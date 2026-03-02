No Charges Filed in Jaime Valdez Shooting by Fontana Police Officer

OAKLAND, Calif. — The California Department of Justice has concluded that criminal charges are not warranted in the fatal 2023 shooting of Jaime Valdez by a Fontana police officer, releasing a report detailing its findings under state law requiring independent review of certain officer-involved shootings.

In a press statement titled “California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Jaime Valdez,” the California Department of Justice announced the release of its findings regarding the Nov. 11, 2023, fatal shooting of Jaime Valdez in Fontana, Calif.

The review was conducted under Assembly Bill 1506, which requires the DOJ to investigate officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian. After completing its investigation, the California Department of Justice determined that criminal prosecution of the Fontana Police Department officer involved was not warranted.

The California Department of Justice described the report as part of its broader effort to increase openness and public accountability in law enforcement oversight. The published findings detail the circumstances surrounding the shooting and explain the DOJ’s legal conclusions.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated, “I sincerely hope that this report provides the valuable insights and information that the community has been seeking.”

He further described AB 1506 as “a critical transparency and accountability tool,” adding that the objective is to build “a system that not only protects the rights of individuals but also promotes trust and accountability between law enforcement and our communities.”

Bonta added, “Any loss of life is a tragedy, and we extend our condolences to Mr. Valdez’s family.”

According to the California Department of Justice, the events began at approximately 8:16 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2023. It was reported that a Fontana police officer responded to a dispatch call stating that an individual had threatened to kill everyone inside a residence in Fontana, in San Bernardino County, and had allegedly violated a restraining order. The officer was patrolling alone at the time and arrived shortly after receiving the call to make contact with Jaime Valdez outside the residence.

The California Department of Justice stated that a struggle broke out when the officer attempted to detain Mr. Valdez in handcuffs. During the confrontation, the officer used a Taser, and the DOJ reported that Mr. Valdez then struck the officer in the groin and grabbed the officer’s holstered firearm in an effort to remove it. The officer attempted to maintain control of his weapon during the “brief struggle,” but ultimately fatally shot Mr. Valdez.

The DOJ conducted an independent review of the shooting as required by AB 1506. According to the California Department of Justice, investigators evaluated whether the evidence could establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer acted unlawfully. The DOJ concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove that the officer did not act in defense of himself or others against what he reasonably perceived to be an immediate threat of death or serious bodily harm. Because the burden of proof could not be met, the DOJ determined that criminal charges were not supported and that no further prosecutorial action would be taken.

The California Department of Justice issued two recommendations directed at the Fontana Police Department along with the charging decision. First, the DOJ advised FPD to assess and, if necessary, revise its procedures regarding the documentation and preservation of evidence to ensure a thorough investigation.

Second, the DOJ recommended that FPD make its standards, policies, operating procedures and training materials clearly accessible to the public by posting them on its public information portal rather than solely on its training portal. According to the DOJ, this change would improve transparency and public access to departmental policies.

The California Department of Justice presented the release of the report and its policy recommendations as consistent with its responsibility under AB 1506 to promote greater oversight and public understanding in cases involving deadly force. The full report detailing the analysis and conclusions is now available to the public.

The California Department of Justice reiterated its commitment to transparency in officer-involved shooting investigations and to strengthening public confidence in law enforcement accountability established under state law.

