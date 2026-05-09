Iowa Prison System Agrees to Reform Drug Testing, Disciplinary Procedures Following Lawsuits

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections has agreed to overhaul its disciplinary drug testing procedures and raise the standard of proof used in prison hearings as part of a settlement resolving multiple lawsuits, according to a press release from the ACLU of Iowa.

The settlement addresses concerns that the prison system relied on unreliable drug testing methods and insufficient evidence when disciplining incarcerated individuals. As part of the agreement, the Department of Corrections will begin applying more accurate testing procedures and enforcing a higher evidentiary standard in disciplinary cases.

According to the ACLU of Iowa, the lawsuits challenged the use of field drug tests that served as the primary source of evidence in disciplinary proceedings. The tests were designed as rapid screening tools and carry a known risk of producing false-positive results.

Under the new agreement, any positive drug test results must be confirmed through more reliable laboratory testing before disciplinary action can be taken. The press release noted that the prison system previously did not allow laboratory confirmation testing, raising concerns about the accuracy of results used to determine disciplinary actions.

In addition to improving testing procedures, the agreement requires the prison system to change how guilt is determined during disciplinary hearings. Previously, prison officials were required to present only “some evidence” to establish guilt. Under the new policy, officials must demonstrate the “greater weight of evidence,” a higher standard requiring more substantial proof.

The updated procedures will also provide incarcerated individuals with greater opportunities to defend themselves. According to the press release, individuals accused of disciplinary violations will be allowed to make statements and present additional documentary evidence in their defense. Administrative law judges will also be required to consider all evidence presented and evaluate its reliability before making disciplinary decisions.

As part of the agreement, the Department of Corrections also agreed to remove the disciplinary records of three individuals whose cases were central to the lawsuits. Those cases involved allegations that resulted in disciplinary action based on inaccurate information from drug test results.

The ACLU of Iowa said the reforms will be implemented statewide and will affect disciplinary procedures for all incarcerated individuals within the Iowa prison system. The organization described the settlement as a step toward ensuring disciplinary processes are fair, accurate and consistent with constitutional protections.

Thomas Story, staff attorney for the Iowa ACLU, stated in the release that while incarcerated individuals are required to follow prison rules, they still retain fundamental rights, including due process protections. He said disciplinary systems must be reliable and based on accurate evidence rather than methods that may produce false-positive results.

The press release also highlighted concerns about the broader consequences of unreliable disciplinary practices. According to the ACLU, inaccurate drug test results can lead to unjust punishments and may prevent individuals from accessing rehabilitative programs that are often tied to disciplinary records.

The agreement also addresses broader legal challenges involving prison disciplinary systems that rely on evidence considered unreliable or limited. Advocates argue those practices can undermine due process and lead to outcomes unsupported by sufficient evidence or accuracy.

The case also raises concerns about balancing order within correctional facilities while protecting the rights of incarcerated individuals. By requiring more reliable testing and stronger evidence, the agreement aims to address those concerns while improving the fairness of disciplinary proceedings.

The Iowa Department of Corrections’ agreement to these reforms marks a significant shift in how disciplinary cases will be handled moving forward. The changes are expected to reduce the likelihood of wrongful disciplinary actions and ensure decisions are based on more accurate and reliable evidence.

As the new policies are implemented, the agreement could influence how other prison systems evaluate their own disciplinary practices, particularly in cases involving drug testing and evidentiary standards. The outcome highlights ongoing national discussions about fairness, accountability and due process within correctional institutions.

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