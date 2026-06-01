Fight the Good Fight

Credit: Aaron Burden

My poem “The Meek are Not Alone” is about the advocating voices that have made a difference in my life, especially here at C.C.W.F.

Injustices and inequities are common, more so between differing statuses. For example, rich man versus poor man, college students versus the uneducated person, Officer versus Resident. To see injustices between Incarcerated Individuals and experiencing it myself firsthand, has truly expanded my understanding of a darker side of some humans.

I grew up in a home where fear was a constant companion, not knowing where we were going to spend the night, fear of being abandoned, and to speak up for one’s self was met with verbal abuse or beating, and therefore discouraged. I grew up thinking and believing that I have no voice, except to say “Yes,” and I still struggle with this, I am paying the price of not setting boundaries, and not saying “No,” breaking this cycle is not easy. It is a trigger for me to be treated unjustly, as it sends me back to the dark times of my childhood.

I believe that being an Incarcerated Person (I/P), that bullies, picks on, or kicks another I/P when they are already down, is worse than any sentence one can serve. How can one think of themselves as being better than the next, when we wear the same State issued blues, have a State issued CDCR number on our State I.D.’s? in our current situation and surroundings, this should be a time where we uplift and help one another out, not tear each other down.

I am grateful for the women here who advocate for those of us who tend to keep quiet, and don’t just go with the “flow.” I recently experienced an injustice, so that the other person could save face. I can gladly say that I was not alone, I had a lioness in my corner. She pulled me out of that dark place, and she fought for that little girl who is afraid, who doesn’t know she can use her voice for the good. To the lioness in my corner, I say “Thank You!” She is one of the fearless and courageous women that stand up for what is right. Fear was once my companion, today it is these fearless women that accompany me, hear them ROAR!

Collectively as Incarcerated Individuals, we need to work together. The world is already against us with the negative stigma that comes with the label of “convict.”

Thank you for the advocates and the voices in here and out there Fighting the Good Fight.

The Meek are Not Alone

By Emily Gonzalez

She sits quietly, getting an early start on her day.

A smile, a wave, a scared inner child, keeping everyone at bay.

Big glasses, hair that covers her face.

She tries to fit in, but can’t leave a mark or trace.

If anyone does notice, it’s because she doesn’t say much.

The time she speaks, the wrong ones take that as a bad hunch.

They swing, they laugh, they throw trouble her way.

The girl with big glasses, and the hair in her face, has nothing to say.

There she is, slender with strawberry curly hair.

Look into her eyes, I bet you they don’t dare.

Infuriated by what she has seen.

She stands, she refuses to just let it be.

The lioness roars and wrong ones part ways.

With a gentle whisper she says to me, “It will all be okay”

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