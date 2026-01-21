When the State Turns Its Guns on the People

Photo credit: https://abc7ny.com/post/shooting-is-reported-minneapolis-where-feds-are-conducting-immigration-crackdown/18367784/



Posse Comitatus, ICE, and the Criminalization of Free Speech in Minnesota

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group | The Davis Vanguard

What is unfolding in Minnesota is not immigration enforcement. It is not public safety. It is not law and order.

It is the deliberate normalization of military force against civilian dissent — a line the United States has long claimed it would never cross.

The Democracy Now! special report from Minneapolis documents a pattern that should alarm every American who believes the Constitution is more than ceremonial parchment. Masked federal agents in unmarked vehicles. Peaceful legal observers beaten, pepper-sprayed, dragged from cars, taunted in custody. Indigenous citizens profiled, assaulted, and detained by an agency that cannot even articulate where it would deport them. A U.S. citizen shot dead by an ICE agent, followed not by accountability, but by an investigation into the victim herself.

And now, looming above it all: 1,500 U.S. military troops placed on standby, prepared for possible deployment against residents of Minnesota.

This is where law ends and authoritarianism begins.

POSSE COMITATUS WAS WRITTEN FOR THIS MOMENT

The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 is not obscure. It is foundational. Passed in the aftermath of Reconstruction, it was designed to prevent exactly what we are now witnessing: the use of federal military power to police civilians and suppress domestic political activity.

In plain terms, Posse Comitatus prohibits the use of the U.S. Army — and by extension the Air Force and Space Force — to enforce civilian law against U.S. citizens, absent explicit constitutional or congressional authorization. The law exists because the Founders and their successors understood a core truth: once soldiers replace civil authority, democracy collapses.

What is happening in Minnesota is a slow-motion test of how much repression the public will tolerate before that law becomes meaningless.

Supporters of the administration will point, predictably, to the Insurrection Act — a narrow and dangerous exception that allows the president to deploy troops domestically under extreme circumstances. But the Insurrection Act was never intended to suppress peaceful protest, legal observation, or constitutionally protected dissent.

The Democracy Now! reporting makes this unmistakably clear:

There is no insurrection.

There is no armed rebellion.

There is no collapse of state governance.

What exists instead is organized community resistance, grounded in the First Amendment — neighbors filming agents, blowing whistles, warning one another, asserting the most basic civic rights in a free society.

That is not rebellion. That is democracy in action.

FREE SPEECH IS NOT OBSTRUCTION

One of the most disturbing through-lines in the reporting is the redefinition of speech and observation as criminal obstruction.

Legal observers are not interfering with law enforcement; they are exercising a constitutional check on state power. Filming police activity is not a threat; it is a safeguard. Following public officials on public streets is not harassment; it is accountability.

Yet ICE agents are responding with violence — smashing windows, deploying pepper spray into sealed vehicles, dragging citizens into custody, and mocking the death of a mother of three as a warning to others.

This is not enforcement behavior. It is intimidation. It is retaliation. It is the chilling of speech through fear.

When protest becomes “obstruction,” when observation becomes “interference,” when community defense becomes “criminal conspiracy,” the Constitution has already been functionally suspended — even if no court has formally said so yet.

INDIGENOUS CITIZENS AND THE ABSURDITY OF FEDERAL POWER

Perhaps no moment in the Democracy Now! report exposes the absurdity of this crackdown more clearly than the detention of Native Americans.

As Oglala Sioux attorney Chase Iron Eyes correctly states, ICE enforcement against Indigenous people is a legal impossibility. Native Americans are not immigrants. They are citizens of sovereign nations that predate the United States itself.

And yet ICE agents, operating with racial profiling and facial recognition technology, are assaulting Indigenous citizens in Minnesota — scanning faces first, asking questions later, beating young men before confirming citizenship.

This is not a mistake. It is the inevitable outcome of a system that prioritizes force over law.

Militarization Is the Message

The decision to place U.S. troops on standby is not about logistics. It is a message.

It says: If civil society resists, we will escalate.

It says: If communities organize, we will respond with overwhelming force.

It says: If the courts hesitate, the military will be ready.

This is precisely the scenario Posse Comitatus was designed to prevent — the fusion of immigration enforcement, federal policing, and military intimidation into a single apparatus of domestic control.

And history is clear on where this road leads.

MINNESOTA IS NOT AN EXCEPTION — IT IS A TEST

What is happening in Minneapolis and St. Paul is not isolated. It is a test case.

A test of whether Americans will accept the criminalization of protest.

A test of whether courts will meaningfully enforce constitutional limits.

A test of whether Posse Comitatus still has teeth — or whether it survives only as a historical footnote.

The communities resisting ICE are not asking for chaos. They are asking for due process. For accountability. For the rule of law to apply upward as well as downward.

If the federal government can deploy militarized force against peaceful observers today, it can do so against labor organizers tomorrow, journalists next week, and political opponents the week after that.

That is not speculation. That is precedent.

THE CONSTITUTION IS BEING WATCHED — CLOSELY



The people of Minnesota are not the ones undermining the republic. They are the ones defending it.

They are reminding the nation that free speech is not conditional, that protest is not a privilege, and that military force has no place in civilian dissent.

Posse Comitatus is not antiquated. It is urgent.

And if it fails here — under the weight of silence, fear, or political convenience — it will not fail quietly.

It will fail loudly, violently, and with consequences that will not stop at Minnesota’s borders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malik Washington is an investigative journalist and co-founder of Destination Freedom Media Group, an independent nonprofit newsroom dedicated to accountability reporting at the intersection of civil rights, public integrity, and community survival. He has been a published journalist for over 14 years.

His work—published in partnership with the Davis Vanguard—focuses on government power, criminal justice, environmental justice, and the human consequences of policy decisions too often insulated from public scrutiny. Washington’s reporting amplifies the voices of impacted communities while insisting on documentary evidence, transparency, and the unvarnished truth—especially when institutions demand silence.

You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

Please follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/destfreedom13

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/destinationfreedom13/

X: https://x.com/dest_freedom

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: