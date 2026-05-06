UC Davis Student Killed in Collision; Family Advocates for Protected Bike Lanes in His Honor

DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis student was killed in a collision on Hutchison Drive near the West Village housing area, prompting renewed calls for improved bike safety infrastructure, according to a campus statement.

According to the campus statement, the collision occurred just before 3 p.m. on April 13, and he was transported to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The student was later identified as Lincoln Sabini, 20, by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.

Sabini was a second-year student majoring in sustainable agriculture and food systems.

According to the UC Davis statement, he participated in the UC Davis triathlon sports club, was a swimming instructor with Campus Recreation, and worked on the UC Davis Student Farm.

CBS News spoke with a UC Davis student who witnessed the scene, Daniel Kaplun, who said he was riding nearby when emergency crews arrived.

“It’s a reminder for students to wear helmets and be cautious of cars and your overall environment because your life can be taken away from you just in a moment,” Kaplun said.

University leaders held a town hall meeting on April 29 at the Student Community Center, addressing urgent bike safety interventions following Sabini’s death.

During the meeting, Sabini’s friends advocated and proposed creating an enhanced safety infrastructure called the “Lincoln Loop.”

Sabini’s parents also attended the meeting, describing him as a joyful, expressive and adventurous person.

“He was out to make the world a better place. I really felt that,” his father, Keith Sabini, said, according to KCRA 3, a Sacramento news outlet.

Sabini’s parents said it would be a fitting legacy for their son, who was always looking out for others.

UC Davis is known as a bike-friendly campus, holding a “platinum-rated Bicycle Friendly University” designation from the League of American Bicyclists.

Yolo County is seeking public input for the development of a “comprehensive safety action plan.”

The next workshop will be held May 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Esparto.

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