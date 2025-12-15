Wakanda Winter Wonderland: Carrying Forward a Legacy of Service

By Journalist Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group | Davis Vanguard

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center did more than host a holiday celebration — it reaffirmed a legacy.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., families poured into the Fillmore not simply for toys or photos, but for an experience rooted in culture, dignity, and collective responsibility. In collaboration with the San Francisco African American Arts and Culture Center, BMAGIC, and Mo’MAGIC, the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center sponsored Wakanda Winter Wonderland, a thoughtfully designed event that placed education, cultural affirmation, and joy at its core.

The day began across the street at the African American Arts and Culture Center, where children and their parents were first directed to participate in educational and cultural activities. Each child carried a passport that was stamped at each learning station. Once five stamps were collected, families were directed to the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center.

There, volunteers welcomed families and guided children through rooms filled with toys and books. Each child received one book and one toy of their choosing, reinforcing the belief that imagination and literacy belong together.

After receiving their gifts, children were invited to take photographs with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. I had the honor of serving as Santa Claus this year, alongside my wife, Gale Washington, as Mrs. Claus. From behind the red suit and beard, I witnessed something no camera could fully capture — pure joy. The smiles were genuine, spontaneous, and priceless.

Nina Smallwood, Brittany Ford, Kayla Kunze, and Ms. Pam were essential in ensuring that Wakanda Winter Wonderland was a resounding success. Their leadership, coordination, and care were evident throughout the event.

District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood stopped by with his intern, Malcolm Mobley, to offer support and engage directly with families in District 5.

This gathering carried forward the enduring legacy of Ella Hill Hutch, Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett, Espanola Jackson, and a long line of servants of the people who understood that community must always come before politics.

A CALL TO ACTION

Events like Wakanda Winter Wonderland do not sustain themselves on goodwill alone. The Ella Hill Hutch Community Center remains a cornerstone of the Fillmore because it consistently invests in youth development, cultural education, and family support.

Readers, policymakers, philanthropists, and community members are urged to support and fund the ongoing programs at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center through donations, partnerships, volunteerism, and advocacy. When we invest in Ella Hill Hutch, we are not funding events — we are funding futures.

ABOUT ELLA HILL HUTCH

Ella Hill Hutch was one of San Francisco’s most influential civil rights leaders, community organizers, and champions for social justice. Born in the Jim Crow South, Hutch dedicated her life to challenging racial discrimination, economic inequality, and political exclusion. She rose to prominence through her leadership within the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP, serving as its president and later as a national board member, where she became a powerful voice for Black political empowerment.

Hutch was instrumental in mobilizing African American voters and advocating for fair housing, employment opportunities, and equitable access to public resources. Her work helped reshape San Francisco’s political landscape, ensuring that Black communities were no longer ignored or marginalized in City Hall. Known for her integrity and grassroots approach, she believed deeply that political power must serve the people — not personal ambition.

The Ella Hill Hutch Community Center stands as a living testament to her legacy. It reflects her belief that strong communities are built through education, cultural pride, and collective care. Decades after her passing, Ella Hill Hutch’s influence continues to inspire generations to organize, to serve, and to place community before convenience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malik Washington is a journalist, community advocate, and co-founder of Destination Freedom Media Group. He has been a published journalist for over 14 years. His reporting focuses on criminal justice, housing, environmental justice, and the lived experiences of communities too often marginalized or ignored. He is a regular contributor to the Davis Vanguard and other independent media outlets. For over 14 years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues. You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

