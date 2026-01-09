Minneapolis Mayor Accuses Trump Administration of Lying as Federal Government Takes Over ICE Shooting Investigation

- “The actions of the ICE agents deployed to my city are dangerous, and now, even deadly.” – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey accused President Donald Trump and senior administration officials of spreading false information and escalating tensions in the city following the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis resident by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, as the federal government moved to take full control of the investigation and deploy additional agents to Minnesota.
In a guest essay published Jan. 8 in The New York Times, Frey said federal actions in Minneapolis reflect a sharp departure from the cooperative relationships cities historically maintained with the federal government during crises. He contrasted the current situation with the response to the 2007 collapse of the Interstate 35W bridge, when 13 people were killed and the George W. Bush administration worked with city leaders despite deep political differences.
Frey said that tradition has not held under the Trump administrations. He wrote that Minneapolis experienced the breakdown most clearly during the civil unrest following George Floyd’s murder in 2020, when he said Trump encouraged violence and denied federal disaster relief.
That pattern, Frey argued, continued this week when 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent during a protest on a residential street in Minneapolis. Frey said the shooting was not shocking, given what he described as weeks of increasingly aggressive federal immigration enforcement in the city, including agents arresting people in public libraries and malls and dragging a pregnant woman through the street in mid-December.
“The actions of the ICE agents deployed to my city are dangerous, and now, even deadly,” Frey wrote.
The shooting touched off days of protests and a widening standoff between Minnesota officials and the Trump administration.
According to reporting by The New York Times, Minnesota withdrew from the investigation after federal officials denied state authorities access to evidence. Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said Thursday that his agency had stepped aside because of that refusal.
Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard “out of an abundance of caution,” according to his office, though the troops have not yet been deployed. At least 1,000 people gathered for protests in south Minneapolis Thursday evening, while demonstrators earlier in the day were met with tear gas outside a federal building that houses ICE headquarters and an immigration court, which was closed because of safety concerns.
Documents obtained by The New York Times indicated that at least 100 additional federal agents were being deployed to Minnesota. Frey said in an interview Thursday that the Trump administration would use unrest as an excuse to expand its presence in the city.
“Our community members are not taking the bait,” Frey said.
Federal and local officials offered sharply conflicting accounts of Ms. Good’s killing. Administration officials, including Trump, defended the shooting as lawful and characterized it as an act of self-defense. City and state officials rejected those claims.
Walz said at a news conference that “Minnesota must be part of this investigation,” adding, “I say that only because people in positions of power have already passed judgment.” He said some federal statements about the shooting had been “verifiably false.”
Frey directly challenged Trump’s public claims about the encounter. Trump said Ms. Good “behaved horribly” and “ran him over,” referring to the ICE agent. Frey wrote that after reviewing multiple videos, “it seems clear that Ms. Good, a mother of three, was trying to leave the scene, not attack an agent.”
At a news conference in New York on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem dismissed requests for state involvement.
“They have not been cut out,” Noem said. “They don’t have any jurisdiction in this investigation.”
At a White House briefing, Vice President JD Vance accused news organizations of acting as “agents of propaganda of a radical fringe” for reporting that Ms. Good did not pose a threat to the agent before she was shot.
The Department of Homeland Security defended the broader enforcement operation in Minnesota.
“In the face of violent attacks, ICE law enforcement arrested pedophiles, rapists and drug traffickers in Minneapolis yesterday,” Tricia McLaughlin, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. She said Operation Metro Surge had resulted in more than 1,500 arrests statewide.
State and local leaders warned that the surge in immigration enforcement was likely to fuel chaos.
Walz placed responsibility for the escalation on Trump and Noem, saying at a news conference Wednesday, “You’ve done enough,” and calling on the administration to pull back federal agents.
Frey said Minneapolis experienced no major public safety incidents overnight and that the city’s priorities remained “keeping people safe” and then “getting ICE out of here.”
In his essay, Frey argued that the administration’s narrative surrounding the shooting was part of a broader effort to vilify immigrants and cities that welcome them. He warned that the refusal to allow state investigators access to evidence sends a message that constitutional protections may not apply to those present during federal immigration actions.
By conflating public safety with militarized enforcement, Frey wrote, the administration threatens democratic norms and the long-term stability of the country. He urged other mayors to focus on building functional, inclusive cities and supporting residents over ideology, pointing to Minneapolis’ efforts to reduce violent crime, expand housing and support immigrant-owned businesses.
“The best way to convince the country that welcoming and lifting up immigrants is good for its communities is by proving it in our own cities,” Frey wrote.
There are reports and videos surfacing showing Renee Good’s wife, Rebecca Good, saying “I made her come down here. It’s my fault” moments after the shooting. Renee’s wife was not in the car because she was close by videoing. Being that DHS is saying that Renee’s car was blocking ICE operations this leads to speculation that possibly the Goods were looking for a confrontation in order to video it. The details are still playing out.
Link?
“The alleged wife of Renee Good, 37, who was shot and killed by ICE in Minnesota on Wednesday, was filming the encounter from outside the vehicle when Good was fatally shot.
Video shows Good’s partner following behind federal agents with her phone as they approached Good’s red Honda Pilot, which was blocking the middle of the road. Good’s wife didn’t register the gun shots, but she ran after the vehicle after it sped away and crashed into cars up the street.
In the aftermath of Good’s shooting, footage shows Good’s wife slumped on the ground with her dog beside her crying.
“I made her come down here, it’s my fault,” the woman said.”
https://abc3340.com/news/nation-world/video-shows-wife-of-ice-shooting-victim-expresses-self-blame-over-fatal-shooting-who-is-renee-good
“There are reports and videos surfacing … this leads to speculation …The details are still playing out.”
This article is about the provably false, inflammatory lies put forth by the president, the vice president, the head and the assistant secretary of DHS.
There’s no “both sides” here. Nothing about those lies is “still playing out.”
Are you refuting that Good was in the middle of the road blocking ICE operations? Are you refuting that her wife was videoing the incident? Are you refuting that her wife said “I made her come down here, it’s my fault”?
It’s only 2 days since the incident, things are “still playing out”.
The Free Press got it exactly right in their article yesterday “The Right Response to the Minneapolis ICE Shooting” (paid subscription):
“Unfortunately, too many politicians and senior bureaucrats have decided that they must react to every tragedy according to the speed and logic of the internet, which goads them to offer the most partisan take they can muster, as quickly as possible, lest the other side’s narrative sway the public first. They spread falsehoods and baseless conclusions with no apparent remorse . . .
These omissions, overstatements, and distortions reflect the mood of the country, and specifically the debate over immigration enforcement. Walz referred to ICE last year as the “modern-day Gestapo,” while California governor Gavin Newsom and Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson have both smeared immigration officers as the “secret police.” Meanwhile, Noem isn’t alone in tarring a large segment of the left as terrorists. White House adviser Stephen Miller called anti-ICE protests last year an “insurrection” as the administration sent in the National Guard . . .
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who is in charge of ICE and its response to the incident, did worse in her press conference than leap to conclusions. Her remarks distorted the basic facts of the episode in a way that stamped out any ambiguity. “They got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis,” she said. “They were attempting to push out their vehicle and a woman attacked them.” This isn’t so. There was little snow on the road, and it seemed to have nothing to do with the violence that unfolded. Noem described the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism.” . . .
Mistakes and distortions like those that followed Wednesday’s shooting are hard to avoid at a moment when so many public figures prejudge every news story. Partisans witness messy events like a rapid standoff-turned-shooting and instantly cram them into neat lines that confirm their worst impressions of their political opponents. There’s a large audience for the quick takes among the polarized public. But that doesn’t absolve officials of their responsibility to wait for the facts and state them clearly.”
Here’a a very balanced opinion piece from the USA Today of all places:
“Again, this is awful, but it is disingenuous at best to frame what happened simply as though Good was a mother killed by an ICE officer as she was out for a leisurely Sunday drive. Good was directly interfering with federal law enforcement operations and posed a threat, namely because she was driving a massive vehicle.
This does not mean that she “deserved” to die or that the ICE agent should have employed lethal force. It just means I can see how the agent fired upon her car, and I am struggling to understand why Good was interfering with ICE agents.”
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/columnist/2026/01/08/ice-agent-minneapolis-shooting-enforce-law/88084377007/
This is not a balanced piece… at all.
The piece is not balanced because it:
Treats disputed facts as presumptively settled
Applies skepticism in one direction
Relies on ideologically aligned authority
Moralizes obedience while minimizing state violence
Resolves uncertainty in favor of federal power
The last point is perhaps most prescient.
So let’s look at some examples…
“She was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent as she appeared to attempt to drive through a group of ICE agents in her vehicle.”
In other words she adopts the federal justification. She also adopts as fact that “Good appears to have purposefully driven into officers…” Again, that’s not balanced.
“Video angles of the incident have allowed for multiple interpretations of the incident. I will go ahead and give mine.” That is a crucial admission. But what follows is not skeptical of her own interpretation—it is skeptical only of critics. Again, not balanced.
She adopts one quoted expect – Amy Swearer, senior legal fellow at Advancing American Freedom – conservative legal advocacy group and the individual has no particular expertise – not a use of force expert, not a civil rights attorney…
I could go on, I think the most interesting part of this is that you believe this is a balanced piece.
“New video shows ICE shooting victim Renee Nicole Good block road for FOUR MINUTES before she was shot so wife could leap out of car to begin filming”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15449045/new-video-ice-shooting-renee-nicole-good-minneapolis.html