Opinion: Winters Police Chief Attempts To Calm Conflict But Misses Center of Student Protest Clash

WINTERS, Calif. — A protest by middle and high school students in Winters over federal immigration enforcement escalated last week when an adult counter-protester, known for refocusing public engagement to her own issues, arrived, escalating a peaceful student expression opportunity and prompting a response from the Winters police chief that has since drawn criticism over how responsibility was framed.
Everyone has the right to free speech. This is not a free speech issue.
Winters Police Chief John Miller acknowledged that students from Winters High School and Winters Middle School walked off campus Feb. 17 to protest federal immigration enforcement. The Winters Police Department coordinated with Winters Joint Unified School District personnel, and officers monitored the event as students exercised their First Amendment rights.
In a public message, Miller said, “WJUSD staff did an excellent job, and the students followed direction of staff and were well-behaved until a counter-protestor arrived at Rotary Park holding a ‘Trump Vance’ sign, exercising her First Amendment right.”
He continued, “An altercation occurred when students physically pulled the counter-protesters sign from her, then apparently pulled the counter-protestor off the platform that she was standing on. The students began converging on the counter-protestor and police personnel moved into the crowd to create a space between the counter-protestor and the students. Students then began throwing water bottles, cans, cups, and signs at the counter-protester, striking her as well as police officers.”
Miller added, “I was proud of the way the students comported themselves exercising their First Amendment rights until they failed to respect someone else’s First Amendment right. Further, falling victim to a ‘mob’ mentality and assaulting her and the police officers that were there to protect them was unacceptable. I urge all parents to have a discussion with their children about their rights and responsibilities as members of our community and to encourage them to respect other’s rights, even if their opinion differs from yours.”
The chief’s emphasis was clear: students crossed a line when they moved from protest to physical confrontation. Law enforcement officials have an obligation to maintain order, and Miller underscored the importance of respecting constitutional rights, even when views clash. Notably, Miller did not charge the youngsters in this learning environment, which could have negatively affected their futures..
But the framing of the incident has raised questions about whether equal weight is being applied to the conduct of everyone involved.
The counter-protester, identified by community members as Beth Bourne, drove into Winters from out of town and positioned herself at a youth-led demonstration focused on immigration enforcement. In video she later posted publicly, she can be heard shouting about breast amputations during the ICE protest while holding a “Trump Vance” sign, rhetoric unrelated to the students’ stated concerns. Bourne has appeared at public events to champion anti-LGBTQ and transgender standards, at one point even undressing at a Davis School Board meeting.
Her appearance at the rally was designed to be provocative and distracting, and succeeded. She has the constitutional right to her opinion and speech. No one disputes that.
The issue is not whether Bourne was legally permitted to appear at a protest and express views at odds with the crowd. The issue is whether it was wise for a grown adult to insert herself into a demonstration dominated by 13- to 18-year-olds, and whether local officials should acknowledge the foreseeable consequences of that decision.
Miller’s statement did not acknowledge the issue of the judgment of an adult who intentionally entered a youth protest and engaged in rhetoric that, by her own posted video, appeared designed to provoke. No one benefits from this, particularly not students seeking to express themselves.
Police chiefs are charged with promoting public safety and reinforcing civic norms. That includes reminding young people that physical violence and property damage are unacceptable responses to speech, even speech they find offensive.
It can also include acknowledging that adults bear responsibility for their choices, particularly when those choices involve confronting minors in emotionally charged environments.
There is an asymmetry here. The students involved were mostly minors. Bourne is an adult. Yet the chief’s public admonishment focused almost exclusively on the teenagers.
Again, this is not a free speech issue. Bourne had a First Amendment right to stand in the park and hold her sign. The students had a First Amendment right to protest immigration enforcement. Once objects were thrown and physical force was used, that conduct fell outside constitutional protection.
The law may treat these actions similarly, but community leadership does not have to treat them as morally or socially equivalent.
A police statement can condemn misconduct while still recognizing context. It can reinforce that young people must learn to channel anger into lawful forms of protest, while also acknowledging that adults who seek out confrontations with minors — and later publicize video of themselves shouting non-sequiturs about breast amputations at an immigration rally — should not be surprised when tensions flare.
The chief may well be correct that students “failed to respect someone else’s First Amendment right.” But it is also fair to ask whether the adults in this situation modeled the kind of judgment and restraint they now demand from teenagers.
In communities like Winters, where school events and civic life are tightly interwoven, the tone set by officials matters. Holding minors accountable for violence is appropriate. So is asking why an adult chose to confront them in the first place.
Free speech protects a wide range of expression, including speech many find offensive. It does not require community leaders to treat every act of expression as equally prudent.
If the goal is to reduce future altercations, that conversation should include everyone involved — not just the youngest participants.
31 comments
Yes it is…
From the article: “The issue is not whether Bourne was legally permitted to appear at a protest and express views at odds with the crowd. The issue is whether it was wise for a grown adult to insert herself into a demonstration dominated by 13- to 18-year-olds, and whether local officials should acknowledge the foreseeable consequences of that decision.”
She seems to have a really difficult time staying away from youths. She has been kicked off of elementary school campuses.
I would say “Does she have nothing better to do,” but I know that she is backed by big-money right-wing organizations like the Alliance Defending Freedom and is now one of the stars in their culture wars.
All because she couldn’t unconditionally love her child. How utterly sad and pathetic. Especially that the community has to deal with her antics now.
The 13-18 year olds don’t have a fully-developed pre-frontal cortex yet. What is *her* excuse?
The *funny* thing is that she’s far more concerned with who is using restrooms and locker rooms than the actual students.
So David, let’s say some crazy homeless lady was shouting from the sidelines of the protest about some other issues other than what the student protesters were marching about and she got assaulted and hit with bottles and other things. Would you be saying that the homeless lady is responsible for what happened to her? It doesn’t work that way and you should know that.
The problem with trying to do these counter-narratives is that it misses the essence of intentional provocation that is at the heart of this issue. The homeless lady in your example would be shooting into a void, I’ve seen this happen at events and people simply ignore them or sometimes gently redirect the folks. There was a guy in 2020 or 2021 at the park for one of the BLM and he stood in front and was shooting, and it was obvious that he was mentally ill and no one said anything. That’s not what Beth was doing – she was trying to inflame people – and she succeeded.
And my goodness. At least there wasn’t a shooting in Winters. Even if it was into a void, use of a firearm within the Winters city limits would be both dangerous and illegal.
“Yet the chief’s public admonishment focused almost exclusively on the teenagers.”
Yeah, you think maybe because the students assaulted Beth Bourne and took her property.
Everyone can try to spin and twist it until the cows come home but bottom line: There’s never any excuse to attack someone ever unless it’s protecting yourself or someone else who’s in danger.
It is absolutely a free speech issue. Where is your concern regarding all of the other protests that occur (e.g., AntiFa, etc.), many of which result in violence FROM the protestors, themselves?
“There is an asymmetry here. The students involved were mostly minors. Bourne is an adult. Yet the chief’s public admonishment focused almost exclusively on the teenagers.”
Not that it makes any difference, but Beth’s actions are actually focused on the adults “behind the curtain” who she believes are brainwashing kids. The same reason that the kids are out there protesting against ICE. The same reason that the “only” environmental issue that local kids know about is climate change. The same reason that the kids in Davis are more liberal, support “trans rights”, etc., more than kids do in Texas for example.
These thoughts/actions are not arising from the kids, themselves. They are planted there, by adults and the general culture at large.
She is actually correct regarding this – regardless of whether one agrees with the institutional leaders, vs. Beth.
As far as the police chief is concerned, his statement was absolutely appropriate. He’s there to enforce laws, not browbeat private citizens who are engaging in legally-protected activities.
I laugh at those who think they can “shame” Beth into changing her tactics, and are now also attempting to get authorities to do so.
The minute that some authority figure (especially one responsible for public safety) states that a private citizen shouldn’t be exercising their rights is the same minute that we start losing those rights. A statement like that would imply that he’s not interested in the responsibilities of his own job, and that people like Beth are “fair game” (more than she already is).
You did the same that Keith did, pulled out a quote without context…
From the article: “The issue is not whether Bourne was legally permitted to appear at a protest and express views at odds with the crowd. The issue is whether it was wise for a grown adult to insert herself into a demonstration dominated by 13- to 18-year-olds, and whether local officials should acknowledge the foreseeable consequences of that decision.”
And then I went on to note she was yelling about amputated breasts, and holding up her phone (a la the photo) as she was screaming trying to provoke kids.
Again, my statement is that it’s not a free speech issue because I’m not questioning her right to do it, just the wisdom and probable foreseeable consequences of doing so.
Moreover, I’m questioning why the police chief is holding student to a higher standard than he is an adult.
I couldn’t care less regarding what you or anyone else “think” of Beth’s tactics. What difference does that make, anyway?
You’re asking why the police chief focused on those breaking the law? How is the chief holding the students, in this case, to a “higher standard” as you claim? The standard is the same for all.
Did you even read my comment, regarding the implication if a law enforcement officer starts suggesting that citizens should not be engaging in legally-protected activities?
If we assume the duties and responsibilities of a police chief including keeping order and protecting the public, then it seems like he might have called out the precipitating conduct. Especially when the person in question is an out of town adult who inserted herself into a protest by students on an issue that had nothing to do with said protest.
“Moreover, I’m questioning why the police chief is holding student to a higher standard than he is an adult.”
What higher standard? To not attack someone for their protected free speech?
See my answer to Ron
Again, a statement like that would simply be his opinion, and would be inappropriate (and downright dangerous) for him to make.
It would essentially be encouraging attacks on someone like Beth (more than what’s ALREADY occurring). It would shift the blame for law-breaking onto the individual who is not breaking the law in the first place.
This is ultimately the same type of thought that resulted in Charlie Kirk’s death (and the reaction to it, by those who were “glad” that it occurred).
The same people who wished that the bullet hit more than Trump’s ear. Would you suggest that the Secret Service, for example, weigh in on Trump’s inflammatory statements and actions? The guy they’re supposed to be protecting?
That’s all he offered anyway… his opinion. Just as I offered my opinion and you offered yours.
We would barely even be talking about this if the students hadn’t assaulted Beth.
Or if she hadn’t come in the first place
David: You, me, and every one on here can offer their opinion. It’s a different matter to expect an authority figure to do so, for the reasons already provided.
I would not be surprised if the chief wished that Beth stayed home, but it’s not appropriate for him to state that.
I seem to recall some authority figure previously making some kind of statement that could be construed as blaming Beth for the bomb threats. (I don’t recall exactly what the statement was, but it was not appropriate.)
“David: You, me, and every one on here can offer their opinion. It’s a different matter to expect an authority figure to do so, for the reasons already provided.”
That’s why I wrote this
“but it’s not appropriate for him to state that.”
That’s where we diverge in our opinions
“Or if she hadn’t come in the first place”
Beth going there didn’t break any laws, the students that assaulted her did.
The Winters PD needs to remedy this.
I’m not sure you are correct on that
“That’s where we diverge in our opinions”
Yes – you want law enforcement authorities to make public statements to discourage legally-protected activities (and implied lack of protection from the department that he is responsible for).
I, on the other hand, do not.
Note how I haven’t even weighed in regarding “my” or “your” opinion of Beth’s tactics, since that’s not what we’re talking about.
That’s not a fair characterization of my position which I believe I have stated clearly
Beth has posted more videos taken by a 3rd party. What I observed was Beth screaming at a student and pushing her sign into the student’s face. The student pushes the sign away from her face, defensively. Beth then turns to another student who grabs the sign and throws it to the ground. Beth tackles the student with both arms wrapped around him. Adults intervene and Beth lets go. A student hands her the sign. Another video shows Beth being escorted by police down a public sidewalk with a young woman holing a phone yelling at her about Beth elbowing her niece in the face. Beth keeps stopping to make statements about men in women’s prisons and women being raped, etc.. The officer keeps telling Beth to keep walking. The young woman finally says that Beth was wrong to come and antagonize these students and that Beth is mentally ill. Beth laughs at the woman and seems to enjoy the woman’s distress. Her post asks her followers to identify the woman so she could file a complaint with the police department. It seems to me that Beth’s behavior- using her sign as a weapon and her satisfaction in causing such distress- is disturbing and doesn’t match Beth’s and the police chief’s narrative.
Can you please post a link to this video? If BB was violent, that changes narrative. Thanks in advance.
It’s one of 10+ videos that she (BB) has posted about this on her Facebook page.
She has also posted these on X and are being shared.
Needless to say, videos (somehow) seem to show different things to different people.
But it seems to me that these videos would be pretty boring, if people just ignored Beth (rather than reacting). Granted, she is kind of in people’s faces quite a bit (which would be irritating, if one doesn’t want to talk with her). But she goes away pretty quickly I think, if she doesn’t generate a reaction.
I’d be friendly toward her (if I ever meet her in person), myself. I have some respect for anyone willing to put themselves on the line like that. I wouldn’t do it – regardless of the cause.
Then again – of the two of them, why aren’t people more concerned about Anoosh’s actions toward Beth?
“The issue is not whether Bourne was legally permitted to appear at a protest and express views at odds with the crowd. The issue is whether it was wise for a grown adult to insert herself into a demonstration dominated by 13- to 18-year-olds . . . ”
Those are two different issues, and neither is “the” issue. As to the first, YES. As to the second, NO
” . . . and whether local officials should acknowledge the foreseeable consequences of that decision.”
John Miller’s summary is one of the most measured and level descriptions of a situation I have ever read. If the Mayor or City Council of Winters want to issue a statement condemning our local BB, they can have at it. The police chief should remain politically neutral and state the law and the actions of those involved relative to the law, nothing more, nothing less.
Major kudos to Chief Miller!