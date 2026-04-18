Op-ed | DJUSD Cuts Frontline Workers While Administrative Pay Soars

On Thursday night at the DJUSD School Board meeting, the board voted in favor of Resolution No. 49-26: Ordering Terminating Services of Classified Employees due to “lack of funds.” Many of the employees who will lose their jobs are the educators who work closest to your children.

Let’s put some facts about “funds” into perspective:

Between 2021 and 2024, our highest-paid DJUSD administrators saw extremely large base salary increases. Here are just a few:

DJUSD Superintendent: $104,485.23 increase

DJUSD Associate Superintendent: $51,406.60 increase

DJUSD Admin Director I Crisis: $48,251.03 increase

DJUSD Admin Director I Tech: $32,771.93 increase

(These numbers do not include the increases in medical benefits.)

A larger question comes into play when you consider that classified staff was given a mere 2.2% wage increase this last year on their tentative agreement; a percentage that didn’t even meet COLA, which came in a 2.3%. This was after classified staff received a 0% increase the prior year. Yes, ZERO.

A larger question also comes into play when Davis Joint Unified continues to see dwindling enrollment every year, yet it doesn’t stop administrators from collecting extremely high wage increases.

To be fair with the facts, many administrators for school districts across the state of California have seen very high increases as well, so this trend isn’t simply a Davis issue. With that said, DJUSD still has some of the highest wage gaps in the state. This means that educators and classified staff receive higher, more competitive wages in other districts.

The argument we always hear is about budget cuts from state and federal levels. Though personally, I see that argument as a cop out. It’s not about how much money is coming in, but rather where the money that comes in ends up going.

The bottom line? It doesn’t add up. But when does it ever? A common theme that we see all too often in this country. Nothing will ever change unless people get involved. If you are an employee of the district, don’t be afraid to speak up and ask questions. If you are a parent or a community member, ask questions as well. Show up to board meetings.

Many people will lose their jobs in an economy that is getting harder for the majority of people to keep food on the table. I encourage anyone who cares to join together and be a voice for change.

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