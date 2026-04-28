New Evidence in Scott Dyleski Case Cites Juror Misconduct, Raises Renewed Doubt

Scott’s mother Ester Dyleski (left) and Scott Dyleski (right) in roughly 2012 not long before Ester passed away. (Courtesy of scottdyleski.org)

Conflicting statements by Daniel Horowitz about the day Pamela Vitale was killed have resurfaced in new findings tied to the Dyleski case, reviving questions over the adequacy of the defense.

Sacramento — More than two decades after the killing of Pamela Vitale shocked Contra Costa County and drew national attention, newly surfaced claims from a veteran private investigator are renewing scrutiny of the conviction of Scott Dyleski, who was sentenced as a teenager to life without the possibility of parole.

The January 2026 follow-up report, prepared by private investigator Ralph Hernandez and addressed to attorney Robert Beles, who now represents Dyleski, alleges misconduct by a juror during Dyleski’s 2006 murder trial and raises fresh questions about whether the deliberative process was compromised.

The filing arrives after years of post-conviction litigation in a case that has remained one of Northern California’s most controversial homicide prosecutions.

Dyleski was convicted in the October 2005 murder of Vitale, the wife of prominent criminal defense attorney Daniel Horowitz. Prosecutors contended Dyleski, then 16, killed Vitale during a burglary at the couple’s Lafayette residence. He was sentenced in September 2006 and transferred to San Quentin on his 18th birthday, reportedly becoming the youngest inmate in the California prison system at that time. He is currently incarcerated at Corcoran State Prison.

In 2018, Dyleski’s sentence was reduced to 25 years to life after California enacted Senate Bill 394, legislation that gave juveniles tried as adults and sentenced to life without parole an opportunity for eventual release through parole consideration. He is currently scheduled to become eligible for parole in 2030.

Over the years, Dyleski has maintained his innocence through appeals and habeas petitions challenging the investigation, trial strategy, forensic evidence and jury proceedings.

Investigator Alleges Juror Misconduct

In the new report, Hernandez said he interviewed former juror Peter Mario De Christofaro in May 2022. Hernandez identified him as Juror No. 7 and wrote that the former juror disclosed he had created self-recordings at home while serving on the panel, including during the presentation of evidence and during deliberations.

According to Hernandez, De Christofaro also possessed mini-DV recordings, copied DVDs, VHS tapes containing news coverage of the case, and notes related to the trial.

Hernandez told this reporter he revisited the juror because he had an investigative instinct that additional information had not surfaced.

“You have investigative hunches,” Hernandez said. “I had a hunch that there was more here.”

He said the juror’s demeanor and prior public comments caused concern that “he wasn’t really totally up front,” prompting the follow-up interview.

Hernandez concluded the materials and statements pointed to multiple violations of court instructions.

Among the most serious allegations is that the juror admitted Dyleski’s decision not to testify influenced his vote to convict and that the issue was discussed among jurors during deliberations.

That allegation is significant because jurors are routinely instructed that a defendant has a constitutional right not to testify and that no adverse inference may be drawn from exercising that right.

Hernandez said the issue became clearer during his 2022 interview, when he believes the juror acknowledged the matter was openly discussed inside the jury room.

“He made it a point that it was discussed,” Hernandez said. “Some of the other jurors did talk about that.”

Hernandez also wrote that the former juror acknowledged bringing a magnifying glass into deliberations to more closely inspect photographic evidence. He further alleged the juror participated in an online “Court TV chat room” after trial and discussed his views of the case.

“The Defendant never had a chance under the totality of the involved circumstances,” Hernandez wrote in his report.

De Christofaro could not be reached for comment.

Beles, Dyleski’s current attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

Additional Claims About Media Exposure During Trial

Hernandez also questioned whether the juror improperly consumed outside media coverage during the trial itself.

According to Hernandez, the juror’s wife recorded television news broadcasts related to the case while the trial was underway. Hernandez said he was skeptical of claims that those recordings were only viewed after the verdict.

“Curiosity got the best of him,” Hernandez said. “I still don’t believe that he did not watch those tapings on a day-to-day basis as a juror.”

If accurate, such conduct could be significant because jurors are generally instructed to avoid media coverage, outside commentary, or independent research while a case is pending.

Hernandez further said he was troubled that other jurors allegedly did not report the claimed misconduct to the judge once deliberations began.

Legal Analyst: Some Claims Serious, Others Difficult to Use

In an interview with this reporter, veteran criminal and civil legal analyst Mark Reichel said the new allegations fall into two separate legal categories: internal jury deliberations, which courts are reluctant to revisit, and outside influences, which may present stronger grounds for review.

Reichel said claims that jurors discussed Dyleski’s failure to testify would likely face substantial barriers in court.

“As far as him saying they all considered the failure to testify, that’s a difficult one,” Reichel said. “Even if they had a complete disregard of the judge’s orders about what to do and how to deliberate, that’s really difficult to impeach a verdict based on that. We just don’t allow it, because every verdict would be overturned.”

He said courts generally protect the secrecy and finality of deliberations, making it difficult to overturn a conviction based solely on what jurors later say they discussed.

But Reichel said alleged outside influences are different.

“Anything external is a big deal,” he said. “We want a blank slate. The only thing they can look at when they deliberate is what the parties put on in evidence in the trial.”

That means allegations a juror viewed news coverage during trial, discussed the case with outsiders, or introduced tools not admitted into evidence could carry greater legal significance.

Regarding the reported use of a magnifying glass, Reichel said, “That’s a problem. That’s something that could be looked at.”

He also said if a juror was narrating the case at home while a spouse was within hearing distance, that too could raise concerns about improper communication during trial.

New Habeas Relief May Face Timing Problem

Even if some allegations are serious, Reichel said practical realities may complicate any renewed litigation effort.

Because Dyleski has already pursued prior appeals and habeas petitions, any new challenge would likely need to be filed as a successive habeas petition based on newly discovered evidence.

“They’d have to file another habeas based on new evidence,” Reichel said. “If there’s really new evidence, you can always go back to court and try to set aside a conviction.”

But such litigation can move slowly.

“You’re talking about two years before you get an answer,” he said, describing the time often required to investigate, prepare filings and obtain court rulings.

That delay is especially relevant because Dyleski is now set to become eligible for parole in 2030.

“If I had this case, I would say, okay, we can file a habeas based on the new evidence,” Reichel said. “But by then, the question is: where is he? Is he on his way out the door?”

Reichel said defense lawyers must weigh whether lengthy litigation is worth pursuing if parole review may occur sooner.

“That’s my concern,” he said.

Prior Juror Statements Raise Separate Questions

The broader habeas record has also cited prior statements by the same juror, De Christofaro, after trial.

According to filings, the juror reportedly described the defense case as weak and said he would have liked to hear evidence identifying another plausible suspect.

Supporters of Dyleski argue that statement bolsters longstanding claims that trial counsel failed to adequately develop third-party culpability evidence involving Horowitz or others.

While juror commentary after trial does not itself establish ineffective assistance of counsel, it may be used to illustrate how omitted evidence could have mattered to the jury.

Timeline Challenge to Prosecution Theory

Another issue raised in post-conviction filings concerns the timeline advanced by prosecutors.

According to the petition, even under the prosecution’s theory, Dyleski would have had approximately 33 minutes to commit the killing, leave the scene, clean himself, return home, change clothes and dispose of evidence.

Supporters of Dyleski argue that timeline is implausibly compressed given the violent nature of the crime and evidence suggesting the perpetrator moved through multiple areas of the residence.

Timeline disputes often become central in wrongful conviction claims because they test whether a prosecution theory was logistically possible.

Longstanding Forensic Challenges

The Hernandez filing follows earlier efforts by investigators and defense advocates who challenged aspects of the forensic case.

In 2011, Hernandez said he uncovered evidence not presented at trial. Around the same time, forensic consultant Brent Turvey reviewed the case and sharply criticized how certain evidence had been handled.

Turvey concluded that potentially exculpatory physical evidence was not properly examined and argued DNA evidence used to associate Dyleski with the killing required independent review.

He also disputed the prosecution’s motive theory, writing that available evidence was inconsistent with a profit-driven burglary and more consistent with anger or revenge.

Turvey was even more direct in later comments, asserting investigators failed to adequately scrutinize Horowitz as a possible suspect.

“They didn’t do it because they didn’t want to go after the husband (Horowitz) at all,” Turvey said. “It’s very clear he killed her and then walked around the house and moved a bunch of stuff.”

Turvey questioned DNA recovered from a swab of Vitale’s foot, asserting it reflected only a partial match and required reanalysis by an independent examiner with no connection to Contra Costa County.

He also highlighted a broken, bloody mug reportedly placed in the kitchen sink containing saliva DNA matching Horowitz.

Another issue involved a partial shoeprint found inside the home near Vitale’s body. The print was reportedly described as “similar” but not a match to a Land’s End shoe introduced at trial.

According to prior reporting, prosecutors argued Dyleski wore the shoes after the murder, which would explain the absence of Vitale’s blood in the tread crevices.

Former Deputy District Attorney Hal Jewett later said there was overwhelming evidence establishing Dyleski as the lone killer.

Contra Costa County Superior Court rulings in prior habeas proceedings rejected many of the defense claims, finding some conclusions speculative or contradicted by other evidence.

Conflicting Public Accounts of the Morning of the Killing

The renewed attention on the case also returns focus to differing public statements made by Horowitz about the morning Vitale was killed.

At trial, the prosecution’s timeline relied in part on testimony that Daniel Horowitz last saw Pamela Vitale alive while she was asleep in bed before he left the residence that morning. Horowitz testified he rose early, observed Vitale still sleeping, and departed for scheduled work-related meetings, placing her alive inside the home after his exit.

That account helped establish the state’s chronology of events by narrowing the estimated window of time in which prosecutors alleged the killing occurred and by supporting the theory that the attack happened after Horowitz had already left for the day.

However, five days after the homicide, Horowitz appeared on MSNBC’s The Abrams Report with Dan Abrams and said:

“I woke up earlier. Looked at her, just looked at her. She made my breakfast — a little different — I made my coffee and then went to breakfast with Bob Massi.”

That account suggested Vitale was awake and active before he left the home.

The contradiction does not establish wrongdoing. Memories can change or become less precise over time, particularly after traumatic events. But because the statements concern the final known hours before a homicide, critics of the original investigation continue to view the discrepancy as noteworthy.

Vitale’s killing generated intense media coverage in 2005 because of the brutality of the crime and because Horowitz was a high-profile Bay Area defense attorney and television commentator.

Supporters of Dyleski have long argued investigators focused too narrowly on a teenage suspect while failing to fully pursue alternative theories. Prosecutors have consistently maintained the evidence proved Dyleski’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Hernandez report does not itself overturn the conviction, nor does it amount to a judicial finding of misconduct. But it may become part of future efforts to seek renewed review.

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