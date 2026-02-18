Tensions Escalate at Winters High School Protest when Counter-Protester Confronts Students

WINTERS, Calif. — A student walkout at Winters High School and Winters Middle School protesting federal immigration enforcement escalated Tuesday after anti-trans activist Beth Bourne inserted herself into the demonstration, prompting an altercation that is now under investigation by local police.

Students left campus during fourth period on Feb. 17 to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and related federal immigration policies. Winters Police Department said it was aware of the planned event in advance and coordinated with Winters Joint Unified School District officials to monitor the demonstration.

In a public message, Chief John P. Miller said school staff accompanied students during the walkout while police monitored the event to ensure safety.

“On Tuesday, February 17th, students from the Winters High School and Winters Middle School walked off campus to protest federal immigration enforcement,” Miller wrote. “Winters Police Department became aware of the event prior and coordinated with Winters Joint Unified School District personnel. WJUSD staff accompanied the students and WPD personnel monitored to ensure the students were safe as they exercised their First Amendment rights.”

Miller said he was present throughout the event.

“I was present during the entire event, exiting my vehicle several times along the route to engage directly with students and staff,” he wrote. “WJUSD staff did an excellent job, and the students followed direction of staff and were well-behaved until a counter-protestor arrived at Rotary Park holding a ‘Trump Vance’ sign, exercising her First Amendment right.”

That counter-protestor was later identified as Beth Bourne, who has previously appeared at protests in Yolo County and surrounding areas.

According to Miller, tensions escalated after students confronted Bourne at Rotary Park.

“An altercation occurred when students physically pulled the counter-protesters sign from her, then apparently pulled the counter-protestor off the platform that she was standing on,” Miller wrote. “The students began converging on the counter-protestor and police personnel moved into the crowd to create a space between the counter-protestor and the students. Students then began throwing water bottles, cans, cups, and signs at the counter-protester, striking her as well as police officers.”

Police escorted Bourne from the park at her request.

“The counter protestor was escorted out of Rotary Park by police upon her request; however, a rumor started that she was in the Putah Creek Cafe and students started moving towards the Cafe,” Miller wrote. “School staff intercepted the students and redirected them.”

Miller said a high school student reported being struck during the confrontation, and Bourne also reported being assaulted.

“A high school student reported that she was struck by the counter-protestor during this altercation and the counter-protestor also reported she was assaulted,” Miller wrote. “A criminal report was generated, and we have seen several videos of the counter-protestor being assaulted but have not received any video of the student being assaulted. We are asking for anyone with video evidence of this to forward it to the Winters Police Department at tips.winters@winterspolice.org.”

According to police, the incident did not end at the park.

“Prior to leaving town, the counter-protestor stopped her vehicle at Grant and Railroad and re-engaged with the students,” Miller wrote. “A traffic stop was initiated for her stopping her vehicle in the roadway and the students started approaching the car stop; however, the students followed law enforcement direction to stay away from the stop. The driver was given a verbal warning for the traffic violation.”

Miller said he was proud of the students for exercising their rights, but criticized the escalation.

“I was proud of the way the students comported themselves exercising their First Amendment rights until they failed to respect someone else’s First Amendment right,” he wrote. “Further, falling victim to a ‘mob’ mentality and assaulting her and the police officers that were there to protect them was unacceptable. I urge all parents to have a discussion with their children about their rights and responsibilities as members of our community and to encourage them to respect other’s rights, even if their opinion differs from yours.”

Bourne posted her own account of the event on social media, stating: “Today I drove to a nearby town, Winters California. Students from both Winters High School and Winters Middle School were walking off campus during 4th period class time to protest federal immigration enforcement (ICE). I stood on a raised platform and held a sign that said ‘Trump-Vance 2024 – Make Women Female Again.’ I was attacked, bottles and cans thrown at me, and my signs were stolen. I am posting video in next 30 minutes. A kind male high school student also captured the moment my signs were stolen. Another courageous female student tried to escort me out of the mob.”

She denied allegations that she instigated violence or struck a student.

“They are trying to say I ‘activated’ these kids to become violent and that I deliberately hit a student with my elbow, which of course isn’t true,” she wrote.

The incident quickly drew commentary online, including criticism of Bourne’s decision to appear at a student-led protest.

One Facebook commenter wrote: “These people are angry at what the administration is doing and you are giving them a target and focus point for their anger. You are putting salt on a wound and then wondering why they are getting further riled up. You either have no idea about how people are or you know exactly how they are and are wanting to get hurt for more attention. Either way it’s not respectful to yourself to insight violence and then put yourself in harm’s way like that. One day I hope you learn to respect and love yourself more.”

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and encouraged anyone with video footage of the altercation to submit it to the department.

The walkout reflects a broader wave of student protests across California and the country in response to renewed federal immigration enforcement actions. Tuesday’s events in Winters, however, underscore how quickly tensions can escalate when counter-protesters enter youth-led demonstrations.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: