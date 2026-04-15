Court Watch: Judge Sets $100,000 Bail for Accused High School Senior in Robbery Case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Superior Court judge set bail at $100,000 on Tuesday for an accused high school senior, rejecting a probation recommendation and citing a juvenile case that had been dismissed earlier in proceedings.

Before proceeding with the bail review, Deputy District Attorney Adriana Garcia asked the court to dismiss the accused’s only prior charge because, at the time of the alleged offense, he was 17 years old. Judge Satnam S. Rattu presided over the bail review proceedings in the current case.

The accused faces a robbery charge, with DDA Garcia explaining that the victim alleges the accused and another person followed them out of a Dick’s Sporting Goods store, snatched a chain from around their neck and fled.

Deputy Public Defender Sameera Ali spoke on the accused’s behalf Tuesday, first contesting the circumstances of the crime.

DPD Ali said the victim admitted no words were exchanged during the alleged interaction and that the accused made no threats of violence, and therefore she did not understand where the force-or-fear element of robbery came into play in the case.

According to DPD Ali, the accused is a high school senior currently on track to graduate. He lives with his parents, who provide him with housing and transportation. DPD Ali asked the court to consider a Level 2 release on probation or a $25,000 bond, noting that the $25,000 bond in the dismissed case was paid in full by the accused’s parents, who have yet to receive reimbursement.

DDA Garcia opposed pretrial release, citing the facts of the case and noting that the accused believed he may have gone to school with the two alleged suspects. She also said the accused admitted splitting the proceeds of the alleged robbery with the other suspect after pawning the chain.

DDA Garcia also attempted to present the facts of the dismissed case, claiming they supported the assertion that the accused poses a significant risk to public safety, but DPD Ali objected.

DPD Ali argued there should be no discussion of a juvenile case in open court. Juvenile cases are heavily protected under California law, as outlined in WIC § 707.

“Is the [dismissed] case not relevant to public safety?” Judge Rattu asked before turning to DDA Garcia for the prosecution’s position.

DDA Garcia said it was important that the court observe proper procedure and that there was sufficient information to determine whether the court had discretion to consider a juvenile case during the current proceedings.

When questioned by Judge Rattu on the status of the dismissed case, DDA Garcia said the district attorney’s office would be refiling the matter in juvenile court.

Judge Rattu responded that he would at least consider the charges in the dismissed case in deciding the accused’s release, those charges being carjacking with a robbery enhancement.

DPD Ali asserted that the facts of the current case differ from those of the dismissed juvenile case. There was no solid indication that he was the actual perpetrator of the alleged robbery, and the victim had only seen him exiting the store and following behind them. She also reiterated that the court had already dismissed that case.

DPD Ali reminded the court that if release were denied, it would almost certainly delay the accused’s ability to graduate from high school and have a profound effect on his future prospects.

Despite DPD Ali’s arguments, Judge Rattu ruled that the court found the accused to be a public safety risk, citing the robbery charge in the recent case and its proximity to the dismissed case. Judge Rattu stated, “I don’t believe [the accused] is an adequate pretrial release candidate.”

He said the court had considered the least restrictive means of release and set bail at $100,000. Unless the accused can meet that amount, he will remain in custody, with further proceedings set for May 12, 2026.

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