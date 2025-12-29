GUEST COMMENTARY UPDATE: ROBERT BROOKS’ DEATH AND THE COST OF UNCHECKED VIOLENCE BEHIND PRISON WALLS

Photo Credits: https://www.themarshallproject.org/2025/04/30/new-york-prisons-abuse-infirmaries (top left) https://www.nytimes.com/2025/02/20/nyregion/robert-brooks-corrections-officers-charged-murder.html (top middle) https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/22/us/robert-brooks-prison-employee-plea (top right) https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/autopsy-shows-robert-brooks-new-york-inmate-was-beaten-handcuffed-died-rcna190908 (bottom left) https://www.axios.com/2024/12/30/robert-brooks-death-new-york-prison-death (bottom middle)

By Journalist Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group & The Davis Vanguard

Please note that this is a follow-up to an article that we wrote about this topic earlier this year:

NEW YORK CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS BEAT ROBERT BROOKS TO DEATH

(This IS what “they” do to US!)

Malik & Gale Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

There are moments when the distance between the public and the prison system collapses—when violence long hidden behind concrete walls is no longer abstract, no longer deniable, and no longer ignorable. The killing of Robert Brooks is one of those moments.

On December 9, 2024, Robert Brooks, a 43-year-old Black man, was beaten to death inside Marcy Correctional Facility in New York. He was handcuffed. He was surrounded by correctional officers. He posed no imminent threat. Yet officers punched him, stomped him, and restrained him with lethal force. The assault was prolonged, collective, and deliberate. It was captured on body‑camera footage that stripped away the familiar explanations routinely used when people die in state custody.

What happened to Robert Brooks was not an isolated tragedy. It was a brutal manifestation of a deeper and more entrenched reality inside American prisons and jails—one defined by institutionalized violence, dehumanization, and systems that too often protect themselves instead of the people in their care.

A SYSTEM THAT NORMALIZES HARM

When incarcerated people die, official responses are often swift but hollow. Authorities cite medical emergencies or officer safety. Internal investigations are announced, then quietly disappear. Prosecutors hesitate. Officers are placed on administrative leave, reassigned, or allowed to resign.

This pattern reflects a culture in which violence behind bars is normalized, shielded, and routinely excused.

The Brooks case stands apart not because such violence is rare, but because it was documented. Without video evidence, Brooks’ death may have been reduced to a footnote—another life lost without accountability.

A RARE CONVICTION IN AN UNACCOUNTABLE SYSTEM

On December 19, 2025, former New York State correctional officer David Kingsley was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder, along with a concurrent 25‑year sentence for manslaughter. Five other officers pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Kingsley remains the only officer convicted of murder in this case.

Across the United States, thousands of people die in jails and prisons each year. Yet criminal convictions of correctional officers—particularly for homicide—remain exceedingly rare. Accountability often depends on extraordinary evidence rather than routine oversight.

A FAMILY FACING THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITHOUT ROBERT BROOKS

As the holiday season unfolds—encompassing Christmas, Kwanzaa, and the arrival of a new year—the absence of Robert Brooks weighs heavily on his family. This is a season associated with reflection, renewal, and togetherness. For the Brooks family, it is a season defined by loss.

Robert Brooks will not be present at family gatherings. He will not share meals, exchange words of encouragement, or step into a new year with those who loved him. His life ended not by inevitability, but at the hands of those entrusted with authority over him.

JUSTICE IS NOT THE SAME AS ACCOUNTABILITY

No sentence can restore Robert Brooks’ life. No conviction can erase the fear and pain he endured in his final moments. Accountability that arrives only after death, and only in rare cases, is not accountability at all—it is damage control.

THE URGENT NEED FOR STRUCTURAL CHANGE

The Brooks case, alongside the San Francisco jail scandal, demands more than reflection or outrage. It demands reform.

If deaths in custody require video evidence to be taken seriously, oversight has failed.

If abuse persists despite lawsuits, settlements, and investigations, institutional culture has failed.

If accountability depends on whistleblowers or public exposure rather than built-in safeguards, the system itself has failed.

Meaningful change requires:

Independent prosecutors for all deaths and serious abuses in custody

Mandatory, timely public release of body-camera and surveillance footage

Criminal liability standards for officers that mirror those applied to civilians (no qualified immunity)

Automatic termination and decertification for substantiated abuse.

TRANSPARENCY AS THE DEFAULT, NOT THE EXCEPTION

As this holiday season unfolds, Robert Brooks’ absence should not fade into the background noise of another news cycle. His death—like the abuse alleged in San Francisco’s jails—is a warning about what happens when violence and degradation inside prisons are tolerated as routine.

THE QUESTION IS NOT WHETHER ROBERT BROOKS DESERVED TO LIVE

The question is how many more families will endure seasons of loss—and how many more abuses will be exposed—before institutionalized violence inside American prisons and jails is met with real, sustained accountability.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malik Washington is a journalist, community advocate, and co-founder of Destination Freedom Media Group. He has been a published journalist for over 14 years. His reporting focuses on criminal justice, housing, environmental justice, and the lived experiences of communities too often marginalized or ignored. He is a regular contributor to the Davis Vanguard and other independent media outlets. You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

