Community Coalition Demands Long-Term Care for Shooting Victims

STOCKTON, Calif. — In the wake of the devastating Nov. 29 mass shooting that killed four people and injured more than a dozen at a 2-year-old’s birthday party, community organizations, faith leaders and youth advocates gathered Thursday to demand sustained support for every individual affected by the tragedy and to emphasize that recovery will extend far beyond the immediate aftermath.

Leaders from the San Joaquin County Youth Justice Coalition urged the public and local officials to acknowledge not only the trauma experienced by grieving families and survivors, but also the widespread impact on children, neighbors and first responders who witnessed the violence or its aftermath.

Since the shooting, coalition members have coordinated emergency counseling, food, diapers and other basic necessities for the victims and families.

They also have helped victims navigate complex systems and created youth-centered safe spaces while pledging to continue their work to ensure that those harmed receive long-term care, trauma services and community-based support.

“Our belief is simple but firm: All youth are sacred and every person, regardless of race, trauma, or background, deserves safety, dignity, and support,” said Pastor Henry D. Phillips, chairman of the board for the Amelia Ann Adams Whole Life Center, which provides health, education, social justice and faith-based support for Stockton’s vulnerable communities.

“Today, we ask our community to hold tightly to the truth: Our young people deserve care, not condemnation; understanding, not blame; and healing, not harm,” Phillips said. “Our commitment has been, and will continue to be, to show up with compassion and consistency.”

Coalition leaders stressed the importance of unity and trauma-informed care, stating that culturally sensitive support should extend to everyone who attended the party, whether they were physically harmed or emotionally traumatized.

They also called on Stockton residents and elected officials to remain engaged for the long term and not allow attention or resources to fade once the initial shock subsides.

“Every single person connected to this event is a victim because they witnessed an unimaginable tragedy,” said Lecia Harrison, executive director of Be Smooth Inc., an organization that supports healthy family well-being and teaches students critical life skills.

“Every person harmed by this event deserves care, dignity, and respect,” she said. “Trauma isolates, but healing happens collectively. Let us show our support through empathy rather than judgement, through connection rather than stigma. This community has strength, and in moments like this, that strength is needed more than ever.”

Peter Elias, project coordinator for the Youth Advisory Council and team lead for the All Children Thrive Movement, linked the shooting to broader systemic failures and longstanding policy decisions that have contributed to instability and trauma in Stockton’s neighborhoods.

“Gun violence does not appear out of nowhere,” Elias said. “It is produced by decades of policy decisions that stripped resources from neighborhoods, normalized trauma, and left young people surrounded by loss with few pathways forward. And our response to violence cannot be more punishment, more neglect, or more empty promises.”

“Healing requires all of us, institutions, and communities alike, to intervene earlier, to guide young people with dignity, and to build cultures of care before violence takes root,” he added.

Coalition members said they intend to continue working on prevention and healing initiatives, including youth mentorship, neighborhood resource programs and partnerships with local agencies, while advocating for long-term investment in community stability.

They vowed to stand firmly with the victims, survivors and residents affected by the shooting and committed to building a healthier and safer Stockton grounded in dignity, compassion and lasting support.

