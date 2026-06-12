Opinion | New Report Raises Fears That Trump’s Maritime Strike Campaign May Have Killed Human Trafficking Victims

When the Trump administration launched its maritime strike campaign against suspected drug-trafficking vessels last year, civil rights organizations, legal scholars and human rights advocates warned that the policy represented a dangerous departure from traditional law enforcement and constitutional principles.

Their concern was not merely whether the government would target the wrong people. It was that the administration had effectively assumed the roles of investigator, prosecutor, judge and executioner, authorizing lethal military force against individuals without arrest, trial or conviction.

Supporters of the campaign dismissed those concerns. Many argued that the targets were drug traffickers and cartel members and that due process was unnecessary in the face of transnational criminal organizations.

Now, a new investigation by The Intercept has raised fresh questions about whether some of those killed may not have been drug traffickers at all.

The report centers on the Sept. 2, 2025, strike that launched the administration’s campaign against so-called “drug boats” in the Caribbean and Pacific.

According to The Intercept, that attack remains an anomaly among more than 60 military strikes carried out since then.

“The U.S. military has conducted more than 60 attacks, resulting in over 200 extrajudicial killings in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean,” reporter Nick Turse wrote.

While most targeted vessels reportedly carried between one and four people, the Sept. 2 boat carried 11 passengers.

“Why would 11 people be on board a boat carrying drugs?” a government source who attended a classified briefing queried to The Intercept. “It’s a high risk for the cartels. That always stood out.”

According to the report, questions about the unusually large number of passengers persisted within Congress and among military officials. During a classified briefing, Rear Adm. Brian Bennett, a military officer overseeing Special Operations for the Pentagon’s Joint Staff, was reportedly asked whether any of the people aboard the vessel could have been victims of human trafficking.

“They could be,” Bennett replied, according to two people present at the briefing.

The significance of that statement lies not in proving that trafficking victims were killed, but in demonstrating that senior military officials themselves acknowledged the possibility.

The administration had publicly presented a far different picture.

Following the strike, President Donald Trump claimed on social media that those killed had been “positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists” and members of a “designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.”

Yet the Intercept investigation suggests military officials privately lacked certainty regarding the identities of everyone aboard the vessel.

“I don’t think we knew the identities of any of the people in the boat. We might have known one or two. … But we certainly didn’t know the identities of all 11,” Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., said in comments cited by the report.

“I don’t think we have any idea, who precisely, any of the individuals in these boats are,” Himes added.

Those admissions strike at the heart of concerns raised when the campaign began.

In criminal courts across the country, wrongful convictions continue to occur despite constitutional protections, evidentiary standards, defense attorneys, judges, juries and appellate review. DNA evidence has exonerated hundreds of people who were convicted through traditional legal processes.

Critics of the maritime strikes argued that eliminating those safeguards entirely would inevitably produce errors.

The question was never whether mistakes could occur. The question was whether the government would ever know when they did.

According to The Intercept, military officials repeatedly acknowledged that positive identification of everyone aboard targeted vessels was not required.

“They said that they do not need to positively identify individuals on the vessels to do the strikes,” Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., told The Intercept. “They just need to show a connection to a DTO or affiliate.”

The report further suggests that the government’s own intelligence assessments may not support the certainty conveyed in public statements.

Two officials briefed on later intelligence assessments reportedly told The Intercept that only one person aboard the Sept. 2 vessel was identified as a member of a designated terrorist organization, while the remaining 10 were categorized as “DTO affiliates.”

The criteria for determining affiliate status reportedly remained vague.

The article also raises questions about whether the vessel fit the profile of a traditional drug-smuggling operation.

“No one would smuggle cocaine with 11 people on board their drug-running boat,” one current government official told The Intercept. “It just is not done. Full stop.”

Retired Coast Guard Rear Adm. William Baumgartner, who oversaw drug-interdiction operations in the Caribbean and southeastern United States, expressed similar concerns.

“I’m disappointed in the quality of planning for this operation,” Baumgartner told The Intercept. “There appears to have been a lack of knowledge and expertise in what cocaine smuggling operations look like.”

The vessel departed from Venezuela’s Sucre state, a region long associated with migrant smuggling, human trafficking and various forms of illicit commerce. The Intercept cited State Department reports, academic studies and investigative journalism documenting trafficking routes linking the region to Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean destinations.

The article does not establish that any particular individual aboard the vessel was a trafficking victim.

However, it presents evidence that trafficking and migrant smuggling were sufficiently common in the area that officials could not confidently rule out that possibility.

Perhaps the most disturbing allegations in the report involve the strike’s aftermath.

According to multiple sources cited by The Intercept, two men survived the initial missile strike and remained alive in the water for approximately 45 minutes.

“You had two shipwrecked people on the top of the tiny little bit of the boat that was left that was capsized,” Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., told CNN after viewing video of the attack.

Sources who reviewed the footage told The Intercept they believed the men were signaling for help, rescue or surrender.

“Obviously, we don’t know what they were saying or thinking,” one source said, “but any reasonable person would assume that they saw the aircraft and were signaling either: don’t shoot or help us.”

The article reports that Adm. Frank Bradley ultimately authorized a second strike that killed the survivors.

Under international humanitarian law, shipwrecked persons and those who surrender are generally considered hors de combat and protected from attack.

The Pentagon’s own Law of War Manual states: “Persons who have been incapacitated by wounds, sickness, or shipwreck are in a helpless state, and it would be dishonorable and inhumane to make them the object of attack.”

The administration maintains that the strikes are lawful and carefully targeted.

“Targeting decisions are based on comprehensive assessments and reviewed through established processes,” a spokesperson for U.S. Southern Command told The Intercept.

The command also stated, “Every narco-terrorist killed … was an affiliated member of a Designated Terrorist Organization actively transporting illicit material along known trafficking routes in international waters.”

Yet critics argue that such assurances are difficult to evaluate because the underlying intelligence remains classified and many of the people killed cannot defend themselves against the allegations.

The broader debate extends beyond the identities of those killed.

At issue is whether the government should possess the authority to execute individuals based on intelligence assessments without judicial oversight.

Supporters of the strikes have frequently responded that the targets are criminals and therefore undeserving of constitutional protections.

But the latest reporting highlights the risk inherent in that reasoning.

If the government can be mistaken about who is aboard a vessel, if intelligence assessments can be incomplete, and if even military officials acknowledge uncertainty regarding victims’ identities, then the question becomes whether any system of lethal force can safely replace due process.

The Intercept’s reporting does not conclusively establish that trafficking victims were killed in the Sept. 2 strike.

What it does establish is that senior officials considered the possibility, lawmakers questioned the government’s certainty, and military briefings acknowledged unresolved doubts about who was aboard the vessel.

For critics who warned from the outset about the dangers of extrajudicial killings, that uncertainty itself may be the story.

If the government acts as judge, jury and executioner, there is no mechanism for correcting mistakes after the fact.

You could add something like this near the end:

The administration has defended the strikes as a necessary response to the drug crisis, but the available evidence raises questions about whether the campaign is accomplishing its central objective. Public-health researchers and drug-policy experts report that cocaine remains as accessible in much of the United States as it was before the strikes began, while traffickers appear to be adapting by shifting routes and transportation methods. Even if some targeted shipments were successfully disrupted, there is currently no publicly available evidence showing a meaningful reduction in overall drug supply. That reality once again demonstrates the concern civil rights advocates raised from the outset. In a system built on due process, mistakes occur despite investigations, defense attorneys, judges, juries and appellate review. T he Trump administration’s maritime strike campaign removed those safeguards entirely, allowing the government to act as investigator, prosecutor, judge and executioner. If the latest reporting proves accurate and innocent people or trafficking victims were among those killed, the consequences cannot be reversed. And if the campaign has failed to produce a measurable reduction in drug availability, critics argue that the legal and moral costs become even harder to justify.

The war on drugs has repeatedly failed to achieve its stated goals despite decades of aggressive enforcement, mass incarceration and billions of dollars in public spending.

If the latest reporting is accurate, it suggests that the Trump administration’s decision to bypass due process and rely on extrajudicial killings has not only failed to demonstrate a measurable reduction in drug supply, but may also have exposed the profound dangers inherent in allowing the government to act as judge, jury and executioner.

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