Bigots Aren’t Just Wrong; They’re Stupid.

Bigotry isn’t just immoral. It’s stupidity.

The evidence is rather overwhelming: Racism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, all of it correlates with lower cognitive ability, less cognitive flexibility, less education, and less exposure to the actual world.

The bigot isn’t just wrong morally.

The bigot is wrong factually.

The bigot is cognitively deficient.

You don’t take moral advice from someone who can’t think. You don’t take policy advice from someone who can’t reason. You don’t take the bigot seriously as a thinker, because the bigot can’t think.

Hodson and Busseri tracked people over decades. Their 2012 study found that lower cognitive ability in childhood predicts greater prejudice in adulthood. It wasn’t a snapshot. It was a trajectory. Lacking kids become prejudiced adults. Onisiforou and colleagues found the same thing. Right-wing authoritarianism correlates with lower cognitive flexibility. Need for cognitive closure, the inability to tolerate ambiguity, predicts prejudice. The data is clear. The bigot isn’t just mean. The bigot is limited.

Bigotry restricts thinking. It narrows perception. It limits the ability to hold complexity. The bigot sees the world in simple categories. Us and them. Good and bad. Right and wrong. No nuance. No contradiction. No complexity. That’s not a personality trait. That’s a cognitive deficit. The inability to see complexity is the inability to think well. The bigot looks at a world of seven billion people and sees two teams. That’s not a worldview… That’s a coloring book.

Empathy requires cognitive capacity. You have to be able to imagine the experience of another person. You have to be able to hold their reality alongside yours without yours collapsing. The bigot can’t do this. The bigot’s sense of self is so fragile that acknowledging another’s humanity threatens their own. That’s not strength. That’s weakness. That’s a cognitive house so poorly built that the existence of a neighbor threatens the foundation.

Fear drives bigotry. Fear literally impairs cognitive function. The amygdala hijacks the prefrontal cortex. When you’re afraid, you can’t think clearly. The bigot is afraid, and that fear makes them stupider. Fear of losing status. Fear of changing demographics. Fear of the other. Fear that someone else’s gain is their loss. Fear narrows perception. Fear restricts thinking. Fear makes you stupid, and the bigot is afraid of everything.

The bigot is a grown adult terrified of a pronoun. A man shaking in his boots because someone asked to be called “they.” That’s not conviction. That’s a panic attack with a voter registration card.

The stupidity has a body count. The Black kid who hears “you’re one of the good ones” and knows the exception proves the rule. The woman told she’s emotional by a man who is red-faced and screaming. The gay couple whose neighbor smiles at them over the fence and then votes against their marriage at the ballot box. These aren’t just moral failures. They are failures of perception. Failures of thought. The inability to see the human being in front of you isn’t just cruel. It’s a cognitive malfunction.

Bigotry is also economically irrational. Discrimination costs money. Companies that discriminate leave talent on the table. Economies that exclude women and minorities, underperform. The bigot pays a premium for their prejudice. They pay more for less. They choose inferior outcomes to maintain superiority. That’s not rational. That’s cognitive failure in action. The bigot is a man who burns his own house down just to watch the neighbor freeze.

The historical record is clear. Bigots are always wrong. Always. Every time. Slavery. Segregation. Women’s suffrage. Interracial marriage. LGBTQ+ rights. The bigots opposed all of it. The bigots lost. They’re always on the wrong side of history because they’re always on the wrong side of reality. Being consistently wrong about everything isn’t a difference of opinion. It’s a cognitive disability. The bigot has a 0-5 record and still thinks they’re the referee.

The least competent are the most certain. The most prejudiced are the most confident in their prejudice. They don’t know what they don’t know. They don’t know that they don’t know it. The cognitive deficit prevents the awareness of the cognitive deficit. The bigot is too limited to see their own limits. That’s the cruelest irony. The cage doesn’t have a door because the prisoner doesn’t know it’s a cage.

The cage builds itself. Bigotry is often about conformity, not independent thought. Going along with the group requires less cognitive effort than questioning the group. The bigot conforms because conformity is easy. Thinking is hard. Questioning is harder. The bigot takes the easy path and calls it conviction. It’s not conviction. It’s compliance. The echo chamber reinforces it. The bigot surrounds themselves with people who agree. They consume media that confirms. They live in homogeneous communities. They never encounter a challenge to their worldview. This isolation further degrades cognitive ability. It’s a feedback loop. Stupid creates prejudice. Prejudice creates isolation. Isolation creates more stupidity. The bigot is a man in a room full of mirrors who thinks he’s met a lot of people.

Bigots project their own inadequacies onto others. The racist who claims Black people are lazy is often lazy themselves. The misogynist who claims women are emotional is often emotionally dysregulated. The homophobe who claims gay people are predatory is often predatory himself. Projection is a cognitive failure. An inability to recognize one’s own flaws. The bigot can’t see themselves clearly, so they see themselves in everyone else. The “I have a Black friend” defense is just projection dressed up as tolerance. “They’re not like the others.” “You’re one of the good ones.” The bigot carves out exceptions to preserve the rule, performing extraordinary mental gymnastics to hold both the exception and the prejudice at the same time. All in service of preserving the stupidity.

Zero-sum thinking plagues the bigot. If someone else gains, they must lose. This is a failure to understand that wealth and rights can expand. The bigot can’t imagine a world where everyone has enough because the bigot can’t imagine a world bigger than their own fear. They can’t see systems, either. They can only see individual acts. They can’t see structural racism because they can only see individual meanness. They can’t see patriarchy because they can only see individual men being nice to individual women. The inability to see patterns. The inability to see connections. The inability to see the forest because they’re busy counting the trees to prove the forest doesn’t exist.

Bigotry correlates with belief in conspiracy theories. Both require the same cognitive failures. Inability to evaluate evidence. Need for simple explanations. Distrust of expertise. Pattern recognition gone wrong. The bigot who believes white people are under attack also believes the election was stolen. The bigot who believes women are naturally subordinate also believes COVID was a hoax. The cognitive failures cluster. The stupidity compounds… The bigot is a man who thinks the moon landing was fake but thinks Facebook memes are peer-reviewed research.

Bigots are nostalgic for a past that never existed. They remember a time that didn’t happen. They long for a simplicity that was never simple. This inability to accurately perceive the past is a cognitive failure. The golden age was lead paint and segregated water fountains. The “great” in “make it great again” was only great for people like them. The nostalgia isn’t for a real place. It’s for a fantasy that requires the erasure of everyone else’s suffering. The bigot wants to go back to 1950. In 1950, the life expectancy for a Black man was 59. The bigot doesn’t want to go back to a time. He wants to go back to a feeling. And that feeling is being on top without having to earn it.

Yes, there are educated bigots. Being clever enough to rationalize cruelty isn’t intelligence. It’s sophistry. The educated racist uses their education to build more elaborate justifications for the same primitive fear. The education doesn’t elevate the prejudice. The prejudice degrades the education. The “smart racist” isn’t smart about race. They’re just better at hiding the stupidity from themselves. The PhD who believes Black people are inferior, isn’t using his degree. His degree is using him. Observing that cognitive failure predicts prejudice isn’t bigotry. It’s data. The evidence is overwhelming. The correlation is clear. Calling a spade a spade isn’t bigotry. It’s accuracy. Pointing out that the position is produced by cognitive limitation isn’t ad hominem. The position fails on its own merits. The thought-limitation explains why the holder can’t see the failure.

Bigotry is a cognitive failure. A failure to see complexity. A failure to hold contradiction. A failure to imagine the other. A failure to evaluate evidence. A failure to update beliefs. These are all cognitive functions. And they all fail in the bigot. The prejudice isn’t separate from the stupidity. The prejudice is the stupidity. You don’t take moral advice from someone who can’t think. You don’t take policy advice from someone who can’t reason. The bigot isn’t just wrong morally. The bigot is wrong factually. The bigot is cognitively deficient.

The stupidity isn’t a side effect of the bigotry.

The bigotry is the plain evidence of the stupidity.

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