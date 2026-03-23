Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses ICE of Unconstitutional Practices in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A class-action lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union alleges that federal immigration agents engaged in racial profiling, warrantless arrests and unconstitutional enforcement practices across Minnesota, according to an ACLU report published March 17.

The lawsuit, filed by the ACLU, ACLU of Minnesota and several law firms, represents three named plaintiffs and a broader class of individuals who claim their constitutional rights were violated by agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The report describes a climate of fear across Minnesota, where immigration arrests have “upended life” and residents have reported unlawful and violent encounters with federal agents.

According to court findings cited in the report, plaintiffs demonstrated that federal agents adopted policies allowing stops based on race or ethnicity without reasonable suspicion of an immigration violation, as well as arrests made without probable cause. A federal court declined to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the practices, citing a lack of immediate risk to plaintiffs, though the court acknowledged evidence of unconstitutional conduct.

The court also found that multiple individuals were stopped and detained based solely on their race or ethnicity, reinforcing claims that enforcement practices disproportionately targeted Somali and Latino residents.

Testimony from Minnesota residents describes a pattern of aggressive enforcement that has disrupted daily life, particularly in Somali and Latino communities. One plaintiff, identified as R.M., a U.S. citizen, testified that ICE agents blocked his driveway and later detained him after questioning his identity based on his accent.

R.M., who is Latino, told the court he felt he had “no rights” during the encounter, describing how agents demanded identification and escalated the situation after he questioned their authority.

He said agents handcuffed him and placed him in a vehicle before releasing him after reviewing his passport. According to his testimony, an agent told him, “I don’t care if you’re a citizen, next time I’m going to take you.”

R.M. told the court he was singled out despite neighbors confronting agents on his behalf. “I was the only one picked that day,” he said.

Following the incident, he said his young daughter has been afraid to leave the house and reacts anxiously to the presence of unfamiliar vehicles. The report describes how children in affected communities have witnessed enforcement actions and developed ongoing fear responses.

Another plaintiff, identified as M.H., a 20-year-old Somali American, described being stopped, physically restrained and detained by agents despite repeatedly stating he was a U.S. citizen. Video evidence presented in court shows agents pushing him against a wall, placing him in a headlock and transporting him in an unmarked vehicle before later confirming his identity and releasing him.

M.H. testified that during the encounter, agents told him his citizenship status “didn’t matter,” and that he struggled to breathe while being restrained.

According to testimony, agents did not present a warrant or request identification before detaining M.H. He said agents also turned off his phone and attempted to scan his face before eventually taking him to a federal building, where his identity was confirmed and he was released.

The report states that enforcement activity intensified following increased federal deployment in Minnesota earlier this year, with thousands of federal agents sent into the region. Community members reported carrying identification documents at all times, organizing neighborhood watch groups and limiting daily activities out of fear of detention.

Residents have also reported using whistles to alert neighbors of ICE presence, while others have avoided public spaces, workplaces and even routine errands due to fear of encounters with agents. The report describes widespread disruption affecting both immigrants and U.S. citizens.

The ACLU alleges that federal immigration enforcement practices disproportionately targeted Somali and Latino residents, citing statements by public officials and patterns of arrests. The report also describes incidents in which individuals filming enforcement activity were met with force by agents, as well as cases involving violent confrontations.

According to the ACLU, federal agents in tactical gear have conducted enforcement operations without identifying themselves, contributing to confusion, fear and allegations of abuse.

Although the court declined to halt the enforcement practices at this stage, the lawsuit will continue as plaintiffs seek a permanent ruling on the legality of the policies. Civil rights advocates argue that the case could have broader implications for immigration enforcement practices nationwide.

The ACLU stated that there has been no indication that federal agencies plan to end the challenged practices, and advocates say the outcome of the case could shape the limits of federal immigration enforcement authority.

Federal agents remain active in parts of Minnesota, including rural areas and neighborhoods within the Twin Cities. According to the ACLU, communities continue to experience fear and disruption as the case proceeds.

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