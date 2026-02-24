We Are Here… The Final Stage

Late-stage capitalism is not a theory. It is a current diagnosis. We are not approaching a crisis point. We are living inside it. We are in a phase where the mechanisms that once promised shared prosperity have fully transitioned into engines of extraction and concentration. The evidence is not hidden in abstract economics. It is visible in our bank accounts, our empty homes, and our struggle to afford a basic life.

The most glaring symptom is the transformation of housing from a necessity into an asset class. We are not in a housing crisis because we ran out of wood and nails. We are in a crisis because housing has been financialized. Homes are no longer places to live. They are investment vehicles for the likes of BlackRock and private equity. We drive through streets lined with “For Sale” signs while homelessness is at its highest point in history. We let people sleep on the street because putting a roof over their head is less profitable than holding the asset for speculation. The system values the theoretical future revenue of a building more than the actual human life dying on the sidewalk outside of it.

This disease of extraction has infected everything we touch. We are paying more for less and thanking companies for it. This is the hollowing out of the product. It is the era of shrinkflation, where the cereal box shrinks while the price stays the same. It is the era of the subscription model, where you do not own the software you use, the movie you watch, or even the features in the car you drive. You pay a recurring fee just to access the functionality of a device you supposedly own. Buying a tractor or a refrigerator you cannot fix yourself because the software is locked. You do not own the thing you bought. You just rent the utility of it.

We have abandoned durability for disposability. We have entered a time of products designed to fail instead of being built to last. This is planned obsolescence. We buy appliances that are engineered to break the moment the warranty expires. We buy clothing made of fabric that degrades after a few washes. We replace our phones every two years not because the technology has failed, but because the software has been designed to slow down the old model. The economy is no longer driven by quality or craftsmanship. It is driven by the frequency of replacement. We are trapped in a cycle of perpetual consumption, forced to buy the same things over and over again because making things that last is no longer profitable.

We have seen the birth of the pay-to-survive economy. Being poor is now expensive. Municipalities rely on fines and fees from their poorest residents to balance their budgets. Courts charge administrative fees for probation. Emergency services still bill accident victims. Even the safety net has been monetized. Poverty itself has become a revenue stream for the state, extracting wealth from those who have nothing left to give. This extraction has birthed a new demographic: the working homeless. We shatter the illusion that hard work is a shield against destitution. We have people who work forty hours a week in full-time jobs but still sleep in their cars or in shelters because the minimum wage has not kept pace with the cost of living. The social contract that once promised work equals shelter has been broken. The system is now cannibalizing the very labor force that fuels it.

The decay extends to our very minds. We have entered the age of surveillance capitalism. Our attention is the product. We are being mined for data to feed algorithms that manipulate our behavior, and we do it voluntarily because the distraction is free. The systems we use to connect with the world are actually mining our psychological profiles to sell us things we do not need. We are the resource being harvested.

This consolidation of power has resulted in a corporate monarchy. The number of mergers is skyrocketing. A handful of companies control the majority of the food supply from seed to shelf. They control the media we consume and the internet we use to access it. There is no market left. There are just fiefdoms. Competition has been replaced by consolidation.

The ultimate cost is the planet itself. We are witnessing the environmental death spiral. Companies are destroying the biological support system of the planet to fuel quarterly gains. We are literally eating the future to pay for the present. We are allowing trading the habitability of the Earth for a stock price bump.

This is not a system that is broken. It is generating value for the few by extracting it from the many, on purpose. It is no longer creating anything. It is just consuming itself to feed the few. We are in the final stage of late-stage capitalism.

We are here.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: