Op-ed | The Tahoe Loophole: Why I-80 Tolling Is an Unfair Tax on Davis Residents

As the region moves toward implementing tolling on Interstate 80, a quiet but devastating policy decision has been made that will fundamentally change the cost of living for every Davis resident. The Capital Area Regional Tolling Authority (CARTA) and YoloTD are moving forward with a plan that prioritizes weekend recreational travelers over the daily workers who keep this community running.

The core of the issue is the 3-plus carpool rule. Under current proposals for the Yolo 80 Managed Lanes, vehicles with three or more occupants will be allowed to use the express lanes for free. While this is marketed as an environmental win to encourage carpooling, the data tells a different story.

Most Davis residents commuting to Sacramento or the Bay Area travel alone or in two-person households. In contrast, the traffic that clogs our freeway on Friday afternoons and Sunday evenings consists largely of Bay Area groups and families heading to Lake Tahoe. By allowing 3-plus person vehicles to ride for free, our local leaders are essentially subsidizing the vacations of out-of-town tourists while placing the entire financial burden of the project on local commuters.

The financial impact is not trivial. Tolls on these managed lanes are dynamic, meaning they increase as congestion rises. Experts and agency staff have discussed peak-hour tolls reaching 10 to 40 dollars per trip. For a Davis worker who does not have two other people to carpool with every morning, this is not a choice; it is a daily exit tax.

Furthermore, by exempting such a large portion of freeway traffic from paying, the agencies are slashing the very revenue intended to fund local transit. Estimates suggest that the 3-plus free policy could cut available toll revenue for transit and social equity programs by as much as 60 percent. This creates a vicious cycle: we have less money to improve the bus and rail systems that would actually get people out of their cars, while simultaneously charging those same people more to drive.

Our local representatives on the CARTA and YoloTD boards must be held accountable for this inequity. To date, there has been no secured guarantee for a Davis Resident Toll Credit or a transponder-based discount for Yolo County workers. Since every vehicle must use a FasTrak transponder, the technology already exists to identify local residents and protect them from these predatory peak rates.

We cannot allow I-80 to become a tiered system where the wealthy and the weekend tourists ride in the fast lane for free, while the people who live here are stuck in the back or forced to pay a king’s ransom just to go to work. It is time for Davis to demand a tolling policy that prioritizes residents over Tahoe tourists.

Michael Curro is 68 year Davis resident

