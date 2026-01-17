Individual Responsibility Is a Convenient Fiction

How systemic failures are reframed as personal shortcomings, particularly in housing, health, and employment



There is a familiar move in American life. When systems fail, we blame individuals. When policies hollow out basic stability, we call it grit. When institutions collapse under their own design flaws, we offer lectures about discipline, resilience, and personal responsibility. It is tidy. It is comforting. It is wrong.

“Individual responsibility” has become a catch-all explanation that absolves power while punishing people. It reframes structural harm as personal weakness and then demands gratitude for the lesson. This framing shows up everywhere, but it is most visible and most destructive in housing, health, and employment.

Start with housing. We are told that if someone cannot afford rent, they made bad choices. They should have worked harder, moved sooner, planned better. This story ignores the obvious. Wages have not kept pace with housing costs. Zoning laws restrict supply. Private equity treats homes like poker chips. Entire regions are reshaped for investors, not residents. When rents jump by hundreds of dollars overnight, nothing about that is a personal failure. It is a market doing exactly what it was designed to do under policies that prioritize extraction over shelter.

Yet the narrative persists. People sleeping in cars are labeled irresponsible. Families doubling up are said to lack foresight. The moral judgment is the point. If we accept that homelessness is a systemic outcome, then we have to confront zoning boards, tax incentives, and financial actors. If we call it a character flaw, we get to move on.

Health follows the same pattern. Americans are told that wellness is a matter of willpower. If you are sick, you did not eat right. If you are exhausted, you did not try hard enough. If you are poor and unwell, you must have failed twice. This ignores a health system that ties care to employment, prices medication beyond reach, and treats prevention as optional. It ignores environmental exposure, chronic stress, and the reality that time itself is a privilege.

Consider who this framing harms most. Disabled people. Chronically ill people. Trans people navigating hostile or inaccessible care. People whose bodies do not conform to what the system finds convenient. When care is fragmented and gatekept, suffering becomes invisible, then moralized. The system washes its hands and tells people to take responsibility for outcomes it engineered.

Employment completes the triangle. We are told that anyone can succeed if they just work hard enough. Meanwhile, jobs are automated, outsourced, or turned into gig work without benefits. Productivity rises; security falls. Employers demand flexibility while offering none. Workers are praised for hustling and punished for needing rest. If you burn out, you lacked balance. If you cannot find work, you lacked initiative. If you cannot survive on full-time wages, you lacked ambition.

This is not accidental. The language of personal responsibility is a shield. It protects institutions from scrutiny. It converts political choices into moral judgments. It tells people to look inward while the damage comes from above.

The fiction holds because it flatters those who are doing well. It reassures them that their stability is earned and therefore deserved. It suggests that empathy is optional, since failure is self-inflicted. This is how inequality maintains itself without constant force. People internalize blame. They police each other. They thank the system for lessons that never needed to be taught.

But systems are not abstractions. They are built. They are funded. They are maintained by laws, budgets, and enforcement priorities. When housing is unaffordable, that is policy. When healthcare is inaccessible, that is design. When work does not provide dignity or security, that is a choice, not a law of nature.

None of this denies agency. People make decisions every day. They adapt. They survive. But agency exists within constraints. Pretending otherwise is not realism; it is ideology. It is a way to demand heroism from individuals while excusing negligence from institutions.

There is also a cruelty in how selectively responsibility is applied. Corporations receive bailouts. Banks are deemed too big to fail. Executives are rewarded for risk that others absorb. At the top, failure is systemic. At the bottom, failure is personal. That asymmetry tells you everything you need to know.

If we want a society that actually values responsibility, we should start where the power is. Responsibility should mean building systems that do not require constant sacrifice to survive. It should mean housing that is treated as shelter, healthcare treated as care, and work treated as a human exchange rather than a moral test.

Blaming individuals for systemic collapse is easy. Fixing systems is hard. The fiction persists because it is convenient. It lets us look away. It lets us call suffering a lesson instead of a warning.

But warnings ignored do not disappear. They compound. And sooner or later, even the most comfortable myths run out of people left to blame.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: