQCB regulations mandate that each permitted WWTP maintain a certain level of additional excess treatment capacity to prevent incoming wastewater surges from overcoming the system resulting in incompletely treated wastewater being discharged by the WWTP that does not fully comply with the water quality standards mandated in the WWTP’s permit.

This insufficient excess capacity of the secondary treatment system in the WWTP necessitates upgrading the current secondary component of the WWTP to provide this mandated additional excess capacity as required by the Regional Water Quality Control Board to meet these objective permit requirements. It appears that this secondary treatment system upgrade is required independent of whether or not any additional waster water flows generated by the proposed Willowgrove and Village Farms Davis and/or any other development projects in Davis.

The City is claiming this change is necessitated because the incoming flow rates into the WWTP are reduced in volume due to water conservation efforts by the City’s citizens including installing more water-efficient toilets and clothes and dish washers. These reduce the amount of water flowing into the WWTP but the reduced water flow still contains the same amount of organics as before. This results in wastewater flow that now has a higher concentration of organic solids that were not anticipated nor designed for in the existing WWTP’s secondary treatment component – hence the need for the upgrade to the secondary waste treatment component to provide the additional capacity to treat this wastewater stream.



So it is appears that the City has a problem that they have to address whether or not the Willowgrove or Village Farms projects are ever approved and built. Now the City does not yet know the scope of the upgrades required nor the final costs associated with these upgrades and they promise additional information will be forthcoming in the next few months..

Fortunately, however, the City imposes substantial “sewer connection” fees on the developers that can only be used by the City for legitimate operational or capital improvement wastewater treatment cost purposes. I do not know the exact sewage system fees to be imposed on the Village Farms and Willowgrove developers as these are still being negotiated between the City and the developers. But, for example, if the combined Capacity Impact and Connections fees are $10,000 per unit, Village Farms and Willowgrove would generate $30 million in new sewer related impact fees (1,800 units +1,200 units times $10,000 per unit) that can be used by the City for these upgrades.

This will likely cover all costs for the upgrade to the secondary treatment component of the WWTP and would reduce or eliminate the costs that would have to otherwise be borne by existing ratepayers. In the absence of these new impact fees, these costs would almost certainly otherwise result in increased sewer rates to existing residents in the future.

The 2nd question to be addressed concerns the process under which this partial DEIR recirculation is being rolled out, as follows;

2) Is this Process Proper and Legally Compliant with CEQA and State Regulations Regarding Public Noticing and Subsequent Consideration by the Planning Commission and the City Council?

Last minute changes to an FEIR by a “lead agency” (the City of Davis in the case of the Village Farms’ FEIR) prior to certification are not uncommon. Indeed, changes are often made on the fly by the governing entity of the lead agency (the Davis City Council in the present case) right up to the point where a vote is made to certify the FEIR. I have seen this most often when last-minute changes to proposed mitigations are demanded prior to certification – sometimes even minutes before a formal vote for certification is made by the lead agency.



Additionally, it is clearly the responsibility of the lead agency to give proper notice to the public when such FEIRs are to be considered – either by the Planning Commission as an advisory body or by the City Council as the certifying lead agency entity. The minimum allowable lead times for noticing under California law is typically 10 days and it appears this standard has been met (albeit with a few gyrations) in the case of the Planning Commission’s upcoming meetings on Village Farms.



As in the present case, the public often would like to be given more time to consider a draft FEIR before it goes before a lead agency and will often complain that not enough time is given. But as long as the statutory requirements are met in terms of public noticing, it appears the City is fully compliant with CEQA and California law and it appears the Planning Commission can legally review this current (albeit partial) form of the Village Farms FEIR in their upcoming meeting.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: