The Syndrome: Uncovering the Controversy of Shaken Baby Syndrome

LOS ANGELES — LA Weekly reported on a documentary, The Syndrome, which examines the medical establishment and legal consequences surrounding shaken baby syndrome, raising questions about the scientific foundations of the diagnosis. LA Weekly writes that “today’s researchers are fighting to restore logic in the debate over … the increasingly hazy medical condition called Shaken Baby Syndrome,” highlighting what it describes as a lack of substantial scientific certainty.

LA Weekly explains that the diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome was initially created “to explain mysterious deaths in babies without bone fractures, bumps, bruises or neck injuries.” Doctors were taught that the three primary symptoms of the syndrome — brain swelling, blood on the surface of the brain, and blood behind the eyes — “could only occur due to intense shaking.”

As the theory gained traction in both medicine and the courts, LA Weekly reports that “laws were passed across the U.S. requiring a doctor who spotted any of the three symptoms to alert authorities.” The publication also notes that doctors who failed to report suspected cases could face “fines, civil lawsuits or even jail time,” even when parents or babysitters offered alternative explanations.

Drawing parallels to earlier moral panics, LA Weekly states, “We’ve been here before. The Syndrome rewinds back to the 1980s …,” comparing the rationale behind shaken baby syndrome to the Satanic Ritual Abuse hysteria of that era. “In both cases, the expert speaks for the victim,” LA Weekly reported, adding that the media at the time amplified and profited from what it described as “mass paranoia” despite limited evidence.

Further discussing that period, LA Weekly reports that medical professionals framed ritual abuse claims as scientific fact, stating, “They medicalized Satan.” The article recounts how doctors testified in court during the Satanic Panic, offering expert opinions such as, “Yeah, she’s got a Satanic Ritual Abuse notch in her hymen,” claims that the article emphasizes often contributed to wrongful convictions.

According to LA Weekly, those prosecutions had devastating consequences. “Innocent childcare workers lost their businesses, many did prison time or years in jail awaiting bail,” the publication reported, citing the McMartin Preschool case, in which defendants “spent seven years defending themselves in criminal court and to a spellbound public.”

LA Weekly notes that many medical experts involved in the Satanic Panic “never backed down,” and later became prominent advocates of shaken baby syndrome diagnoses. Those experts, the article states, “helped trigger a surge of Shaken Baby Syndrome prosecutions.”

On the legal side, LA Weekly reports that “approximately 95% of defendants are found guilty once formally accused.” In response, numerous convictions have faced public scrutiny, including challenges from physicians and attorney-led innocence projects that “seek to free condemned baby shakers from U.S. prisons.”

Belief in shaken baby syndrome remains widespread, according to LA Weekly, noting that “Congress has long deemed the third week of April National Shaken Baby Awareness Week,” underscoring the level of institutional and public support.

LA Weekly reported that experts interviewed in The Syndrome disputed the original assumptions underlying the diagnosis, arguing that “the three hidden symptoms … can’t be created without causing whiplash to the neck.” Many cases, the article noted, showed no evidence of neck injury. It was further reported that “a short fall can cause 50 to 100 times more trauma to a baby than shaking.”

The documentary aims to show how “the same small group of experts” shaped both Satanic Ritual Abuse prosecutions and shaken baby syndrome cases, linking medical authority to criminal charges. It also seeks to “reveal the direct connection between doctors … to correct the hysteria before more innocent people are put in jail.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: