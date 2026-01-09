Minneapolis Mayor Accuses Trump Administration of Lying as Federal Government Takes Over ICE Shooting Investigation

“The actions of the ICE agents deployed to my city are dangerous, and now, even deadly.” – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey accused President Donald Trump and senior administration officials of spreading false information and escalating tensions in the city following the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis resident by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, as the federal government moved to take full control of the investigation and deploy additional agents to Minnesota.

In a guest essay published Jan. 8 in The New York Times, Frey said federal actions in Minneapolis reflect a sharp departure from the cooperative relationships cities historically maintained with the federal government during crises. He contrasted the current situation with the response to the 2007 collapse of the Interstate 35W bridge, when 13 people were killed and the George W. Bush administration worked with city leaders despite deep political differences.

Frey said that tradition has not held under the Trump administrations. He wrote that Minneapolis experienced the breakdown most clearly during the civil unrest following George Floyd’s murder in 2020, when he said Trump encouraged violence and denied federal disaster relief.

That pattern, Frey argued, continued this week when 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent during a protest on a residential street in Minneapolis. Frey said the shooting was not shocking, given what he described as weeks of increasingly aggressive federal immigration enforcement in the city, including agents arresting people in public libraries and malls and dragging a pregnant woman through the street in mid-December.

“The actions of the ICE agents deployed to my city are dangerous, and now, even deadly,” Frey wrote.

The shooting touched off days of protests and a widening standoff between Minnesota officials and the Trump administration.

According to reporting by The New York Times, Minnesota withdrew from the investigation after federal officials denied state authorities access to evidence. Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said Thursday that his agency had stepped aside because of that refusal.

Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard “out of an abundance of caution,” according to his office, though the troops have not yet been deployed. At least 1,000 people gathered for protests in south Minneapolis Thursday evening, while demonstrators earlier in the day were met with tear gas outside a federal building that houses ICE headquarters and an immigration court, which was closed because of safety concerns.

Documents obtained by The New York Times indicated that at least 100 additional federal agents were being deployed to Minnesota. Frey said in an interview Thursday that the Trump administration would use unrest as an excuse to expand its presence in the city.

“Our community members are not taking the bait,” Frey said.

Federal and local officials offered sharply conflicting accounts of Ms. Good’s killing. Administration officials, including Trump, defended the shooting as lawful and characterized it as an act of self-defense. City and state officials rejected those claims.

Walz said at a news conference that “Minnesota must be part of this investigation,” adding, “I say that only because people in positions of power have already passed judgment.” He said some federal statements about the shooting had been “verifiably false.”

Frey directly challenged Trump’s public claims about the encounter. Trump said Ms. Good “behaved horribly” and “ran him over,” referring to the ICE agent. Frey wrote that after reviewing multiple videos, “it seems clear that Ms. Good, a mother of three, was trying to leave the scene, not attack an agent.”

At a news conference in New York on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem dismissed requests for state involvement.

“They have not been cut out,” Noem said. “They don’t have any jurisdiction in this investigation.”

At a White House briefing, Vice President JD Vance accused news organizations of acting as “agents of propaganda of a radical fringe” for reporting that Ms. Good did not pose a threat to the agent before she was shot.

The Department of Homeland Security defended the broader enforcement operation in Minnesota.

“In the face of violent attacks, ICE law enforcement arrested pedophiles, rapists and drug traffickers in Minneapolis yesterday,” Tricia McLaughlin, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. She said Operation Metro Surge had resulted in more than 1,500 arrests statewide.

State and local leaders warned that the surge in immigration enforcement was likely to fuel chaos.

Walz placed responsibility for the escalation on Trump and Noem, saying at a news conference Wednesday, “You’ve done enough,” and calling on the administration to pull back federal agents.

Frey said Minneapolis experienced no major public safety incidents overnight and that the city’s priorities remained “keeping people safe” and then “getting ICE out of here.”

In his essay, Frey argued that the administration’s narrative surrounding the shooting was part of a broader effort to vilify immigrants and cities that welcome them. He warned that the refusal to allow state investigators access to evidence sends a message that constitutional protections may not apply to those present during federal immigration actions.

By conflating public safety with militarized enforcement, Frey wrote, the administration threatens democratic norms and the long-term stability of the country. He urged other mayors to focus on building functional, inclusive cities and supporting residents over ideology, pointing to Minneapolis’ efforts to reduce violent crime, expand housing and support immigrant-owned businesses.

“The best way to convince the country that welcoming and lifting up immigrants is good for its communities is by proving it in our own cities,” Frey wrote.

