The Joy of Missing Out

Time to be honest about the word “need.”

We’ve cheapened it into a meaningless whim to justify our own pathetic consumerism. You don’t need a new phone. You don’t need another streaming service. You don’t need fast-fashion pants that will disintegrate after three washes. You’ve been brainwashed by a multi-trillion-dollar marketing industrial complex into confusing desire with necessity, all to keep you on the hamster wheel, running faster and faster toward a finish line that doesn’t exist.

The entire system is a cage, and your participation is what keeps the door locked. You work to earn money to buy shit you don’t need to impress people you don’t even like. It’s a beautifully designed trap of manufactured dissatisfaction. Every advertisement you see is a tiny wrench, turning the gears of your own insecurity, convincing you that salvation is just one more purchase away. It’s a lie. The only way out is not to find a better cage, but to realize you were never meant to be in one in the first place.

And don’t for a second believe the corporate excuse for the inflation that’s been draining your bank account. For two years, we were fed a steady diet of lies about “supply chain issues” and “labor shortages.” It was a smokescreen. While you were panicking at the pump, the corporations you worship were posting record-breaking, eye-watering profits. They didn’t have to raise prices. They chose to. They saw a crisis and saw a golden opportunity to orchestrate the largest wealth transfer in modern history; from your pocket to theirs. They used a global pandemic as a cover story to price-gouge you into submission, and you thanked them for the privilege.

So forget “shopping local.” Forget “ethical consumption.” Trying to find a moral product in a system built on exploitation is like trying to find a clean spot in a sewer. It’s a fool’s errand. The most ethical product in the world is the one you do not buy.

This is the only language these monsters understand. They don’t care if you buy Brand A instead of Brand B.

They fucking own both.

But a customer who ceases to be a customer?

That is an existential threat. A radical reduction in your purchasing is not a boycott; it is a defection. You are deserting their army of consumers. Every dollar you don’t spend is a bullet they can’t use to buy another politician, another lobbyist, another minute of airtime to lie to you all over again.

This isn’t about sacrifice. It’s about liberation. Every item you don’t buy is hours of your life you get back. Time you don’t have to spend working to pay for it, maintaining it, storing it, and eventually throwing it away. It is a trade: you trade the fleeting, hollow thrill of a new possession for the permanent, profound freedom of your own time and your own mind.

They have sold you a vision of the good life that is crowded with possessions and empty of purpose. The real rebellion is in the quiet joy of missing out. It’s the liberation of having enough. It’s the profound peace that comes from realizing you already own everything you truly need.

Stop feeding the machine.

Starve the beast.

The casino only works if you keep pulling the lever.

Walk away.

