Mamdani’s Swearing-In: Democratic Socialist Pledges to Govern Boldly in NYC

Zohran Mamdani – NY Mayor Elected

NEW YORK, NY — A freezing inauguration morning set the tone for Zohran Mamdani’s entry into office, as tens of thousands of New Yorkers gathered in City Hall Park to mark the opening chapter of a mayoral race defined by ambition, symbolism and rising expectations, according to an account published by The Nation.

The cold was impossible to ignore. The Nation reported that temperatures were low enough for pens to freeze mid-sentence, and the dais — including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams — visibly shivered while waiting for the ceremony to begin.

Many people in the crowd had been standing for more than three hours, hopping from foot to foot to stay warm. Despite the conditions, The Nation noted that only a small number chose to leave early.

The gathering stretched through the streets south of City Hall Plaza, despite being billed as “a free, public block party.” The program formally began with the introduction of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by Bernie Wagenblast, known as the voice that urges subway riders to “stand back from the platform edge,” and The Nation described the crowd’s endurance as an early signal of the political energy that fueled Mamdani’s rise.

As The Nation recounted, the themes of the day came into focus during the swearing-in of city officials. Comptroller Mark Levine underscored New York’s diversity when he proclaimed, “Today we have three swearings-in: one by a leader using a Quran, one by a leader using a Christian Bible, and one by a leader using a Chumash, or Hebrew Bible.”

Levine paired celebration with warning, cautioning that “while our city is booming for people at the top, it’s getting tougher and tougher for working families.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams echoed that sentiment, reminding the crowd that joy and suffering coexist in the city. “This celebration at City Hall is only blocks from tribulation at Federal Plaza,” Williams said, as quoted by The Nation.

Williams, the son of migrants from Grenada, invoked revolutionary Maurice Bishop while addressing housing, healthcare and education. Bishop was known for his commitment to those causes and for declaring that “revolutionaries do not have the right to be cowards.”

The Nation reported that Sen. Bernie Sanders sought to put the moment in broader perspective. “In the richest country in the history of the world … making sure that people can live in affordable housing is not radical,” Sanders said, extending the argument to child care and taxation.

When Sanders raised the issue of taxing the wealthy, the crowd erupted into chants of “Tax the rich!”

The Nation wrote that when Mamdani took the stage, he leaned into that energy. He spoke of “New Yorkers watching from cramped kitchens in Flushing and barbershops in East New York,” as well as those watching from parked taxi cabs at LaGuardia, hospitals in Mott Haven, and libraries in El Barrio “that have too long known only neglect.”

Through those remarks, Mamdani positioned himself alongside “every person who makes the choice day after day, even when it feels impossible, to call our city home.”

Mamdani used the moment to challenge moderation, criticizing how past moments of opportunity were too often abandoned, when “what was promised was never pursued, what could have changed remained the same,” according to The Nation.

He rejected calls to lower expectations, saying, “I have been told that this is the occasion to reset expectations … I will do no such thing. The only expectation I seek to reset is that of small expectations.”

The Nation highlighted that Mamdani acknowledged the risks of governing boldly. “We may not always succeed. But never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try,” he said.

He then declared, “I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist,” before quoting Sanders: “What’s radical is a system which gives so much to so few and denies so many people the basic necessities of life.”

The Nation compared Mamdani to the last democratic socialist to lead New York City, former Mayor David Dinkins. Dinkins once envisioned the city as “a gorgeous mosaic,” promising justice at home and abroad, while Mamdani now faces a markedly different political landscape.

Mamdani begins his term with momentum and visible support, shaped by heightened hope and expectation, The Nation concluded.

