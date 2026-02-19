Opinion: Winters Police Chief Attempts To Calm Conflict But Misses Center of Student Protest Clash

Image captured on Facebook shows Beth Bourne at a different event, screaming as she captures video

WINTERS, Calif. — A protest by middle and high school students in Winters over federal immigration enforcement escalated last week when an adult counter-protester, known for refocusing public engagement to her own issues, arrived, escalating a peaceful student expression opportunity and prompting a response from the Winters police chief that has since drawn criticism over how responsibility was framed.

Everyone has the right to free speech. This is not a free speech issue.

Winters Police Chief John Miller acknowledged that students from Winters High School and Winters Middle School walked off campus Feb. 17 to protest federal immigration enforcement. The Winters Police Department coordinated with Winters Joint Unified School District personnel, and officers monitored the event as students exercised their First Amendment rights.

In a public message, Miller said, “WJUSD staff did an excellent job, and the students followed direction of staff and were well-behaved until a counter-protestor arrived at Rotary Park holding a ‘Trump Vance’ sign, exercising her First Amendment right.”

He continued, “An altercation occurred when students physically pulled the counter-protesters sign from her, then apparently pulled the counter-protestor off the platform that she was standing on. The students began converging on the counter-protestor and police personnel moved into the crowd to create a space between the counter-protestor and the students. Students then began throwing water bottles, cans, cups, and signs at the counter-protester, striking her as well as police officers.”

Miller added, “I was proud of the way the students comported themselves exercising their First Amendment rights until they failed to respect someone else’s First Amendment right. Further, falling victim to a ‘mob’ mentality and assaulting her and the police officers that were there to protect them was unacceptable. I urge all parents to have a discussion with their children about their rights and responsibilities as members of our community and to encourage them to respect other’s rights, even if their opinion differs from yours.”

The chief’s emphasis was clear: students crossed a line when they moved from protest to physical confrontation. Law enforcement officials have an obligation to maintain order, and Miller underscored the importance of respecting constitutional rights, even when views clash. Notably, Miller did not charge the youngsters in this learning environment, which could have negatively affected their futures..

But the framing of the incident has raised questions about whether equal weight is being applied to the conduct of everyone involved.

The counter-protester, identified by community members as Beth Bourne, drove into Winters from out of town and positioned herself at a youth-led demonstration focused on immigration enforcement. In video she later posted publicly, she can be heard shouting about breast amputations during the ICE protest while holding a “Trump Vance” sign, rhetoric unrelated to the students’ stated concerns. Bourne has appeared at public events to champion anti-LGBTQ and transgender standards, at one point even undressing at a Davis School Board meeting.

Her appearance at the rally was designed to be provocative and distracting, and succeeded. She has the constitutional right to her opinion and speech. No one disputes that.

The issue is not whether Bourne was legally permitted to appear at a protest and express views at odds with the crowd. The issue is whether it was wise for a grown adult to insert herself into a demonstration dominated by 13- to 18-year-olds, and whether local officials should acknowledge the foreseeable consequences of that decision.

Miller’s statement did not acknowledge the issue of the judgment of an adult who intentionally entered a youth protest and engaged in rhetoric that, by her own posted video, appeared designed to provoke. No one benefits from this, particularly not students seeking to express themselves.

Police chiefs are charged with promoting public safety and reinforcing civic norms. That includes reminding young people that physical violence and property damage are unacceptable responses to speech, even speech they find offensive.

It can also include acknowledging that adults bear responsibility for their choices, particularly when those choices involve confronting minors in emotionally charged environments.

There is an asymmetry here. The students involved were mostly minors. Bourne is an adult. Yet the chief’s public admonishment focused almost exclusively on the teenagers.

Again, this is not a free speech issue. Bourne had a First Amendment right to stand in the park and hold her sign. The students had a First Amendment right to protest immigration enforcement. Once objects were thrown and physical force was used, that conduct fell outside constitutional protection.

The law may treat these actions similarly, but community leadership does not have to treat them as morally or socially equivalent.

A police statement can condemn misconduct while still recognizing context. It can reinforce that young people must learn to channel anger into lawful forms of protest, while also acknowledging that adults who seek out confrontations with minors — and later publicize video of themselves shouting non-sequiturs about breast amputations at an immigration rally — should not be surprised when tensions flare.

The chief may well be correct that students “failed to respect someone else’s First Amendment right.” But it is also fair to ask whether the adults in this situation modeled the kind of judgment and restraint they now demand from teenagers.

In communities like Winters, where school events and civic life are tightly interwoven, the tone set by officials matters. Holding minors accountable for violence is appropriate. So is asking why an adult chose to confront them in the first place.

Free speech protects a wide range of expression, including speech many find offensive. It does not require community leaders to treat every act of expression as equally prudent.

If the goal is to reduce future altercations, that conversation should include everyone involved — not just the youngest participants.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: