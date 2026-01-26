From $950 Theft to Six-Year Exposure: Felony Charging Raises Questions in Newport Beach Court

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A theft involving $950 worth of merchandise from a California Home Depot store resulted in felony charges and warnings of up to six years in state prison for a probation violation, highlighting questions about charging practices in lower-level theft cases.

On Jan. 10, 2026, Alberto Arias was convicted of grand theft, and on Jan. 21, 2026, he entered a guilty plea to the charge, which alleged that he acted “in concert with others.” The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Therese Ellis and Matilde Piana, with Arias represented by Deputy Public Defender David Medina.

The case involved three additional defendants, whom Arias implicated during his plea. The court sentenced Arias to two years of probation and imposed a 24-day jail sentence. Judge Richard E. Pacheco credited Arias with 12 days already served in custody, leaving the remaining balance to be addressed through the sentence, along with an order to pay restitution related to the theft.

During sentencing, the judge warned Arias that failure to comply with the terms of probation could result in significantly harsher consequences, including exposure to up to six years in state prison, which represents the maximum potential sentence under the charge.

The sentencing exposure raised broader questions about charging practices in low-level theft cases, as the value of the merchandise — $950 — sits at the threshold separating misdemeanor and felony conduct under California law. Despite the minimal amount above the cutoff, the case qualified for felony prosecution, a dynamic critics argue can increase pressure on financially unstable defendants to accept plea agreements.

In this case, the allegation that Arias acted “in concert with others” elevated the seriousness of the charge, despite the low dollar amount involved. In multi-party cases, defendants may feel compelled to cooperate with prosecutors in order to reduce potential sentencing exposure.

Judge Pacheco also emphasized that even if a defendant serves up to six years in state prison, release does not end court involvement. The judge warned that once released, a person remains under strict scrutiny and that any subsequent violation of the law, whether a misdemeanor or felony, could result in additional incarceration, despite the original offense being close to the threshold for a six-month county jail sentence.

Arias will remain under court supervision for the duration of his probation and will be required to comply with all conditions, including restitution payments, while being closely monitored by the court.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: