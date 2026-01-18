This Is Not a Moment for Allies. It Is a Moment for Organizers

White people who claim to oppose racism are running out of excuses to remain unorganized, unaccountable, and structurally irrelevant.

Enough waiting. Enough posting. Enough asking for permission from the very people already carrying the heaviest load.

This is a moment that demands organization, discipline, and risk. White people who claim to oppose racism are running out of excuses to remain unorganized, unaccountable, and structurally irrelevant. Showing up to rallies is not enough. Reading the right books is not enough. Asking Black-led movements how to join them is not only misguided, it is a failure to understand the assignment.

This is not a call for proximity to justice.

This is a call to build something that actually moves it.

Why Asking to Join Black Liberation Movements Misses the Point

The Black Panther Party was not created as a broad, open political club. It was forged in response to police violence, racial terror, economic exclusion, and state abandonment of Black communities. Its programs fed children, treated the sick, and defended neighborhoods because no one else would. Its politics were inseparable from lived Black experience.

When white people ask to join Black liberation organizations, even with good intentions, they often reproduce the same dynamic these movements exist to resist. White needs to move to the center. White comfort becomes a consideration. White voices begin to crowd the room.

That is not solidarity. That is drift.

Black-led movements do not exist to rehabilitate white consciousness. They exist to secure Black survival, dignity, and power. Respecting that boundary is not exclusion. It is recognition.

The Answer Was Never “Come In.” It Was “Go Organize.”

Huey P. Newton was clear when asked what white supporters should do. Do not attempt to join Black organizations. Go organize white people. Confront racism where it is most protected. Build structures that take responsibility for dismantling white supremacy from the inside.

That guidance led to the formation of the White Panther Party. It was explicitly anti-racist. Explicitly aligned with Black liberation. Explicitly focused on mobilizing white communities against white supremacy, capitalism, and state violence. It did not seek to speak for Black people. It sought to neutralize white complicity.

The White Panther Party was imperfect and limited by its time, but its premise remains unfinished business. White people do not need another role in Black movements. We need infrastructure of our own that is answerable, disciplined, and effective.

Why We Need a White Panther Party Now

We are living in a moment of coordinated regression. White nationalism is no longer whispering. State violence is being normalized. Trans people are openly targeted. Disabled people are discarded. Immigrants are scapegoated. History is being rewritten in real time.

Black communities are not responsible for stopping this alone. They never were.

A modern White Panther Party, or an organization grounded in its principles regardless of name, would exist for one reason. To organize white people to do the work that white people alone can do.

That means confronting racism in families, schools, workplaces, unions, churches, and local governments. It means disrupting extremist organizing before it hardens. It means materially supporting Black-led efforts without attempting to steer them. It means accepting accountability without seeking praise.

This is not about branding. It is about capacity.

Solidarity Without Structure Is Theater

Too much of what passes for allyship today is symbolic and disposable. Signs go up. Posts go viral. Then the moment passes, and the systems remain intact.

Real solidarity requires organization. Organization requires commitment. Commitment requires sacrifice.

A revived White Panther Party would not dilute Black liberation movements. It would strengthen them by removing the expectation that Black activists must also manage white participation. It would take on the labor of educating, disciplining, and mobilizing white communities so that Black movements can focus on their own priorities, strategies, and survival.

This is not about guilt. It is about responsibility.

The Call

If you are white and serious about justice, stop asking to be invited in. Start building something that stands on its own feet and carries its own weight.

The road map exists. The need is urgent. History has already answered the question.

The only thing left is whether we are willing to organize like it matters.

