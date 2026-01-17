Individual Responsibility Is a Convenient Fiction

How systemic failures are reframed as personal shortcomings, particularly in housing, health, and employment
There is a familiar move in American life. When systems fail, we blame individuals. When policies hollow out basic stability, we call it grit. When institutions collapse under their own design flaws, we offer lectures about discipline, resilience, and personal responsibility. It is tidy. It is comforting. It is wrong.
“Individual responsibility” has become a catch-all explanation that absolves power while punishing people. It reframes structural harm as personal weakness and then demands gratitude for the lesson. This framing shows up everywhere, but it is most visible and most destructive in housing, health, and employment.
Start with housing. We are told that if someone cannot afford rent, they made bad choices. They should have worked harder, moved sooner, planned better. This story ignores the obvious. Wages have not kept pace with housing costs. Zoning laws restrict supply. Private equity treats homes like poker chips. Entire regions are reshaped for investors, not residents. When rents jump by hundreds of dollars overnight, nothing about that is a personal failure. It is a market doing exactly what it was designed to do under policies that prioritize extraction over shelter.
Yet the narrative persists. People sleeping in cars are labeled irresponsible. Families doubling up are said to lack foresight. The moral judgment is the point. If we accept that homelessness is a systemic outcome, then we have to confront zoning boards, tax incentives, and financial actors. If we call it a character flaw, we get to move on.
Health follows the same pattern. Americans are told that wellness is a matter of willpower. If you are sick, you did not eat right. If you are exhausted, you did not try hard enough. If you are poor and unwell, you must have failed twice. This ignores a health system that ties care to employment, prices medication beyond reach, and treats prevention as optional. It ignores environmental exposure, chronic stress, and the reality that time itself is a privilege.
Consider who this framing harms most. Disabled people. Chronically ill people. Trans people navigating hostile or inaccessible care. People whose bodies do not conform to what the system finds convenient. When care is fragmented and gatekept, suffering becomes invisible, then moralized. The system washes its hands and tells people to take responsibility for outcomes it engineered.
Employment completes the triangle. We are told that anyone can succeed if they just work hard enough. Meanwhile, jobs are automated, outsourced, or turned into gig work without benefits. Productivity rises; security falls. Employers demand flexibility while offering none. Workers are praised for hustling and punished for needing rest. If you burn out, you lacked balance. If you cannot find work, you lacked initiative. If you cannot survive on full-time wages, you lacked ambition.
This is not accidental. The language of personal responsibility is a shield. It protects institutions from scrutiny. It converts political choices into moral judgments. It tells people to look inward while the damage comes from above.
The fiction holds because it flatters those who are doing well. It reassures them that their stability is earned and therefore deserved. It suggests that empathy is optional, since failure is self-inflicted. This is how inequality maintains itself without constant force. People internalize blame. They police each other. They thank the system for lessons that never needed to be taught.
But systems are not abstractions. They are built. They are funded. They are maintained by laws, budgets, and enforcement priorities. When housing is unaffordable, that is policy. When healthcare is inaccessible, that is design. When work does not provide dignity or security, that is a choice, not a law of nature.
None of this denies agency. People make decisions every day. They adapt. They survive. But agency exists within constraints. Pretending otherwise is not realism; it is ideology. It is a way to demand heroism from individuals while excusing negligence from institutions.
There is also a cruelty in how selectively responsibility is applied. Corporations receive bailouts. Banks are deemed too big to fail. Executives are rewarded for risk that others absorb. At the top, failure is systemic. At the bottom, failure is personal. That asymmetry tells you everything you need to know.
If we want a society that actually values responsibility, we should start where the power is. Responsibility should mean building systems that do not require constant sacrifice to survive. It should mean housing that is treated as shelter, healthcare treated as care, and work treated as a human exchange rather than a moral test.
Blaming individuals for systemic collapse is easy. Fixing systems is hard. The fiction persists because it is convenient. It lets us look away. It lets us call suffering a lesson instead of a warning.
But warnings ignored do not disappear. They compound. And sooner or later, even the most comfortable myths run out of people left to blame.
Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.
9 comments
“None of this denies agency. People make decisions every day.” This does deny agency.
People do make decisions every day and they need to have the consequences associated with them, both good and bad.
With the estate tax exemption now at $30 million the decisions that some people get to make are easier than for others.
In Bizarro-Libertarian-World, all decisions are the result of rational, enlightened self-interest. No one with diminished capacity (children, mentally ill, demented) exists. Of course there’s no theft, and great fortunes are all always entirely earned by the shining goodness of their possessors. The mere presence of wealth blesses the possessor with immunity from observing the rapacious predation that produced it. (“Behind every great fortune is a great crime” – Balzac [apocryphal])
Yet the real-world irrationality of even sane, well-off people is what’s behind the sentiment that systemic problems don’t exist. And denial isn’t just a river in Egypt.
A relative who worked in philanthropy, and met lots of wealthy people, told me that 90% of them were born on third base, but all of them wanted to act like they hit a triple.
Matt,
On a personal level, was it an actual conscious decision for thirteen-year-old me to start drinking in order to survive my father’s physical and psychological abuse?
You say this does not deny agency. In practice, it does. When you reduce complex survival responses to “people make decisions every day,” you erase the conditions under which those decisions are made. You flatten coercion, fear, fear, and trauma into a tidy abstraction that conveniently absolves systems and adults of responsibility.
That “choice” did not exist in a vacuum. It carried consequences that followed me for decades. By the metrics capitalism cares about, education, income, career trajectory, stability, I was set roughly twenty years behind my peers. Not because of laziness or lack of will, but because trauma extracts compound interest.
Calling that agency without context is not accountability. It is moral bookkeeping that ignores how debt is incurred.
Yes, people make decisions. But children do not choose abuse. They choose survival inside it, and they pay for that choice long after the adults and systems that failed them walk away unexamined.
You knew my father. You now know the environment. Framing childhood survival strategies as freely chosen moral failures is not honesty. It is privilege asserting itself as universal truth.
If you want to talk about responsibility, start by naming who actually had power at the time.
Sincerely,
Matt Stone
Son of Tom
This is a very old debate. The Bible asks “is salvation the product of your good works, or is it a gift (i.e. by ‘grace’)?” The orthodoxy of all major religions answers: “It’s a gift.”
An illustration of a systemic problem: I throw nine bones out my back door, and release ten dogs to retrieve a bone. It doesn’t matter how well-trained, responsible, etc. the dogs are. Dog #10 isn’t getting a bone. Punishing dog #10 is a ridiculous waste of time, but it’s widely promoted as a solution to this problem.
This applies to humans too. You’ve probably seen the headlines when some company offers 50 good jobs and 2,000 people show up to apply.
Currently, the “punishment bureaucracy” dominates the public policy landscape. The US incarcerates at five times the world’s per-capita rate, seven times that rate for Canada or France. The country’s motto is no longer “e pluribus unum,” it’s “The beatings will continue until morale improves.”
France and Canada actually have lower crime rates, too. One suggestive difference: The US has more than a half million medical bankruptcies annually. Canada and France don’t have those. Could treating people better reduce crime? Gosh, I wonder!
“It should mean housing that is treated as shelter, healthcare treated as care, and work treated as a human exchange rather than a moral test.”
Don’t know that it’s treated as a “moral test”, but when those things are guaranteed as a human right – it’s no longer capitalism.
“People whose bodies do not conform to what the system finds convenient.”
I can attest to the truth regarding this, as I have NEVER been able to buy a pair of pants that fit correctly – regardless of my weight at the time. Pretty sure that I was born in a body that wasn’t manufactured to standards, but the return policy is not something I’ve been willing to accept. (Eventually, I’ll have no choice but to return it – just like everyone else.)
It’s socialism when the fire department puts out the fire at your house. It’s capitalism when the insurance company denies your claim.
Perhaps it’s socialism when the fire department puts out a fire for someone who doesn’t pay their “fair share” of the cost, one way or another. (Whatever “fair share” means in regard to a particular population/situation.)
Perhaps those who live in crack houses, squatters, those living in high-risk fire areas etc., create more cost than what they contribute. And are then subsidized by “everyone else”.
Pretty sure there isn’t that much difference between fire departments and insurance companies, regarding a lack of relationship between cost creation vs. cost allocation. (It’s certainly true regarding utilities, such as PG&E. I believe that the rate they charge, by law – is the same for everyone regardless of locale/risk.)
You are describing risk-pooling, not socialism.
Fire departments exist because society decided that letting buildings burn based on a means test is both immoral and dangerous. Fire spreads. Disasters compound. Prevention costs less than aftermath. That is not ideology. That is logistics.
The moment you start asking whether someone “paid their fair share” before responding to a fire, you are no longer talking about public safety. You are talking about selective protection, which fails everyone.
Insurance companies explicitly price people out of coverage. Fire departments do the opposite because the goal is not profit or individual risk accounting. The goal is keeping communities intact.
Utilities work the same way for the same reason. Uniform rates are not about fairness in a moral sense. They are about system stability. Fragmented pricing creates failure points. Failure points cost more in the long run.
People in high-risk situations are not being subsidized out of kindness. They are being included because exclusion is more expensive, more dangerous, and ultimately self-defeating.
That is not socialism.
That is how functioning societies avoid collapse.