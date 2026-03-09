Bail Reduced for Defendant in Newport Beach Financial Crimes Case

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge reduced bail Friday for a person facing multiple financial-related felony charges, but questions remain about whether the accused can afford release despite the reduction.

During a hearing Friday at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, Judge Derek G. Johnson considered arguments regarding bail and protective orders for a defendant facing multiple financial-related felony charges.

According to court records, the accused faces multiple counts, including theft from an elder exceeding $950, grand theft and money laundering derived from criminal activity.

Deputy Public Defender Erin Henry argued the defendant had strong community ties and had lived in Orange County her entire life, adding that, if released, she would stay with her father and comply with any court-imposed conditions.

The deputy public defender further emphasized that the “accused currently has no employment or savings” and requested the court consider reducing the bail amount, arguing that continued detention could occur despite bail being technically set.

In addition, the deputy public defender cited that the accused had been complying in jail and had begun “participating in several programs while in custody,” as well as continually taking medication.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Bardeen opposed the request, citing concerns related to the victims and arguing that a “clear and convincing protective order” should remain in place to ensure public safety.

According to the deputy district attorney, he further asserted that bail conditions should “remain substantial due to the nature of the charges,” emphasizing the need for protection of the alleged victims.

In response to the deputy district attorney, the deputy public defender acknowledged that additional programs such as anger management and substance-related courses had not yet begun, but stated that the accused was compliant and that the “programs are forthcoming.”

Furthermore, Judge Johnson questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident and asked who contacted law enforcement, to which the victim explained that the accused had made the initial call and that he had felt “no way in harm or danger.”

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Johnson agreed to reduce the bail from $25,000 per count to $5,000 per count.

According to the deputy public defender, although the bail reduction represented a significant decrease from the original amount, the defendant’s financial situation could still make release difficult, given the lack of employment and savings.

However, Judge Johnson denied a request for a cooling-off period raised during discussion of the protective order, noting the court would instead continue to monitor developments in the matter moving forward.

The protective order was ordered to remain in effect. The case was set to reconvene in April.

