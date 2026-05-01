Federal Bill Proposed to Set $25 Minimum Wage, Eliminate Subminimum Wages

WASHINGTON — Reps. Delia (IL-03) and Analilia Mejia (NJ-11) on Tuesday introduced a federal bill that would raise the minimum wage to $25 per hour and eliminate subminimum wages, according to a press release from the Living Wage for All coalition.

The proposed legislation, known as the Living Wage for All Act, is backed by a growing coalition of labor unions, civil rights organizations and economic justice groups. The press release states that the bill’s goal is to establish a national wage floor that aligns with current costs of living.

It also seeks to address concerns about prolonged wage stagnation in the United States.

According to the release, the federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009.

It has stayed relatively low despite continued increases in the costs of housing, food, child care and health care.

Supporters of the legislation argue that wages have not kept pace with current economic conditions.

This has left many full-time workers struggling to meet their basic needs.

The bill would increase the federal minimum wage through a phased implementation process.

Larger organizations would reach the $25 wage more quickly, while smaller organizations would transition over a longer period of time.

The legislation would also provide protections for workers to ensure they receive the full and equal wage regardless of their current employment status.

Rep. Delia Ramirez said it is important to take action in response to the affordability crisis.

She said many workers are forced to work multiple jobs to remain stable and survive.

In the press release, Ramirez described the current minimum wage as insufficient, arguing that it does not reflect the economic challenges faced by working families.

Congresswoman Analilia Mejia also highlighted rising living costs.

She noted that expenses such as housing and groceries have continued to rise while wages have remained the same.

According to the release, Mejia said full-time workers should not have to struggle to survive.

She added that the proposed legislation aims to address the gap by establishing a wage that reflects modern economic conditions.

The press release states that the bill is backed by more than 100 organizations.

These include major labor unions such as the SEIU, the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Civil rights organizations and advocacy groups, including the NAACP, PolicyLink and the Center for Popular Democracy, have also joined the coalition supporting the legislation.

Supporters of the bill argue that raising wages would benefit both workers and the broader economy.

According to the release, increasing wages would allow workers to spend more money in their communities.

This could support small businesses and boost economic growth.

The release also connects the bill to broader issues of economic inequality.

Supporters say low wages disproportionately affect marginalized communities and contribute to persistent disparities in income and opportunity.

By raising the federal minimum wage, supporters argue the bill could help address those inequalities.

The Living Wage for All Act is part of a broader national movement advocating for higher wage standards.

The press release notes that several states and cities have already begun implementing higher minimum wages, with some areas reaching or nearing $25 per hour.

The federal bill aims to establish a consistent national standard.

Coalition leaders also emphasized that the legislation reflects years of organizing by workers and advocacy groups.

Statements included in the release describe the proposal as part of a broader effort to ensure all workers can earn enough to meet the cost of living and maintain economic stability.

The bill’s introduction comes as debates continue over wages, inflation and economic policy.

While supporters argue higher wages are necessary to address the affordability crisis, discussions about the potential impact on businesses and the broader economy are expected to continue as the legislation moves forward.

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