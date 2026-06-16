What is a man?

I have been everything that defines a man.

I have also been everything that defines a woman.

Societally speaking.

According to the rules that someone wrote before any of us were born and handed to us like they were scripture instead of a cage.

I lived in the woods by myself for over a year. I hunted and trapped to survive. I built a home in the middle of nowhere with my own hands, and I befriended the wildlife that came to check on the strange creature who’d moved into their territory. I’ve fought wildfires that wanted to eat everything I loved. I can shoot a tick off a redneck’s dick at long yardage, and I’ve scaled cliffs with nothing but my hands and the stubborn refusal to fall. I drank thirty beers a day for years, like it was a profession and I was going for tenure. I can conjure fire from sticks. I beat men who outweighed me by 100+ lbs. I chugged vodka like water, I smoked a pack a day for thirty years, and I’ve slept with your wives. I have been the provider, the hunter, the builder, the fighter. I have been the man that the culture points to when it wants to say “there, that’s what a man looks like.”

I have also been the stay-at-home parent for the entirety of my kids’ lives. At one point, I was working full time, going to school full time, and being a first-time stay-at-home father, all at once, because the world doesn’t care if you’re already carrying everything it can find to put on your shoulders; it will hand you more. I wasn’t a single parent, but my wife worked out of town. She was gone days and nights during the work week, for years, which meant that the days and the nights were mine. I am the one who deals with the doctor’s appointments, the school issues, the snack duties, the emergency room visits, the play dates, and all the invisible labor that keeps a child’s world spinning. I do the cooking and the cleaning and the laundry. I have been provided for, and I have provided the care that makes the providing worth anything at all.

And somehow, the second list makes me less of a man to the people who claim to defend manhood.

The first list is supposed to make me a man.

The second list is supposed to unmake me.

Both lists are bullshit.

What a waste it is, the sheer human waste, of these men spending so much time and effort and energy into proving to other men just how manly they are. The performance isn’t for themselves, and it isn’t for women, and it certainly isn’t for children. It’s for other men. Men proving their manhood to men who are also proving their manhood to men, in a closed loop of insecurity performing for insecurity, while the women and the children are just props in a play that was never about them to begin with. The truck decals and the gun photos and the whiskey brands and the gym mirrors… the entire performance of modern masculinity is a man looking at another man and asking, “Am I doing it right?” And the other man is looking back and asking the same question, and nobody in the room is actually sure, but nobody’s allowed to say that. Because doubt is womanly. And womanly is the worst thing a man can be.

The manly things are so often about avoiding the internal work. Drinking thirty beers a day isn’t courage; it’s anesthesia. Smoking a pack a day isn’t toughness; it’s a slow suicide that you call a lifestyle. The system calls the internal work “womanly” because the system is terrified of it, because the man who does the internal work becomes ungovernable. He doesn’t need the performance anymore. He doesn’t need the validation of men who are also performing. He just needs himself. A coward’s way is to not look internally. It’s easier to buy a gun than to sit with your grief. It’s easier to chase tail than to chase your own shadow. It’s easier to perform strength than to feel weakness, and the culture that calls this cowardice “manhood” is a culture that’s terrified of its own reflection.

And then there’s the door. The real men think their work ends at the door when they get home. They’ve put in their hours. They’ve earned the paycheck. They’ve done their part, and now they get to rest, now they get to be served, now they get to sit in the chair that the labor of others has placed in the room that the labor of others has cleaned.

The house is her domain. The kids are her job. The dinner is her responsibility. The emotional labor is hers to carry alone, because he’s done. He’s clocked out. The provider role ends at the threshold and the rest is someone else’s problem. But the kids don’t stop needing when he walks in the door, and the wife doesn’t stop carrying when he sits down, and the household doesn’t run itself while he watches television. The man who thinks his work ends at the door has abandoned his family inside his own house. He’s present in body and absent in everything else, and he calls this being the head of the household. He calls this leadership. He calls this being a man. It’s not leadership. It’s occupancy. It’s taking up space without contributing to it. The stay-at-home father who knows his kids’ doctor’s name is doing more manly work than the provider who can’t be bothered to learn his kids’ teacher’s name, but the culture values the paycheck and ignores the presence, because the culture doesn’t understand what presence actually costs.

The manly list includes thirty beers a day. Smoking. Guns. Danger. Risk. The things that are supposed to prove toughness are so often just self-destruction, and the culture calls it strength while the body falls apart. The real strength is the stay-at-home father who shows up every day for his kids, who holds the schedule in his head and the snacks in his hand and the worry in his chest, but the culture calls that weakness because the culture doesn’t understand what strength actually costs. The man who drinks himself to sleep isn’t tough; he’s running. The man who works eighty hours a week isn’t dedicated; he’s avoiding. The man who won’t go to therapy isn’t stoic; he’s scared. And the culture that celebrates self-destruction as masculinity is a culture that would rather see men die than see them feel.

Both the provider role and the caregiver role are essential. Only one is valued. The man who provides is a real man. The man who cares is womanly. But the kids need both, and the culture that only values one is raising children with half a parent. The stay-at-home father who heats the snacks and drives the carpools is doing work that the economy doesn’t count and the culture doesn’t respect, but that work is the foundation that makes every other work possible. Without the caregiver, the provider has nothing to provide for. Without the presence, the paycheck is just paper. The economy values extraction. The culture values production.

But the kids value presence.

And presence isn’t gendered.

Who calls you not a man? Other men. Men who are invested in the performance because without it, they’d have to look at themselves. The policing is the proof that the category is fragile. Strong categories don’t need enforcers. The man who’s secure in his manhood doesn’t need to question yours, and the man who’s confident in his masculinity doesn’t need to perform it for an audience. The policing comes from insecurity, and the insecurity comes from a system that told men they had to be something instead of someone. The moment you stop performing, you threaten everyone who’s still performing, because you’re proof that the performance is optional. And optional performances don’t need enforcers.

What do the children need? They need someone who shows up. Who knows their doctor’s name. Who remembers their snack. Who holds them when they’re scared and sees them when they’re struggling and catches them when the world gets too heavy to carry alone. They don’t need a performance of masculinity. They need a presence. And the culture that calls that presence “womanly” is failing every child it raises. The kid doesn’t care if the hand that holds them is manly or womanly. The kid cares if the hand is there. The kid doesn’t care if the person who remembers their allergy is performing gender correctly. The kid cares if the person remembers. The kid doesn’t need a father who’s a man. The kid needs a father who’s present. And the culture that equates presence with femininity is telling fathers that being there for their children makes them less. That’s not a culture that values children. That’s a culture that values performance over people.

I saw a man in a lavalava once. Samoan. He was built like a wall, hands like shovels, and he wore that garment like it was armor. He carried a child on his hip while he talked to the other men in the village square. Nobody looked at him like he was less. Nobody questioned whether he was a man. Because the question didn’t exist there. The garment wasn’t feminine. The child on the hip wasn’t womanly. The performance wasn’t necessary. Scottish kilts. West African dashikis. Korean hanboks. The Maasai warriors in their bright colors and elaborate jewelry. The binary isn’t natural. It’s not historical. It’s not universal. It’s a specific invention of a specific culture at a specific time, and it’s fragile enough that a man doing laundry can threaten it. The men who defend it like it’s eternal are defending something that barely existed a century ago, and the man in the lavalava would look at them and wonder why they’re so afraid of a piece of fabric and a child’s hand.

The man who can’t look inward can’t see the damage he’s doing outward. I knew a man once. The kind of man other men called a man’s man. Worked with his hands. Drank with his buddies. Came home and sat in his chair while his wife handled everything else. He died at fifty-nine. Lung cancer. 45 years of smoking that everyone called toughness. At the funeral, his buddies stood around and talked about how tough he was. How he never complained. How he was a real man. Nobody mentioned that he hadn’t held his daughter in years. Nobody mentioned that his wife had been carrying the family alone for decades. Nobody mentioned that he’d died lonely in a house full of people because he never learned how to be present for any of them. They just said he was tough. And they meant it as a compliment. The children who don’t get nurtured because their father was too busy proving his manhood to notice them. The wife who carries the emotional load alone because her husband was told that carrying it makes him less. The self that withers because it’s never allowed to feel. The family that fractures because the father was present in body and absent in everything that matters. The son who learns that feelings are weakness and grows up to pass the same wound to his own children. The daughter who learns that men don’t show up and grows up expecting to be abandoned. The cycle of harm that reproduces itself because the culture calls it strength.

I am just what I am. None of that makes me a man. It’s all bullshit. The freedom is in the letting go. The freedom of doing what needs to be done without asking if it’s manly. The freedom of being present for your children without checking if presence is fucking gendered. The freedom of being whole. The freedom of not needing an audience. The freedom of not needing permission. The freedom of looking inward and finding something there besides a script someone else wrote. There was a moment. Late at night. The house was quiet and the kid was crying and I picked her up and held her against my chest and felt her breathing slow and her body relax and her hands grip my shirt like I was the only thing keeping her from falling off the world. And I felt more real in that moment than I ever felt scaling a cliff. More present than I ever felt fighting a fire. More myself than I ever felt drinking with men who were performing for other men. The man who can live in the woods and also heat a snack is a man who’s not trapped by a category. The man who can fight a wildfire and also hold a crying child is a man who’s not limited by a definition. The man who can provide and also care is a man who’s not divided by a binary. That’s not weakness. That’s wholeness. And wholeness is the thing the system is most afraid of, because whole men don’t need the system to tell them who they are.

What is a man?

You.

You’re the problem. You’re the one sitting in the chair while your wife handles the homework and the dinner and the crying kid you can’t be bothered to notice. You’re the one posting the gun photo and the truck decal and the whiskey brand because without the props, there’s nothing behind the curtain. You’re the one calling other men less than you because they’re doing the work you’re too afraid to do. The work of showing up. The work of staying present. The work of giving a shit about something other than whether the other men in the room think you’re tough.

You take the protein and called it strength. It’s not strength. It’s a slow pour into an empty glass that you were too scared to fill with anything real. You talk shit about women and call it toughness. It’s not toughness. It’s a smoke screen between you and the feelings you are too cowardly to face. You work eighty hours and call it provision. It’s not provision. It’s flight. You run from the house because the house required something you don’t know how to give. And you call the running “being a man” because the alternative was admitting you were just another scared kid who never learned how to be present for anyone, including yourself.

You police the other men. You called them womanly. You call them soft. You call them less than. Because if they could do the work you couldn’t, if they could hold the child and remember the doctor and heat the snack and still be whole, then your whole performance was just that. A performance. And the performance was all you had. So you attacked the men who made you feel the absence of your own courage. And you called the attack strength. And the cycle continued. And your kids grow up with a father who was there and not there. Present and absent. A body in a chair and nothing else.

I lived in the woods for a year. I can conjure fire from sticks. I’ve hunted wildlife and scaled cliffs and done every single thing the culture told me would make me a man. And none of it, not one single goddamn thing, made me more of a man than a night I held my crying child and felt their hands grip my shirt like I was the only thing keeping them from falling off the world. That was the moment. That was the realest I’ve ever been. And if that makes me womanly, then your definition of womanly is the highest compliment I’ve ever received, and your definition of manly is a death sentence you’re too scared to fucking read.

So let the question die. Let the man live. All of him. Every part. The woods and the kitchen. The cliff and the classroom. The provider and the caregiver. The fire and the warmth. The parts you call manly and the parts you call womanly, because the parts you call womanly are where the children are. The children are where the future is. The future doesn’t need your performance.

It needs a presence.

And you’re not providing one.

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