Opinion | ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Rekindles National Fight Over Federal Power, Transparency and the Use of Deadly Force

“Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: That is bullshit.” – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

The fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman by a masked ICE agent in south Minneapolis this week has detonated into a familiar American sequence: a bystander video, a rapid official narrative, a rapid political counter-narrative, and a public left to argue over the same seconds of footage while investigators have barely begun.

The woman killed was identified in multiple accounts as Renee Nicole Good.

Federal officials have framed the shooting as justified self-defense during a confrontation they describe as violent and politically fueled.

“Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism,” the Department of Homeland Security wrote in a statement. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.”

DHS added, “The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.”

President Donald Trump amplified that framing in a social media statement that went well beyond a preliminary description of disputed facts.

“I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” Trump wrote. “The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”

Trump continued: “The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis.”

Minnesota’s Democratic leaders and Minneapolis officials watched the same kind of footage and reached a starkly different conclusion, disputing both the legality of the shooting and the good faith of the federal government’s immediate messaging.

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference after the shooting. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: That is bullshit.”

Frey added, “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.”

He then issued a blunt demand: “To ICE: Get the fuck out of Minneapolis.”

Frey also challenged the broader claim that the federal surge is making the city safer. “They are not here to cause safety in this city,” he said. “What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They’re ripping families apart, they’re sowing chaos on our streets, and in this case, quite literally killing people.”

Gov. Tim Walz similarly argued that the confrontation and the shooting were predictable outcomes of a federally driven escalation that state leaders say they warned against.

“We have repeatedly warned that this federal mobilization was putting residents at risk,” Walz said in a statement, announcing that he directed state agencies to mobilize resources and instructed the National Guard to prepare in the event they were needed.

“Our top priority is keeping Minnesotans safe,” Walz said. “State and local leaders are taking every step to support law enforcement and protect residents, and state resources have been deployed to ensure our neighborhoods remain safe.”

Walz also accused the Trump administration of turning enforcement into spectacle. “This mobilization was about putting on a show from the beginning — let’s not give it to them,” he said.

Walz’s office said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are jointly investigating, and that the State Emergency Operations Center was activated to coordinate the state response.

According to a detailed account published by The Washington Post, videos posted online do not show what happened before the vehicle was stopped in the roadway, but they do show the moments immediately around the shooting.

The Post described two officers approaching the vehicle, the vehicle reversing, and one officer holding onto the door handle as the SUV moved, before a third officer fired three shots.

Minneapolis police, according to the Post account, said the driver suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What federal officials say happened in those seconds is described in absolute terms.

What local officials say happened is also described in absolute terms.

This is the governance problem at the heart of the current crisis: when federal agencies announce their conclusions in the language of certainty and criminality before an independent investigation produces findings the public can review, they effectively demand trust as a substitute for accountability.

That demand is harder to meet when the shooter is masked.

Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, who has called for ICE to be abolished, framed the issue as a direct link between anonymity, impunity and the erosion of the rule of law.

“A masked ICE agent just shot and killed a woman who posed no threat to him or to others,” Wiener said in a statement. “The President and Department of Homeland Security are working overtime to try and justify killing an innocent civilian, calling her a ‘domestic terrorist.’ But make no mistake, this killing by ICE is not justifiable. The video is clear, and no amount of lies can obscure this truth.”

Wiener tied the shooting to his legislative push on masks and civil rights enforcement.

“This brazen lawlessness is exactly why I passed a law to ban federal law enforcement from wearing ski masks,” he said. “It’s why I’m fighting right now to strengthen California’s civil rights laws so people can sue federal officers who violate their constitutional rights — under current law, they can’t.”

Wiener’s point is not simply symbolic.

In a democracy, the use of deadly force by the state is supposed to come with maximal visibility, clear lines of responsibility and consequences for misconduct.

Masks invert that model by making the state’s most violent acts harder to attribute and harder to litigate, while also inflaming public suspicion that anonymity is not a safety precaution but a strategy.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Minnesota argued that the Minneapolis shooting is the “devastating and predictable” result of a broader, federally driven escalation.

“We are devastated by the news that ICE killed a woman this morning in Minneapolis,” said Deepinder Mayell, executive director of ACLU of Minnesota. “This tragedy is further proof that ICE is out of control, endangering our communities, and we must end this operation before anyone else is brutally hurt or killed.

“Since the launch of ‘Operation Metro Surge’ we have witnessed a remarkable string of unlawful activity targeting Minnesota communities and Minnesota values — this affects us all,” Mayell added. “We will keep observing, documenting, and fighting for the rights of all Minnesotans.”

Naureen Shah, director of policy and government affairs at the ACLU, tied the killing to what she described as “reckless, heavily armed agents” deployed with “impunity.”

“For months, the Trump administration has been deploying reckless, heavily armed agents into our communities and encouraging them to commit horrifying abuses with impunity, and, today, we are seeing the devastating and predictable consequences,” Shah said. “Congress must rein ICE in before what happened in Minneapolis today happens somewhere else tomorrow.”

The ACLU statement also pointed to litigation filed weeks earlier. “On December 17, 2025, the ACLU of Minnesota and its partners filed Tincher v. Noem, a lawsuit challenging ICE violence and misconduct towards Minnesotans exercising their First Amendment rights to assemble, observe, and protest federal agents’ immigration enforcement activities in our streets.”

One of the most disturbing elements in the public record so far is not just the shooting, but what witnesses say happened immediately after it.

In the Washington Post account, a resident who recorded video described ICE officers preventing anyone, “including a neighbor who identified himself as a doctor,” from approaching the vehicle.

“Can I go check a pulse?” the man said loudly, according to the Post’s description of the video.

“No, back up now,” an officer said.

“I’m a physician,” the man protested.

“I don’t care,” the officer replied, adding: “Give us a second, we have medics” on the way.

If that exchange is confirmed as depicted, it will become central to any assessment of the federal presence in Minneapolis, not because it is the only disputed moment, but because it speaks to a posture of domination rather than public safety: armed federal agents controlling a scene, controlling information and controlling who can act — even after a person has been shot.

That posture is why comparisons to George Floyd are erupting, even as the cases differ.

Floyd’s killing was carried out by Minneapolis police, captured in a sustained video, and became a global symbol of policing and racial injustice.

This week’s shooting involves federal immigration officers, a rapidly mobilized enforcement surge, and a dispute over whether a vehicle constituted an imminent threat.

But the emotional geometry is similar: South Minneapolis, a bystander video, an official explanation delivered quickly and defensively, and a public that no longer grants automatic credibility to authorities asking to be trusted.

The question for Minneapolis and the country is not merely whether this shooting will become “this year’s George Floyd.”

The question is whether the federal government has learned anything from 2020 about the cost of arrogance, the cost of secrecy and the cost of treating public outrage as a public relations obstacle rather than a democratic warning.

The federal government insists it is operating in the name of safety.

DHS’ statement says ICE officers are “just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE,” echoing Trump’s framing that the “Radical Left” is responsible for an environment of daily threats.

But local and state officials argue that the surge itself is the accelerant.

Walz directed resources and warned against a cycle of provocation and spectacle.

Frey warned that the justification narrative being offered by Washington is false and dangerous.

And Wiener argued the presence of masked federal agents is incompatible with accountability.

If investigators ultimately conclude that the shooting met the legal standard for deadly force, the federal government will still face a credibility crisis it helped create by rushing to declare motive, criminality and political blame.

If investigators conclude it did not, the country will confront a deeper crisis: a federal enforcement apparatus operating with sweeping discretion, aggressive tactics, and an institutional reflex to treat criticism as hostility rather than oversight.

Either way, the demand emerging from Minneapolis is not complicated.

Unmask the agents.

Release the full record.

Let independent investigators do their work.

And stop treating a political storyline — “domestic terrorism,” “professional agitators,” “a tragedy of her own making” — as a substitute for transparent, verifiable facts.

