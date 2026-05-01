Join The Vanguard in Celebrating 20 Years of Impactful Journalism

By David GreenwaldMay 1, 20260 comments

The Vanguard has officially launched ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities for its 20th Anniversary Fundraiser, set for June 14 at the Wednesday Club in Suisun.

The event will celebrate 20 years of impactful journalism and community advocacy while honoring five public defenders who have played a significant role in The Vanguard’s history. Supporters, readers, and community partners are invited to join the celebration and help support the organization’s next chapter.

Tickets and sponsorships are available now at:

https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/100560-20th-anniversary-fundraiser

Categories:

Breaking News Everyday Injustice

Author

  • David Greenwald

    Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

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