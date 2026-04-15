Court Watch: Judge Imposes $180 Restitution Fee After Public Defender Raises Homelessness, Excessive Fines Concerns

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge at the Newport Beach Harbor Justice Center on Tuesday imposed a $180 restitution fee after a public defender argued that additional financial penalties should be waived because the accused had become unhoused during incarceration and was entitled to protection from excessive fines under the Eighth Amendment.

Judge Maria D. Hernandez ordered the restitution fee for the accused, who was in custody and appeared in court for a change of plea from not guilty to guilty on two violations committed Jan. 15. Public Defender Katherine J. Robison asked the court to remove excessive fees before sentencing.

The accused changed his plea to guilty on count one, a felony possession charge involving hard drugs with two or more prior convictions, and count two, a misdemeanor violation of a protective order.

Before sentence was imposed, PD Robison requested that any fines be removed and said the accused’s three-month incarceration had affected his living situation, leaving him unhoused without a permanent address. She argued that the accused was entitled to protection under the Eighth Amendment to ensure there were no excessive fees or severe legal financial penalties.

The Eighth Amendment, part of the Bill of Rights, restricts the imposition of cruel and unusual punishment, including excessive fines, as a means of ensuring penalties are proportional to the offense committed. The protection is intended to prevent courts from misusing punitive financial penalties against people with limited financial resources. The Supreme Court can influence how the amendment is applied in courtrooms and how its meaning evolves within the legal system.

The U.S. Department of Justice states that the Eighth Amendment’s Excessive Fines Clause bans excessive fines, which can include restitution fees in some circumstances. It also notes that the Supreme Court’s categorization of fines remains an indeterminate area, creating a gray area in which economic penalties may raise Eighth Amendment challenges.

Restitution is a payment intended to reimburse harm caused by an offense by compensating the victim, rather than serving as punishment for the accused. However, punitive effects can arise once restitution is imposed in criminal sentencing.

While restitution is not directly barred by the Excessive Fines Clause, if a restitution fee is punitive, it can violate the Eighth Amendment. The use of restitution fees against people with limited financial means can become an excessive punitive measure that is disproportionate to their ability to compensate for the offense.

Open interpretations of the Excessive Fines Clause and what qualifies as a fine continue to create constitutional questions when legal financial penalties increase the burden on people with limited financial means after incarceration.

District Attorney Tanner Ward did not object to removing the fines. Judge Hernandez reminded the accused that the violations carried potential exposure of up to three years in jail.

The judge paused enforcement of the fines, as requested by the public defender, but ordered the restitution fee to be managed through probation. The restitution fee now becomes a condition of the accused’s probation as a form of compliance with the court. The accused was granted a waiver of time for sentencing as part of the plea.

The court sentenced the accused to two years of formal probation and 180 days in jail on counts one and two. Custody credits already completed in county jail will count toward the 180-day term, and the court also ordered 180 hours of community service.

The $180 restitution fee, ordered for count two, was imposed as a penalty by the court.

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