Judicial Candidate Forum May 9

Yolo County Public Defenders Join National Day of Action, PDs Warn Right to Counsel Is ‘A Right in Name Only’ without Adequate Funding Public defenders across California and the nation protested chronic underfunding, excessive caseloads and the threat to the constitutional right to counsel, with Yolo County Public Defender Tracie Olson and her office joining the demonstration.

Measure V Gains Democratic Backing as Davis Housing Fight Enters Final Stretch The Yolo County Democratic Party has endorsed Measure V, a housing proposal that aims to provide affordable homes, open space preservation, transportation improvements, and relief to the strained local housing market in Davis.

The Conception Contradiction Women who want to have children are not questioned, while women who do not want to have children are often denied sterilization and are told they will change their minds, despite the fact that both decisions are permanent and should be respected.

Ruled Suicide, Remembered as Lynching – Hanging Deaths, Official Silence, and the Return of America’s Oldest Terror A series of deaths involving hangings have sparked outrage and distrust in communities across the US, as official explanations often arrive late and are met with skepticism due to the historical sensitivity of the issue.