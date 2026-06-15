Why Cyclists Roll through Stop Signs: Transportation Design, Not Lawlessness, Advocates Argue

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DAVIS, Calif. —In Davis, a community where bicycling is a primary mode of transportation for many residents including students, it may be worth examining whether traffic controls designed largely around automobile behavior are producing the outcomes policymakers intend, or whether they are creating conflicts between cyclists, drivers and enforcement officials that could be addressed through better infrastructure and street design.

The debate over cyclists and stop signs is hardly unique to Davis.

In communities across North America, residents frequently complain that bicyclists roll through intersections while motorists are expected to come to a complete stop.

The issue is often framed as one of personal responsibility and law enforcement.

But some transportation researchers and advocates argue that the more important question is whether stop signs, as they are currently used, make sense for bicycle transportation in the first place.

Among those raising that question is Lloyd Alter, a Toronto-based writer, sustainability advocate and former design educator. In a recent essay, Alter argued that many stop signs found on residential streets were designed primarily to regulate automobile traffic rather than bicycles.

“Stop signs in Toronto were designed to control cars, and don’t work for bikes. Cities with balanced transportation systems don’t have them,” Alter wrote.

While Toronto and Davis differ in size and geography, both are cities with significant numbers of people who rely on bicycles for transportation. Alter’s argument raises a broader policy question: if cyclists routinely roll through stop signs, is the problem widespread disregard for traffic laws, or does it reflect a transportation system designed around the needs and behavior of motorists?

According to Alter, many four-way stop intersections were never intended primarily as safety devices. Instead, they emerged as traffic-calming measures aimed at discouraging drivers from using residential streets as shortcuts.

He points to the history of Toronto’s Palmerston Avenue, where residents complained decades ago about motorists using neighborhood streets to avoid congestion on nearby arterial roads. Local officials responded by installing additional stop signs to slow traffic and make the route less attractive to drivers. Although transportation planners reportedly objected because two-way stops already addressed right-of-way concerns, the approach proved effective at reducing cut-through vehicle traffic and soon spread to neighborhoods across the city.

The result, Alter argues, is that many stop signs function primarily as tools for slowing cars rather than managing conflicts between road users. Because bicycles travel at lower speeds and operate differently from automobiles, cyclists often experience those same intersections differently than drivers do.

That observation has been explored by transportation researchers as well.

In their paper Why Bicyclists Hate Stop Signs, researchers Joel Fajans and Melanie Curry argued that streets with frequent stop signs often become more attractive to cyclists precisely because they discourage automobile traffic.

“These annoyances may induce drivers to choose faster routes without stop signs, leaving the stop-signed roads emptier for cyclists,” they wrote. “Consequently, streets with many stop signs are safer for bicycle riders because they have less traffic.”

The researchers also examined the physical demands associated with stopping and restarting a bicycle.

“Accelerating from stops is strenuous, particularly since most cyclists feel a compulsion to regain their former speed quickly,” Fajans and Curry wrote. “They also have to pedal hard to get the bike moving forward fast enough to avoid falling down while rapidly upshifting to get back up to speed.”

Advocates argue that bicycles are fundamentally different vehicles than automobiles. While drivers can accelerate from a complete stop with little effort, cyclists must expend energy each time they stop and restart, making repeated stops more burdensome.

Critics contend that these differences do not excuse violations of traffic laws. But transportation scholars increasingly argue that when large numbers of users consistently ignore a particular rule, policymakers should examine whether the underlying infrastructure is producing the intended result.

Alter points to observations from designer Ruben Andersen, who argued that user behavior often reveals flaws in system design.

“I learned in design school that The User is Always Right,” Andersen wrote. “It doesn’t matter what you think you have designed, the user’s behaviour tells you what your product or system actually IS.”

He continued: “A great example is how roads are designed for 70 km/h, but then signed for 30 km/h — and then we wag our fingers at the speeders. These drivers are behaving perfectly normally for the system. If you wanted people to drive 30 km/h, then YOU FAILED. The people are not broken, YOUR SYSTEM IS BROKEN.”

Under that framework, the question is not simply whether cyclists should obey stop signs, but whether transportation systems designed largely around automobiles are producing predictable behaviors among people traveling by bicycle.

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