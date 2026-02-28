From a Closed School to an Open Microphone: The ‘Protect Our Children’ Protest Finds Its Voice

“I realized that my philosophy professor from college was right,” says Toni Sandoval, organizer of the upcoming “Protect Our Children” protest in Davis. “A person has to pick a side of the fence. They must choose for themselves what is right or wrong. I myself, could no longer be on that fence.”

For Toni, the fence came down with the future closing of Patwin Elementary. The loss of a neighborhood school wasn’t just a logistical problem; it was a moral spark. It forced a conversation with her daughters, including one in kindergarten, about change, loss, and agency. “She realized that she herself would have to make changes, even at such a young age,” Toni explains. “She saw the need for her young voice to be heard.”

That need, for a child’s voice to be heard, clashed violently with the current landscape of public discourse, where protests are often dominated by the vitriolic rhetoric of adults who scream about bodies and violence at children. Toni saw a choice: let that toxicity define public space, or build a new one.

The “Protect Our Children” protest, scheduled for March 7 at the intersection of B St. and 5th St, (Natalie’s Corner) in Davis, is the result. It is conceived as a direct counterpoint; a peaceful, family-centered gathering where the act of protest itself is the lesson. The goal is not just to make a statement, but to model for children how to make one. It’s about showing up, standing together, and demonstrating that a community can protect its young not just from physical harm, but from the psychological violence of a broken public square.

“It’s about teaching our children to use their voice,” Toni says. “It’s possible, even if you feel like you’re the only one. We’re proving that here.”

The protest’s meaning is intentionally fluid; open to interpretation by every family that attends. For some, it’s about safe schools. For others, it’s about mental well-being or a political future that doesn’t target the vulnerable. The throughline is protection. In the face of divisive chaos, the event offers a simple, firm declaration: we will protect our children. And we will teach them how to protect themselves, and each other, through the use of their voices.

